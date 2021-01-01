« previous next »
Author Topic: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:18:07 pm
If he's sucessfull that means Liverpool have won multiple trophies.  ;D

Also we'd give him time to build up the squad in his image and philosophy. At Madrid he could be out of a job even if he wins the League.

Oh yeah, nobody sticks around very long at RM. They chew through managers.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 07:21:15 pm »
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 07:21:15 pm »
Irreplaceable.

As close to a perfect manager as I've seen in football. Turning around a battered giant, getting the best out of his players, bringing through youth, getting us punching above our weight, playing good football, consistently winning trophies...

How many managers in the world can do all of that? And then to top it off, he did it all with class, decency and passion. It's insanely rare to have a manager who you completely trust to always try to say and do the right thing. Maybe he didn't get it right 100% of the time, but you knew it was never because he was trying to cover his own back or curry favour with the media.

And it says everything that even during the seasons where we struggled, 99% of the fans backed him to the hilt, because of what he's done and who he is. No pro/anti-Rodgers or Benitez camps, or cliques in the dressing room undermining the manager - that's been a privilege that the vast majority of clubs never get to enjoy for as long as we have.

The only consolation to this gut punch is that Klopp has earned the right to leave on his terms, and that we have a great chance to end his tenure with silverware.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:13:49 pm
My only worry about Alonso is that if he comes here and does well, Real will snap him up in three years.
You're worried our next manager might do well? Let's say he does well and goes after 3 years, then so what? We'll get someone else.

We probably need to get used to the idea that our next manager will not be in the job for 9 years, given how difficult modern management is.
