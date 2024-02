I remember 10 years ago in the FA cup semi the pints were a fiver which was and is disgusting but was same price as pubs in London then. When I went back in 22 it was about£9 was it!? Do they take bottles off you at Wembley or just the lids like other stadiums? Might do the arl voddy (still exists, post gin boom) trick I learned from the elders of the family when I was knee high at Mathew Street festival. They used coke I tend to use the pathetic modern excuse for LucozadeNot going to get to any pubs before ko so Iíll need something to wet the whistle and calm the butterflies.