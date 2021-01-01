How's that possible when it's a QR code, not NFC? Genuine question, not having a go



Just like screenshotting a Ryanair boarding pass or something, you can do and it still scans



I really hope you're right though. This mobile QR makes it an absolute piece of piss for touts, bizarre



The club guidance is that only genuine tickets can be added to your Apple/Google Wallet, I assume the next stage of that is that the Wembley stewards are meant to not be accepting screenshots and will only allow you entry if you show the ticket in your wallet and then scan it in the reader.Whether that actually happens or not Ive no idea because, as you say, a static QR code youd think would make it incredibly easy for touts, Ive no idea why they couldnt issue those tickets with the auto-updating QRs that refresh every 10 seconds like Ticketmaster do.