Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1520 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm
Another thing people need to appreciate how easy would it have been for him to answer questions about the future if he already knew he was leaving anyway? This way he gets to leave on his terms and the club can control the narrative.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1521 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:54:49 pm
I guess you don't really understand this club and the emotion that's attached to it

its amuaing hes gleefully showing himself to be a proper bandwagon fan with no emotional link to the club or city, and not even realising it  ;D
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1522 on: Today at 03:56:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:54:43 pm
Perhaps a paper and got hand of it and so they decided to get in first. That would have been far worse as it would have been in the worst possible part of the season. This way Klopp gets to explain his reasons properly and no one else can come in from the outside and cause problems.
yes that's the only thing that can explain it really, just seems a bit strange it's come out the day after the news broke about a fly on the wall documentary.

I suspect it's me putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with something other than 4 though!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1523 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 03:48:27 pm
Did you know she supported that lot before you married her mate? Serious question.

Imagine that coming out at the wedding vows!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1524 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:55:26 pm
100% have my consent lol

Mine is just laughing, fucking bitch
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1525 on: Today at 03:57:16 pm
By far the best manager of his generation and we were lucky to have him at our club for so long.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1526 on: Today at 03:57:50 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:56:57 pm
yes that's the only thing that can explain it really, just seems a bit strange it's come out the day after the news broke about a fly on the wall documentary.

I suspect it's me putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with something other than 4 though!

Don't go there, you will end up with a ban and we need you in the commentary team.  ;)
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1527 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:52:37 pm
Xabi team kick ball good make win.
Alright there Mr. Miyagi's Force-Ghost.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1528 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:48:03 pm
there's a website called google that can be quite useful for this kind of thing.
Thanks for that. It's actually something that is not that straight-forward to google, particularly with a view to how he might fit our current style. Also there are some very football savvy posters here who know German football. But sorry if it was such a terrible question.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1529 on: Today at 03:58:30 pm
Like everyone else, I'm completely shocked by this news as I was expecting him to sign an extension after seeing the start of his second squad doing so well.  Most importantly, I hope he and his family are well, and that it's really just burn out that's accelerated this process and that he needs a rest.  I can't imagine what it will feel like to see Klopp managing another team in a few years, even if it is the German national team.

The news about his backroom staff also leaving is also interesting.  I wouldn't be surprised if they also take some time off and join up with Jurgen in a year or two.  My only hope is FSG have already been working on a replacement (Xavi Alonso!) since Klopp spoke to them 2 months ago and that this replacement (Xavi Alonso!) is ready to go right away from the start of this summer.  I can't imagine the shit show that would ensue if we went into the summer without a manager lined up.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:01:23 pm by cipher »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1530 on: Today at 03:58:34 pm
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 03:40:50 pm
Wonder if I could use the news to justify murder?

My (Man U supporting) wife just walked in, in the middle of Jurgen's presser, and tried to convinve me that JK has "bottled it".  :no

Apparently, he has realised that he "blew" his best chances to win the league again, and that he has realised that he's just not good enough.

Oh, and apparently, we are now guaranteed to go the same way as post-Ferguson ManUre.

Please - Someone tell me that those comments constitute a reasonable defense.
find another wife would be my advice!!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1531 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm
Quote from: hoganballs on Today at 03:52:32 pm
Ah petal, I realise its a really pivotal and emotional day in your life but you really shouldnt be getting angry over me. Few deep breaths and chin up, tomorrows a new day. And look on the bright side eh, no one died! 👍

So youre only allowed to get upset or sad if someone dies now?

Youre on the wind up and being a c*nt and you know it. So do us all a favour and log off
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:06 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1532 on: Today at 03:58:48 pm
3 hours later and im still speechless. Il swear it wasnt that long ago he said he's full of energy and looking forward to every game.
Maybe something has happened back stage, maybe he changed his mind, health problems or maybe he just is burnt out. Whatever happens is the one lfc manager i 'get' in my lifetime anyway.
He was made for Liverpool Football Club. Fingers crossed we dont end up like the red mancs after whiskey left
But i genuinely dont see any other manager clicking with us and the budget hes had, doing what hes done
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1533 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:52:44 pm
The timing is still odd though, it's been kept a secret since November, so why now?

Why did they need to make an announcement halfway through the season given the disruption it will inevitably cause?

I am not saying I am necessarily right - but I genuinely believe it could have a positive impact. I get that it is usually not the case - players are not as motivated to play for a manager who is leaving soon.
But this is Jurgen Klopp - he inspires a different level of loyalty.

This just might push the fans and players to give it their all for every playing minute going forward.

But then again - what do I know - this might be one of the stages of grief - is delusion one of them?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1534 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:57:50 pm
Don't go there, you will end up with a ban and we need you in the commentary team.  ;)
😬😬😬
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1535 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm
Klopp is 100% right about the outside distractions.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1536 on: Today at 03:59:45 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:54:41 pm
The Germany job seems an obvious fit for him, especially given he'd have a lot more 'free' time and it is a lot less intense. There would still be plenty of travelling and analysing etc, but he'd be doing so under less pressure, i.e. watching games and scouting players from afar and with more enjoyment involved, with the obvious bonus of living a more normal life in between duty.

He'd give it everything, but he wouldn't have to give it everything all the time.

 

Imagine if he took a curve ball job like USA or Japan national manager. Hed get them competing for the World Cup. Would love to see it. Id start to enjoy international footy and have a country to get behind
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1537 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:56:59 pm
Imagine that coming out at the wedding vows!
Does anyone here today know of any reason why this marriage should not go ahead
« Last Edit: Today at 04:03:44 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1538 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 03:40:50 pm
Wonder if I could use the news to justify murder?

My (Man U supporting) wife just walked in, in the middle of Jurgen's presser, and tried to convinve me that JK has "bottled it".  :no

Apparently, he has realised that he "blew" his best chances to win the league again, and that he has realised that he's just not good enough.

Oh, and apparently, we are now guaranteed to go the same way as post-Ferguson ManUre.

Please - Someone tell me that those comments constitute a reasonable defense.

My genuine response to this is that she should grow up a bit. I work with blues and even Im able to keep things in check (in real life) when it comes to talking about points deductions / bad things that might happen to Everton.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1539 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm
The devastating blow of losing his mother during lockdown, plus the absolute joy of having his first grandchild, will also have put things into a different perspective.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1540 on: Today at 04:01:20 pm
Fuck
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1541 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:00 pm
Mine is just laughing, fucking bitch

Oh my man, give her a  ok, I wont say it 🫠😁
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1542 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm
I see the Bitters are out in force today.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1543 on: Today at 04:01:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:00 pm
Mine is just laughing, fucking bitch

remind her that they're still shit.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1544 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm
Quote from: hoganballs on Today at 03:52:32 pm
Ah petal, I realise its a really pivotal and emotional day in your life but you really shouldnt be getting angry over me. Few deep breaths and chin up, tomorrows a new day. And look on the bright side eh, no one died! 👍

People have different relationships with life and football. It means different things to different people.

Perhaps you should take your own advice and learn a little thing about perspective before coming on here and acting like the mature one.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1545 on: Today at 04:02:15 pm
I'm not a fan of mid-season announcements like this and concerned it might negatively impact the rest of the season despite the best of intentions; here's hoping it spurs (shite choice of word!) propels everyone on to completing one of the most memorable seasons in the club's history that will be talked about for years though!

I think a large part of the timing though is it'd have been impossible to commence the search for a replacement in secret, making the announcement now simplifies things.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1546 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:54:41 pm
I'd settle for Nick's phone call...
When Billy phones him to tell him hes next?
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1547 on: Today at 04:02:29 pm
Lets get the Quadraple. There is no way this is enough for what he has done for the club. The players need to fight for every single match.

1 Champions League
1 League Title
1 Fa Cup
1 League Cup
1 Super Cup
1 World Club


This will be so much better

1 Champions League
2 League Title
2 Fa Cup
2 League Cup
1 Super Cup
1 World Club
1 Europa League
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1548 on: Today at 04:02:50 pm
Quote from: hoganballs on Today at 03:52:32 pm
Ah petal, I realise its a really pivotal and emotional day in your life but you really shouldnt be getting angry over me. Few deep breaths and chin up, tomorrows a new day. And look on the bright side eh, no one died! 👍
Well done. Youve redefined the word condescending.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1549 on: Today at 04:02:56 pm
has anyone actually got any work done today? ;D
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1550 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 04:01:56 pm
remind her that they're still shit.
And that well still get to 21 before them
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1551 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 04:02:15 pm
I'm not a fan of mid-season announcements like this and concerned it might negatively impact the rest of the season despite the best of intentions; here's hoping it spurs everyone on to completing one of the most memorable seasons in the club's history that will be talked about for years though!

I think a large part of the timing though is it'd have been impossible to commence the search for a replacement in secret, making the announcement now simplifies things.

Klopp said the only people trying to disrupt us are outside influences.

We need to ignore the noise.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1552 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:59:45 pm
Imagine if he took a curve ball job like USA or Japan national manager. Hed get them competing for the World Cup. Would love to see it. Id start to enjoy international footy and have a country to get behind

Now there is a rumour ... Endo has persuaded him to manage Japan!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1553 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:02:56 pm
has anyone actually got any work done today? ;D

I've had very little work to do in truth, it's quite worrying.  :-\
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1554 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 04:02:29 pm
Lets get the Quadraple. There is no way this is enough for what he has done for the club. The players need to fight for every single match.

1 Champions League
1 League Title
1 Fa Cup
1 League Cup
1 Super Cup
1 World Club


This will be so much better

1 Champions League
2 League Title
2 Fa Cup
2 League Cup
1 Super Cup
1 World Club
1 Europa League
It will look even better when 115 charges get their titles stripped.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1555 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 04:02:15 pm
I'm not a fan of mid-season announcements like this and concerned it might negatively impact the rest of the season despite the best of intentions; here's hoping it spurs (shite choice of word!) propels everyone on to completing one of the most memorable seasons in the club's history that will be talked about for years though!

I think a large part of the timing though is it'd have been impossible to commence the search for a replacement in secret, making the announcement now simplifies things.

Papers most likely got wind of it. Maybe sniffed out the club putting out the feelers for a replacement and started digging.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1556 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm
Have they finalised who is going to have a bench at the forever stones on Annie road? I have a suggestion.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1557 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:01:00 pm
The devastating blow of losing his mother during lockdown, plus the absolute joy of having his first grandchild, will also have put things into a different perspective.

Very very true. This is one man that has earnt the right to do whatever the fuck he wants. Doesnt ease the pain though.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1558 on: Today at 04:04:02 pm
If we were to win 4 trophies, would that make a new manager less likely to want to join?  Huge pressure to reach that standard.
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
Reply #1559 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:03:31 pm
I've had very little work to do in truth, it's quite worrying.  :-\

Ive been off work with back problems and Im not back in til Wednesday next week so at least Ive not had to deal with that.
