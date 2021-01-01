« previous next »
Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #720 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm
Its been noticeable but our intensity levels have really gone up since December, running and fighting for every ball.

Just channel the energy and use it to win everything for him til the end of the season.


Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #721 on: Today at 12:24:27 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Not sure I'm ever going to be able to watch this.

Honestly, I think everyone should. It helped me anyway.



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #722 on: Today at 12:24:55 pm
This gets worse by the hour.


King_doggerel

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #723 on: Today at 12:25:15 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:32:02 am
Right. We need to win the title so he gets to celebrate in front of the kop. That needs to be everyone's absolute focus. He needs a proper send off

this


norecat

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #724 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm
Didn't see this coming. Stunned. I thought last summer represented the start of rebuilding the team. I feel no anger towards Jürgen. Only profound gratitude to putting us back at the top of English football again. He has exceeded my expectations of his tenure here.

He can rightly take his place among the great managers of Liverpool.
Kenny will always be the greatest club manager in history on account of his handling of Hillsborough.

Danke Jürgen we will always love you and hold you dear in our hearts.


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #725 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Not sure I'm ever going to be able to watch this.

It's not bad. You'll need closure. It's better to know.


TobyLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #726 on: Today at 12:25:25 pm
This world can be so cruel :(



Aeon

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #727 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm
To all of the "rivals" celebrating.

You fools, after 2-3 seasons Klopp will end up in Madrid or Barcelona, and he's never going to let you win anything in Europe.


Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #728 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm
Alonso release Claus is active in the Summer.



Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #729 on: Today at 12:25:39 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:18:19 pm
In April 2022 he signed a new contract to end of 25/26 season.

In November 2023 he informed owners he wanted out at end of 23/24 season.

What changed between April 2022 and November 2023:

2021/22 - quadruple chase ended disappointingly

2022/23 - didn't qualify for CL or win anything, the "hangover season"

Club rumoured to be up for sale and/or looking for investment

Newcastle come to the big money table

Manchester City get off the hook on UEFA charges and delay outcome of PL investigation for years

LFC lost two highly regarded sporting directors in Michael Edwards and Julian Ward and other key staff

FSG maintain their pragmatic spending model



So....all that happened and Jurgen says he now doesn't have the energy. We can accept that at face value, as he is obviously an honest man. But we MUST ask what has caused this exhaustion, this lack of energy, this decline in motivation....that is your true answer but he is too loyal/classy to spell it our for you.

Why?

Why must we ask?

He's spent almost 9 years at one of the biggest clubs in the world, doing one of the most demanding jobs, and you're asking what caused his exhaustion? We're top of the league, gunning for four trophies, and just made yet another final. Can't the man just want a rest?

Stop straining the tea leaves.





Djibriliant

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #730 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm
Wow, what a shock. Absolutely devastated. I completely trust what Jurgen has said and the reasons for his departure. Obviously, there will be conspiracies as to why him and his backroom team are leaving.

Having told the club in November, then surely they have been working behind closed doors to seek his replacement. I do believe that something is lined up, otherwise why announce it now? And the fact that the backroom team are leaving too suggests that whoever is coming in has already told the club he will be brining in his own backroom team. It has to be Xabi Alonso, there is nobody more perfect for the job.


Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #731 on: Today at 12:25:54 pm
The end of the interview is quintessential Klopp.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #732 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm
Holding back because I don't want to disrespect the man.

Taking the national job though isn't he.



Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #733 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm
I knew he'd go one day but still felt like he'd be here forever at the same time.

To actually know it's happening is shite beyond belief

Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am


Butcher Knife Roberto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #734 on: Today at 12:26:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:21:38 pm
I mean, not really! Sure, its not helped him that the club lost sporting directors so he was maybe having to take on even more responsiblity. But like he said himself, hes a 56 year old bloke whos just exhausted, its burnout. Hes an all or nothing sort of person.  Same happened in Dortmund.  He gets to the point he can give any more - and then he leaves.  It isnt really a big mystery.

It also says a lot about his love for the club and him as a person. He's given them a refreshed, energised team built for the next few years of success. He's given them plenty of time to plan for what happens next. He's given the players all the motivation they could ever need to give it everything for the remainder of the year. He's also able to give the club what he has left in the tank. He's laying it all out for a massive hurrah at the end of the season, then will take a bow, doff his cap to the fans, and go live a normal life. Given what he's done for us, respecting this is the least we can do for him.


Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #735 on: Today at 12:26:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:20 pm
@LFC

#LFC can confirm Jorg Schmadtkes tenure as sporting director will come to an end following the culmination of the January transfer window.

Good night, sweet prince.



macca007

  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #736 on: Today at 12:26:42 pm
Fuck it, this isn't a funeral, it's a party and we need to give Jurgen the fucking send off he deserves in each amd every match we have left with him.


Le Westalero

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #737 on: Today at 12:27:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:45:48 am
he did the same at Dortmund, extended his contract, then left with 2 years left on it. 

Shame the club couldnt protect this news, as its utterly mad its had to be released now, not going to be particularly helpful to anyone for the rest of the season!

Thanks for the info mate, didn't remember that one.

We'll see if it affects our season or not. I just hope this pushes our players a little bit more and give Jürgen something to celebrate at the end of the season.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #738 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Holding back because I don't want to disrespect the man.

Taking the national job though isn't he.

He said he's taking time off.

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm


Red Ol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #739 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm
Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign. Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jürgen. As ever, these ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made

Its interesting that they dont explicitly say that the priority is to find a new manager? Suggest to me they already have one lined up



singerj

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #740 on: Today at 12:27:21 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:25:54 pm
The end of the interview is quintessential Klopp.

An instant classic.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #741 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Holding back because I don't want to disrespect the man.

Taking the national job though isn't he.

not after the Euro.



naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #742 on: Today at 12:27:52 pm
Everyone should watch the whole interview.


kennedy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #743 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm
ahh for fuck sake, it's my birthday today too. jesus christ.  :-[

Was just thinking yesterday if City got relegated we could win the league the next few years if Klopp was still around. Fucking gutted at this. Was hoping he'd at least have another crack at the CL next season.


GinKop

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #744 on: Today at 12:28:09 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:08 pm
Do it, you'll feel better

Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:24:27 pm
Honestly, I think everyone should. It helped me anyway.

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:25:22 pm
It's not bad. You'll need closure. It's better to know.

It's going to finish me off. Been a tough few years.

Been through a rough divorce but today has got me feeling lower than any moment during the entire divorce process.



Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #745 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:24:02 pm

I wish people would stop trying to see bullshit conspiracy bollocks that simply isn't there. Doing so calls into direct question the honesty of Klopp. And if there's one thing we absolutely know is that he's a man of immense integrity, especially when it comes to dealings with fans.


Indeed. A shocking amount of disrespect for Jurgen from a (thankfully small) minority of posters here. Not only refusing to believe what he's saying, but thinking he's as petty minded and riddled with paranoia as them. Maybe they should give it a rest, just for today at least.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #746 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:27:18 pm
Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign. Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jürgen. As ever, these ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made

Its interesting that they dont explicitly say that the priority is to find a new manager? Suggest to me they already have one lined up

Surely the search for a manager is implied?


[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #747 on: Today at 12:28:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Holding back because I don't want to disrespect the man.

Taking the national job though isn't he.

Easier job I think. not sure he'd love it the same way though, you never know though! Just glad he won't manage another club here


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #748 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:24:27 pm
Honestly, I think everyone should. It helped me anyway.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:25:22 pm
It's not bad. You'll need closure. It's better to know.

Agree with this. It helps to make sense of it and answers pretty much every question.

Ideally he would've signed a new deal and told us then it will be his last and he'll leave at the end of it so we can prepare for the departure. It's shit it's just been sprung on us like this, but it is what it is.

The shock will die down soon enough and we can spend the rest of the season appreciating him even more.

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm


jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
Reply #749 on: Today at 12:29:24 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:27:18 pm
Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign. Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jürgen. As ever, these ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made

Its interesting that they dont explicitly say that the priority is to find a new manager? Suggest to me they already have one lined up

I think they already have someone lined up especially with announcing the departure of others as well.



sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: Klopp leaving
« Reply #750 on: Today at 12:29:32 pm »
Just can't process this at all with my thoughts all jumbled up.

YNWA Jurgen
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • Free at last!
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
« Reply #751 on: Today at 12:29:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Holding back because I don't want to disrespect the man.

Taking the national job though isn't he.

In the interview he said he will not take another job in the next year.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,567
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #752 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
Whoever replaces him is going to be massively boring in comparison.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • ....mmm
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #753 on: Today at 12:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:25:37 pm
Alonso release Claus is active in the Summer.

He doesn't, they have an understanding at best.

He's still likely I feel but it wont be due to a clause.
Logged
:D

Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
« Reply #754 on: Today at 12:30:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:19:28 pm
Shanks - Bob - Joe - Kenny - its this kind of succession I was hoping for - Pep to step up and continue the work, not a whole change of philosophy
Football has changed a lot since then.  I was never on board with Pep taking over and if Jurgen has to go, its for the best that his team goes with him.

Im too devasted to think of what happened comes after him at the moment though  :'(
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,533
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #755 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
4 months left to enjoy this colossus of the game.

Drink in every moment, good or bad, because we will have loved and lived every moment of it.

What a time to have been alive, what a time to have experienced. The time to say goodbye is not now, now is the time to finish with everything we can  and party the fuck out of the rest of the season!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,301
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #756 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Not sure I'm ever going to be able to watch this.

watch it in full, he explains everything and it'll make it make sense. Don't wait until the journos and dickheads pull it apart and you hear their interpretations to try to hurt us.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season
« Reply #757 on: Today at 12:31:27 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 12:26:42 pm
Fuck it, this isn't a funeral, it's a party and we need to give Jurgen the fucking send off he deserves in each amd every match we have left with him.

Lets skip the mourning and jump straight to the piss up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #758 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
What a fitting send off it would be to win the title!
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Klopp leaving at end of the season * - keep your conspiracy theories to yourself
« Reply #759 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:29:24 pm
I think they already have someone lined up especially with announcing the departure of others as well.

I think you might be right as it would enable a lot of things to be lined up for the Summer. But if its the candidate everyone is talking about, I guess he is a bit busy right now and this conversations might be a bit of a distraction...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
