I'm missing him already. I can't bear to think what it'll be like when he has gone. Sure, it might be a swanky new manager, might be the finest tactical mind ever seen. But it's not Jurgen.



I was born in 1990 after we last won the league. I know what it feels like to mostly be chasing dreams, hearing of the legends past who embodied the club's soul. The heart and soul of the fanbase and its culture drove this club to make you believe in that indefinable spirit, I think Rafa came close on occasions... but to then find the man who had all those qualities within him from the get go and used it to take us on the most incredible journey, well we've all experienced it now, we know it exists. And without it, how can things ever be the same?



