Like everyone else, I'm completely shocked by this news as I was expecting him to sign an extension after seeing the start of his second squad doing so well. Most importantly, I hope he and his family are well, and that it's really just burn out that's accelerated this process and that he needs a rest. I can't imagine what it will feel like to see Klopp managing another team in a few years, even if it is the German national team.



The news about his backroom staff also leaving is also interesting. I wouldn't be surprised if they also take some time off and join up with Jurgen in a year or two. My only hope is FSG have already been working on a replacement (Xavi Alonso!) since Klopp spoke to them 2 months ago and that this replacement (Xavi Alonso!) is ready to go right away from the start of this summer. I can't imagine the shit show that would ensue if we went into the summer without a manager lined up.