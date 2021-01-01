Lfc Website



Safety and security



The League Cup final this weekend is the first major event at Wembley since phase one of major works were completed to further improve security at the national stadium.



Alongside the structural changes, this weekend you will also see enhanced staffing levels both by the stadium and the Metropolitan Police. Please arrive early to ensure a speedy entry into the stadium.



Please follow the wayfinding at Wembley to get you to the correct colour zone and entrance, and your match ticket will have a recommended specified entry time, and fans are advised to arrive at this allotted time.



Ticket checks will also be in place before you reach the entrances. Please factor these important security measures into your plans for Sunday.