Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1880 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:09:59 pm
Wonder who the first person will be to mention Solskjaer?

My missus while I was still open mouthed in shock, the piss taking twat ;D
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1881 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:55 pm
My missus while I was still open mouthed in shock, the piss taking twat ;D

;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1882 on: Today at 08:19:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:51 pm
Watch the press conference, he called Jose Enrique out for saying that, he says its nothing to do with FSG, one player would not have changed a thing, he says if we didn't win things its basically his fault

Yep as he said, which player would have ensured that we got more than 97 points? The reason points totals like that didn't win more titles is the cheating going on down the road.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1883 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:09:59 pm
Wonder who the first person will be to mention Solskjaer?

Ole would have won the league if not for 115 charges FC in fairness
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1884 on: Today at 08:21:08 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 08:09:22 pm
This more than anything has struck me today.

Not on the same level of pressure, stress etc, but I'm at the same point. I can't do my job anymore, but don't know how to leave. I don't have the ability with words or speed of thought of a man like Klopp.

Sorry to hear that mate. I hope you can take counsel with trusted friends and family about a course of action.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1885 on: Today at 08:21:59 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:20:54 pm
Ole would have won the league if not for 115 charges FC in fairness

Would have been some achievement that. They only got about four more points that season and won a game with a penalty after full time.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1886 on: Today at 08:25:34 pm
This is personally the saddest moment as a fan. Im not sure Ill ever feel like this over football again.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1887 on: Today at 08:25:54 pm
 :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:51:13 pm
I'm going to put this out there now but how would people feel about Pep replacing Jurgen. Honestly I'm on the fence about it as he's a complete cock of a man but is it that unimaginable? He'd surely want to prove himself at a proper club also.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1888 on: Today at 08:28:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:51 pm
Watch the press conference, he called Jose Enrique out for saying that, he says its nothing to do with FSG, one player would not have changed a thing, he says if we didn't win things its basically his fault

TBF he's not about to leave and blame FSG on the way out. What role FSG played in all this doesn't matter right now. All we can do is respect Klopp's decision as one he made for himself and focus on the last chapters of his glorious management that have yet to be written. I have lots of thoughts about FSG (50% of them bad) but I think that's for another thread.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1889 on: Today at 08:41:38 pm
Spent a few hours doing life shit.

Back home now and it's hit me again.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1890 on: Today at 08:41:48 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:51:13 pm
I'm going to put this out there now but how would people feel about Pep replacing Jurgen. Honestly I'm on the fence about it as he's a complete cock of a man but is it that unimaginable? He'd surely want to prove himself at a proper club also.
:lmao
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1891 on: Today at 08:42:51 pm
Just speechless.

Don't have any clue what to say really.

Except maybe this - thank you Jurgen. Thanks for everything  :'(
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1892 on: Today at 08:43:08 pm
Every home game should be euphoria now cant wait..
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1893 on: Today at 08:44:35 pm
The best thing I can say about him is that I could have happily gone a few years just being shit with him as manager. Just knowing there was a completely decent human at the helm who got it all was more than enough. Theres not much I like about football anymore. Or people really. He definitely kept me going.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1894 on: Today at 08:45:28 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:53:14 pm
I still feel sick at the news to be honest. Absolutely respect Jurgen's decision and I wish him nothing but the best in whatever he does next.

Absolutely sick, feels like someone has died. Getting to the phase of 'fondly looking back on the great times we shared' seems miles away. I can't read or watch any of the news/videos about it.

The other week I was telling someone as long as we have Klopp, we can beat the money, football's not dead. The one thing the oil money can't buy is a Klopp. Feels like it's all over and he was robbed of the legacy he should have had by City's cheating.

I'm just going to quietly wallow in misery for a few days
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1895 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:51:13 pm
I'm going to put this out there now but how would people feel about Pep replacing Jurgen. Honestly I'm on the fence about it as he's a complete cock of a man but is it that unimaginable? He'd surely want to prove himself at a proper club also.
Come off it. . That is the worst post Ive seen on here today. Never ever would I want that drugs cheating, ref bribing, sportswashing mouthpiece anywhere near our club.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1896 on: Today at 08:47:58 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:44:35 pm
The best thing I can say about him is that I could have happily gone a few years just being shit with him as manager. Just knowing there was a completely decent human at the helm who got it all was more than enough. Theres not much I like about football anymore. Or people really. He definitely kept me going.

I feel much the same way
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1897 on: Today at 08:49:38 pm
 :( :( :(
This is sad and unexpected.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1898 on: Today at 08:50:35 pm
Nope, its still real. Fucking shite!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1899 on: Today at 08:57:02 pm
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1900 on: Today at 08:58:42 pm
At the start of season it seemed Jurgen was well up for it, with his Liverpool 2.0 comments. I wonder what has changed.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1901 on: Today at 08:59:00 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:44:35 pm
The best thing I can say about him is that I could have happily gone a few years just being shit with him as manager. Just knowing there was a completely decent human at the helm who got it all was more than enough. Theres not much I like about football anymore. Or people really. He definitely kept me going.
We could have put up with a few bad years, but he couldnt.
He wanted to leave while we were doing well and he was still doing ok

God he is so good its almost sickening.
If he were a fictional character Id say hes a bit much, lacking flaws
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1902 on: Today at 08:59:07 pm
I'm missing him already. I can't bear to think what it'll be like when he has gone. Sure, it might be a swanky new manager, might be the finest tactical mind ever seen. But it's not Jurgen.

I was born in 1990 after we last won the league. I know what it feels like to mostly be chasing dreams, hearing of the legends past who embodied the club's soul. The heart and soul of the fanbase and its culture drove this club to make you believe in that indefinable spirit, I think Rafa came close on occasions... but to then find the man who had all those qualities within him from the get go and used it to take us on the most incredible journey, well we've all experienced it now, we know it exists. And without it, how can things ever be the same?

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1903 on: Today at 08:59:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:58:42 pm
At the start of season it seemed Jurgen was well up for it, with his Liverpool 2.0 comments. I wonder what has changed.

Did you not watch the video or press conference for fucks sakes?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1904 on: Today at 09:00:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VQzYTdy9aMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VQzYTdy9aMg</a>



Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1905 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:44:35 pm
The best thing I can say about him is that I could have happily gone a few years just being shit with him as manager. Just knowing there was a completely decent human at the helm who got it all was more than enough. Theres not much I like about football anymore. Or people really. He definitely kept me going.

Eventually we will look back on even our shit seasons under Jurgen with fondness. Because he was one of us and we know he felt it too. We were all in it together, and he never resorted to bluster or throwing players or fans or owners under the bus. He took the defeats on the chin and accepted responsibility where it was necessary.

It's going to be hard letting go.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1906 on: Today at 09:06:24 pm
Absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I have been a mess weeping pretty much all day.

Watching his interview for the club, as much as it made sense and gave me closure, I had to either pause it or rewind back so I could pull myself together somehow. Even my dog was visibly upset seeing me sobbing and weeping.

I am still a mess, so can't quite find the words to express how much I love and appreciate the boss, and what he means to me. But it feels like a part of me has died today.

Let's fucking cherish the limited time we still have him for, and go for everything there is to win. As the boss himself would say, attack each game and competition like there is no tomorrow.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1907 on: Today at 09:06:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:59:25 pm
Did you not watch the video or press conference for fucks sakes?
I saw a bit of it , he just seem d so up for it at the start of the season.
