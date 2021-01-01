So glad I lived to experience the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool, I will be telling my grandkids about it til my last breath in the same way I heard about Shanks and Bob.



True. I was born just after the end of the (old) glory years. I was always gutted I never got to experience the Skankly's, and the Paisley's, and the King Kenny's. Still am in a way (and nostalgic for an era of football I never got to experience).But Klopp is up there with those greats, absolutely no doubt about that. I will be fondly reminiscing about these years with my Grandkids in 30/40 years time (if I'm still alive), and they'll have to settle for living these years in their imginations and my boring ramblings of "back in my day".Football has gone to shit in so many ways this last decade or two. So many things I now hate about it. But Klopp has been an absolute beacon of light and hope throughout that, for the club and for the sport as a whole.