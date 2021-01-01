« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:03:36 pm
Ah fuck...

And everyone of them will be so emotional from now on.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 02:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:59:18 pm
Roy Hodgson is on the brink at Palace. Just saying...
Hmm, a steady hand you say...









































/shudders
fuck, don't even joke about it
Offline Samie

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 02:05:12 pm »
Still processing this but he can never be replaced. Best manager in my lifetime and I doubt anyone will come close.

Lets win the fuckin' lot for him.
Online Seebab

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 02:06:43 pm »
Going back to one of my favourite ever Liverpool FC videos, 0:49 onwards hits fucking hard right now:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9qK_Sg1QQgQ&amp;ab_channel=StandardChartered" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9qK_Sg1QQgQ&amp;ab_channel=StandardChartered</a>

After the initial numbing shock, the emotions have come flooding in now. How lucky have we been? As the banner said the other day at Craven Cottage, "Imagine Being Us"
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:59:18 pm
Roy Hodgson is on the brink at Palace. Just saying...

That would be Utopia.

For any naysayers, Hodgson was interviewed today and heard that some people thought he wouldn't be suitable;

"Unbelievable. What do you mean by that? In 42 years, how many clubs have I had? What do you mean do my methods translate? They have translated from Liverpool to West Brom to Watford to Crystal Palace to Halmstads to Malmo, to Orebo to Neuchatel Xamax, to the English and Swiss national teams, so I find the question insulting. To suggest that because I have moved from one club to another, that the methods which have stood me in good stead for 42 years and made me one of the most respected coaches in Europe dont suddenly work is very hard to believe."
Online Red Beret

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
Nice to see the sympathy and support from Dortmund fans at least.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 02:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:57:15 pm
You'd imagine that, with the club knowing this in November, this is behind us not being linked to any signings this January.

Why shell out now on a player/s? Save the kitty for the next manager in the summer.

Thanks Nobby, I really needed a laugh. ;D
Online red mongoose

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 02:08:33 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:45:30 pm
He informed the board in November? What date was the spurs game? Late October?

Whether that particular clusterfuck contributed to this or not, there's no question that the continual clusterfuck of officiating in this league contributed to his burnout and exhaustion. No one could put up with that for this amount of time without being worn down. Just another reason to despise those c*nts.
Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,109
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Any word on his staff? Heard some people saying Lijnders was leaving too, is that right?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:09:27 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Any word on his staff? Heard some people saying Lijnders was leaving too, is that right?

Yes, that would be correct.
Offline Qston

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 02:09:31 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Any word on his staff? Heard some people saying Lijnders was leaving too, is that right?

Yes
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 02:10:05 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Any word on his staff? Heard some people saying Lijnders was leaving too, is that right?

Yeah.

From the BBC

"Liverpool assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will leave the club along with Klopp."
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 02:10:18 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Any word on his staff? Heard some people saying Lijnders was leaving too, is that right?

Yes, Pep's going as well as Peter Krawietz.
Online kavah

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 02:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:58:32 pm
He has 8 home League games left lol



wow - fucking hell I would give my eye teeth to be at any of those, Europa or FA cup or League. Up ther with Shankly's last game or Pailsey's or the last game on the Kop. Legend !
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 02:00:30 pm
So glad I lived to experience the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool, I will be telling my grandkids about it til my last breath in the same way I heard about Shanks and Bob.

True. I was born just after the end of the (old) glory years. I was always gutted I never got to experience the Skankly's, and the Paisley's, and the King Kenny's. Still am in a way (and nostalgic for an era of football I never got to experience).

But Klopp is up there with those greats, absolutely no doubt about that. I will be fondly reminiscing about these years with my Grandkids in 30/40 years time (if I'm still alive), and they'll have to settle for living these years in their imginations and my boring ramblings of "back in my day".

Football has gone to shit in so many ways this last decade or two. So many things I now hate about it. But Klopp has been an absolute beacon of light and hope throughout that, for the club and for the sport as a whole.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:07:07 pm
Nice to see the sympathy and support from Dortmund fans at least.

says everything about Jürgen that hes had such epic farewells at 2 clubs (and now itll be 3). No manager gets that, apart from him. The Mainz farewell was insane, the Dortmund one fantastic too (but very different).  Its genuinely crazy.  There is no one like him.
Online Red Beret

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm »
And please, no bs about the owners or jumping all over every news report from a media that's been biased against all things LFC for years. I can't speak for everyone else, but I'm feeling pretty raw right now. It's not the time to be picking over articles from writers desperate to undermine the club.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:04:44 pm
And everyone of them will be so emotional from now on.
I hope so. Really bloody hope so.
Online kennedy81

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 02:12:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:10:18 pm
Yes, Pep's going as well as Peter Krawietz.
Blimey. That's interesting then. Both a big loss too.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 02:12:19 pm »
This is the most important thing he said (Apart from the announcement)

"What I know definitely - I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100%. That's not possible."


Some other managers and players could learn from that.
Online VVM

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Any word on his staff? Heard some people saying Lijnders was leaving too, is that right?

Yeah club confirmed Lijnders, Krawietz and Matos also leaving at the end of the season.

Find that info very interesting as I always assumed we'd give the job to Pep and try and keep a bit of continuity with the backing staff when Klopp left. Could be we already know who is replacing him and they want to bring in their own staff or something has gone on. But that's getting into the realms of conspiracy theories so I won't think about that.
Online Dark Metal

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:10:26 pm
wow - fucking hell I would give my eye teeth to be at any of those, Europa or FA cup or League. Up ther with Shankly's last game or Pailsey's or the last game on the Kop. Legend !

Im going on Sunday, I dont think Ill be able to hide my tears at the final whistle
Online lobsterboy

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
PGMOL and SKY have achieved their main goal. 
That's Football done for me come the summer.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 02:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:10:59 pm
And please, no bs about the owners or jumping all over every news report from a media that's been biased against all things LFC for years. I can't speak for everyone else, but I'm feeling pretty raw right now. It's not the time to be picking over articles from writers desperate to undermine the club.

This

I'm even avoiding BBC sport
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:10:35 pm
says everything about Jürgen that hes had such epic farewells at 2 clubs (and now itll be 3). No manager gets that, apart from him. The Mainz farewell was insane, the Dortmund one fantastic too (but very different).  Its genuinely crazy.  There is no one like him.

Hope ours will not disappoint. It will be emotional to say the least. The last time I cried was when Houllier passed away, I imagine this will be the same.
Online kennedy81

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Yeah club confirmed Lijnders, Krawietz and Matos also leaving at the end of the season.

Find that info very interesting as I always assumed we'd give the job to Pep and try and keep a bit of continuity with the backing staff when Klopp left. Could be we already know who is replacing him and they want to bring in their own staff or something has gone on. But that's getting into the realms of conspiracy theories so I won't think about that.
well that was my first thought too, but who knows.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 02:14:31 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Yeah club confirmed Lijnders, Krawietz and Matos also leaving at the end of the season.

Find that info very interesting as I always assumed we'd give the job to Pep and try and keep a bit of continuity with the backing staff when Klopp left. Could be we already know who is replacing him and they want to bring in their own staff or something has gone on. But that's getting into the realms of conspiracy theories so I won't think about that.

Even if the club had thought of him as a successor (and with barely any experience of managing a club, let alone at this level, probably not), every chance Pep would not have wanted it to be honest, imagine trying to follow Jürgen!   He needs to take a another step first. Leverkusen would be a good place for him to start that process  :P
Online kavah

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm »
It will be a time to celebrate, what a manager, what a man - gutted but also happy about what he did for us. A true legend
 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online Ray K

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm »
Players were only told this morning.
Offline Samie

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Xabi Alonso will be our next manager but as much as I loved him as a player, Jurgen's shoes are nearly impossble to fill for the next man coming in.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 02:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:04:57 pm
Today, we are all that kid. 😢

Every one of us.
True mate.
Online bradders1011

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm »
I'm just really sad.
Online Nick110581

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:14:43 pm
Players were only told this morning.

Reckon that they knew in November
Offline Qston

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68106589

I know who has written it, but it does sum it up well
Online kavah

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 02:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:25:57 am
I feel like that young lad with Tony Wilson on Granada reports when he was told about Shanks retiring.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 02:16:02 pm »
He's exhausted. Last season played a big part in that as well. In the interview Jurgen admits that at any other club he might have been replaced during those really difficult moments last season. He's stayed on to bring us back which is exactly what's happened this season and I think he feels that it's time to take a rest. He's leaving the team and club in an excellent state of health for whomever comes next.

As sad as it may be for us, it's completely understandable from his point of view.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
PGMOL will be hell bent on ensuring he doesn't leave as a League Title winner.
Expect Tierny and Coote every match from now until the end of the season.
Online Agent99

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 02:16:32 pm »
Rafa 2.0 and Comolli 1.3?
Online Red Beret

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:14:47 pm
Xabi Alonso will be our next manager but as much as I loved him as a player, Jurgen's shoes are nearly impossble to fill for the next man coming in.
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:10:35 pm
says everything about Jürgen that hes had such epic farewells at 2 clubs (and now itll be 3). No manager gets that, apart from him. The Mainz farewell was insane, the Dortmund one fantastic too (but very different).  Its genuinely crazy.  There is no one like him.

Exactly! I think his own quote from around the time he quit Dortmund perfectly sums it up -

"It's not so important what people think when you come in. It's much more important what people feel when you leave."

Btw - what do you mean exactly that the Dortmund farewell was very different from the Mainz one?
