League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 11:11:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:13:57 am
A lot drive to Watford Junction and have a few drinks in Oneils, use to be called the flag

We did it last time for the fa cups and doing it again this time

Ah excellent, thank you.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 11:31:50 am »
Ridiculous how easy these tickets are going to be to edit. Can see the touts having an absolute field day with these and sending them as screenshots
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 11:51:49 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:13:57 am
A lot drive to Watford Junction and have a few drinks in Oneils, use to be called the flag

We did it last time for the fa cups and doing it again this time

What time do people head for the train? And is it best to head to Wembley Central or Wembley Park?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 11:51:49 am
What time do people head for the train? And is it best to head to Wembley Central or Wembley Park?

Overground train goes to Wembley Central after starting at Watford Junction, they're every 15 minutes and takes 26 minutes ish journey wise so can always get a seat if you want one

We'll be aiming for a train between 1 and 1.30

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:03:38 pm
Overground train goes to Wembley Central after starting at Watford Junction, they're every 15 minutes and takes 26 minutes ish journey wise so can always get a seat if you want one

We'll be aiming for a train between 1 and 1.30

Cheers, will probably head to the pub unless we're running late, then just jump on the overground.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm »
A mate has managed to open the ticket on his phone that he was supposed to forward to someone in his group. Will he just be able to send him the screenshot if its just a QR? (I havent seen the format the tickets have come through as).
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:51:39 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 01:25:50 pm
A mate has managed to open the ticket on his phone that he was supposed to forward to someone in his group. Will he just be able to send him the screenshot if its just a QR? (I havent seen the format the tickets have come through as).
My impression is that once its downloaded / opened then its stuck to that phone.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:13:57 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 01:51:39 pm
My impression is that once its downloaded / opened then its stuck to that phone.

How's that possible when it's a QR code, not NFC? Genuine question, not having a go

Just like screenshotting a Ryanair boarding pass or something, you can do and it still scans

I really hope you're right though. This mobile QR makes it an absolute piece of piss for touts, bizarre
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:18:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:13:57 pm
How's that possible when it's a QR code, not NFC? Genuine question, not having a go

Just like screenshotting a Ryanair boarding pass or something, you can do and it still scans

I really hope you're right though. This mobile QR makes it an absolute piece of piss for touts, bizarre

The club guidance is that only genuine tickets can be added to your Apple/Google Wallet, I assume the next stage of that is that the Wembley stewards are meant to not be accepting screenshots and will only allow you entry if you show the ticket in your wallet and then scan it in the reader.

Whether that actually happens or not Ive no idea because, as you say, a static QR code youd think would make it incredibly easy for touts, Ive no idea why they couldnt issue those tickets with the auto-updating QRs that refresh every 10 seconds like Ticketmaster do.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 02:35:57 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 01:25:50 pm
A mate has managed to open the ticket on his phone that he was supposed to forward to someone in his group. Will he just be able to send him the screenshot if its just a QR? (I havent seen the format the tickets have come through as).

Jesus. Fucking. Christ.  :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 02:40:57 pm »
i would imagine its using NFC on Sunday so a QR code wouldnt work as its not giving off NFC from the phone. you would need to tap your phone on the reader the same way you would apple pay/google pay etc.
Round the Fields of Anfield Road
