Wow, what a shock. Absolutely devastated. I completely trust what Jurgen has said and the reasons for his departure. Obviously, there will be conspiracies as to why him and his backroom team are leaving.
Having told the club in November, then surely they have been working behind closed doors to seek his replacement. I do believe that something is lined up, otherwise why announce it now? And the fact that the backroom team are leaving too suggests that whoever is coming in has already told the club he will be brining in his own backroom team. It has to be Xabi Alonso, there is nobody more perfect for the job.