I mean, not really! Sure, its not helped him that the club lost sporting directors so he was maybe having to take on even more responsiblity. But like he said himself, hes a 56 year old bloke whos just exhausted, its burnout. Hes an all or nothing sort of person. Same happened in Dortmund. He gets to the point he can give any more - and then he leaves. It isnt really a big mystery.



It also says a lot about his love for the club and him as a person. He's given them a refreshed, energised team built for the next few years of success. He's given them plenty of time to plan for what happens next. He's given the players all the motivation they could ever need to give it everything for the remainder of the year. He's also able to give the club what he has left in the tank. He's laying it all out for a massive hurrah at the end of the season, then will take a bow, doff his cap to the fans, and go live a normal life. Given what he's done for us, respecting this is the least we can do for him.