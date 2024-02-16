« previous next »
stoz

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1080 on: February 16, 2024, 12:28:28 pm »
 :butt
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 16, 2024, 11:54:07 am
Its less than 14 days away
Ah shit yep, good point. Got my weekends mixed up  :butt  ;D


DGS_05

  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1081 on: February 16, 2024, 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: stoz on February 16, 2024, 11:51:38 am
Yep, but strikes can be called with a minimum of 14 days notice.

No worries then, it's 9 days away 😁



DGS_05

  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1082 on: February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm »
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available



Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1083 on: February 16, 2024, 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available

Yeah - we had 2,490 availlable for the additional sales when we previously had something like about 500 available remaining from the ballot winner sale so I suspect this is Chelsea's equivalent.


30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1084 on: February 16, 2024, 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available

think so


keano7

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1085 on: February 16, 2024, 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
Thats a higher allocation than we got for the semi against Man City when there was less tickets handed out to clubs, sponsors etc!



Istanbul Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1086 on: February 16, 2024, 02:18:37 pm »
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner"  If not they move on to the next on the list.   ;D ;D



Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1087 on: February 16, 2024, 02:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on February 16, 2024, 02:18:37 pm
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner"  If not they move on to the next on the list.   ;D ;D



Anyone had a call? I know someone 1550 who hasnt.



Philipm20

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1088 on: February 16, 2024, 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 16, 2024, 11:48:59 am
Just been removed. Probably to amend again.

Chelsea V Liverpool League Cup Final - Sunday 25th Feb 15:00pm KO

Digital tickets will be sent to fans via email in the week building up to the final.


Back on again now suggesting just sending to everyones email


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1089 on: February 17, 2024, 09:43:34 am »
My mate who missed out on the original ballot (ST for 55 years) got put into the additional one and got a ticket.

Made up for him.



Gladbach73

  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1090 on: February 17, 2024, 03:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 17, 2024, 09:43:34 am
My mate who missed out on the original ballot (ST for 55 years) got put into the additional one and got a ticket.

Made up for him.

Im made up for him as well Andy, (good to see another long serving supporter get a ticket), Im a season ticket holder since 1971, the wife since 1974, and we were 3,017 on the list. Looks like it the first final we wont have been to since being season ticket holders, domestic or European.



Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1091 on: February 17, 2024, 04:03:02 pm »
If everyone who had been going to match for 20,30,40 years always got the final tickets, then in 20,30,40 years there's be a load of old old codgers not been to any


Gladbach73

  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1092 on: February 17, 2024, 04:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on February 17, 2024, 04:03:02 pm
If everyone who had been going to match for 20,30,40 years always got the final tickets, then in 20,30,40 years there's be a load of old old codgers not been to any

So in your books long serving supporters who do not tout their tickets, go to the game, been on auto ticket since inception should be overlooked? Even Chelsea allocated to season ticket holders before their Members. As a side issue, a lot of us old codgers support the team a damn sight better than some of the (not regular) younger ones I witnessed around me at the Fulham home league cup game, whose only contribution was to moan throughout the game. The Members scheme at LFC is flawed, full stop.



RebeccaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1093 on: February 17, 2024, 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on February 17, 2024, 04:20:38 pm
So in your books long serving supporters who do not tout their tickets, go to the game, been on auto ticket since inception should be overlooked? Even Chelsea allocated to season ticket holders before their Members. As a side issue, a lot of us old codgers support the team a damn sight better than some of the (not regular) younger ones I witnessed around me at the Fulham home league cup game, whose only contribution was to moan throughout the game. The Members scheme at LFC is flawed, full stop.

I think his point was if your method of time going the game was implemented, by the time you get to being an 'old codger' you'd have never been to a final.

I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.



Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1094 on: February 17, 2024, 05:45:53 pm »
Correct Rebecca

Everyone seems to have reasons why they're more entitled than the next person and listing varying pieces of information to think you can prove that just outlines why there is a line drawn. If you've been going to the match for the last 500 years then you've had plenty of chances to get on each competitions away ladder (which would guarantee, along with all home games - a final ticket). Someone who's been to every final since 1971 is suddenly complaining when they miss one in ballot. The vast majority of those who attend would take that every day.

The competitions are quite rightly compartmentalised and the line is drawn where the number of previously attended fans outweighs the number of tickets available.  It's simple stuff really.

Self entitlement is ugly



Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1095 on: February 17, 2024, 06:46:43 pm »
Whats the deal with banners in the Lower tier? Been in the upper for the last three trips so have managed to hang it over the stand, not sure about lower tier.



claresy2005

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 am »
Its all gone quiet on the waiting list updates  whats the highest we know they got to?


pistol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February 17, 2024, 04:48:17 pm
I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.

Dont disagree - but this logic undermines the argument for STs having any advantage ahead of members on 19 credits.


Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 12:16:24 pm »
Quote from: pistol on Yesterday at 11:59:29 am
Dont disagree - but this logic undermines the argument for STs having any advantage ahead of members on 19 credits.

They dont get that and havent for years. Liverpool season tickets holders have far fewer priority advantages than those at 99% of other clubs.

As a season ticket holder - Id be all for being put on a par with members on 19 credits. As it stands were on a par with members with 0 (league) credits.



Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 12:19:07 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 11:40:06 am
Its all gone quiet on the waiting list updates  whats the highest we know they got to?

It hasnt got to 1550 - and the website doesnt say its sold out - so I doubt they even started contacting people on Friday.



Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 12:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 12:16:24 pm
They dont get that and havent for years. Liverpool season tickets holders have far fewer priority advantages than those at 99% of other clubs.

As a season ticket holder - Id be all for being put on a par with members on 19 credits. As it stands were on a par with members with 0 (league) credits.

What advantages do members with 19 league credits have that season ticket holders dont?

The difference between Liverpool and 99% of clubs is 99% of clubs dont have a waiting list so long that it probably wont ever reopen in peoples lifetimes.

Its totally reasonable to reward the loyalty of a season ticket at a club where you can buy one if you want to, its less relevant when there la a waiting list the size of the stadiums capacity queuing up to take them.

The advantage of a season ticket is you get to pay up front at a discounted rate for 19 matches without having to fuck around in the horrific sales.



Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 01:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:50:27 pm
What advantages do members with 19 league credits have that season ticket holders dont?

The difference between Liverpool and 99% of clubs is 99% of clubs dont have a waiting list so long that it probably wont ever reopen in peoples lifetimes.

Its totally reasonable to reward the loyalty of a season ticket at a club where you can buy one if you want to, its less relevant when there la a waiting list the size of the stadiums capacity queuing up to take them.

The advantage of a season ticket is you get to pay up front at a discounted rate for 19 matches without having to fuck around in the horrific sales.

I didnt say members on 19 have advantages season ticket holders dont.

I think members on 19 and season ticket holders should have the same advantages. But they get very few.



red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 12:16:24 pm
They dont get that and havent for years. Liverpool season tickets holders have far fewer priority advantages than those at 99% of other clubs.

As a season ticket holder - Id be all for being put on a par with members on 19 credits. As it stands were on a par with members with 0 (league) credits.

Yeah. You're on a par with those of us scrambling round for tickets every week..

Give me a break


Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 06:34:19 pm »
Laughable. Poor seasies, having to logon once a year and stump up less money than members. Tough gig


Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1104 on: Yesterday at 06:39:07 pm »
Read what I was responding to you pair of dopes. Nothing to do with members having to scrap for league tickets.



Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 06:39:07 pm
Read what I was responding to you pair of dopes. Nothing to do with members having to scrap for league tickets.

The point that they are making is thay the advantage of a season ticket (and being on over 13 credits) is that you dont have to scrap for tickets, that in itself is the advantage its massively arguable whether there should be any more given that season tickets are a completely closed shop and 13+ is extremely hard to get to.

As I said, if we were talking about, for example, Sheffield United where you can login and buy a season ticket whenever you want to Id be having a different conversation.


Barry Banana

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:57:26 pm
The point that they are making is thay the advantage of a season ticket (and being on over 13 credits) is that you dont have to scrap for tickets, that in itself is the advantage its massively arguable whether there should be any more given that season tickets are a completely closed shop and 13+ is extremely hard to get to.

As I said, if we were talking about, for example, Sheffield United where you can login and buy a season ticket whenever you want to Id be having a different conversation.

Still not relevant to the point I was responding to.



Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1107 on: Yesterday at 08:27:06 pm »
Its about giving people who cant get a season ticket/been waiting for years for one but actually goes to league cup games on a cold wet Wednesday night a chance to go and watch their team in the cup final. At last a compromise so we all get a chance. Well done LFC.



Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 09:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 06:39:07 pm
Read what I was responding to you pair of dopes. Nothing to do with members having to scrap for league tickets.

Ok. You've really made a great point


ben9011

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 12:39:38 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February 17, 2024, 04:48:17 pm
I think his point was if your method of time going the game was implemented, by the time you get to being an 'old codger' you'd have never been to a final.

I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.

Your committing to going to every cup game regardless of fixture quality at the start of the season and often need prior history to get on it, which should be rewarded in some way. My mate whos been to 3 games all season got one and not on autocup whereas a lad i know on autocup never who is a ST holder stinks a bit i reckon


Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 12:52:12 am »
Quote from: ben9011 on Today at 12:39:38 am
Your committing to going to every cup game regardless of fixture quality at the start of the season and often need prior history to get on it, which should be rewarded in some way. My mate whos been to 3 games all season got one and not on autocup whereas a lad i know on autocup never who is a ST holder stinks a bit i reckon

Youre not really committing to anything - if you decide you dont want to go then you just need to cancel the payment and it wont get take - eventually the ticket wont get bought and your ACS ends.

Its the same as buying a ticket for each match except its guaranteed, Im on it for the league cup and dont think it should get any priority.
Logged
