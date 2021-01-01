« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 48280 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:02:17 pm
I only saw one or two young lads who were Liverpool fans scaling the fench our end. It was all the locals.

Dont think itll be easy to get through all the checks and bunk in

It'll just be carnage trying to get through the check points
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:25:26 pm »
Lfc Website

Safety and security

The League Cup final this weekend is the first major event at Wembley since phase one of major works were completed to further improve security at the national stadium.

Alongside the structural changes, this weekend you will also see enhanced staffing levels both by the stadium and the Metropolitan Police. Please arrive early to ensure a speedy entry into the stadium.

Please follow the wayfinding at Wembley to get you to the correct colour zone and entrance, and your match ticket will have a recommended specified entry time, and fans are advised to arrive at this allotted time.

Ticket checks will also be in place before you reach the entrances. Please factor these important security measures into your plans for Sunday.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:35:04 pm »
Getting in fairly early for this one, its worth the extra few quid for a pint or two to avoid potential carnage.

Im hoping its just social media giving a warped view but Im seeing a lot of dickheads saying theyre intending on bunking in.

The fencing is for the FanZone though:

https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1761131876788392236?s=46
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:31 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline red annie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 929
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:51:31 am
There's the Globe directly opposite but don't know if that'll be red or blue. There's also the Barley Mow on Dorset Street

Last time it was very aggressively Chelsea
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:35:04 pm
Getting in fairly early for this one, its worth the extra few quid for a pint or two to avoid potential carnage.

Im hoping its just social media giving a warped view but Im seeing a lot of dickheads saying theyre intending on bunking in.

The fencing is for the FanZone though:

https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1761131876788392236?s=46

If this is true mate hopefully those who intend on 'bunking in' are banned for life if caught
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 