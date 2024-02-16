Its less than 14 days away
Yep, but strikes can be called with a minimum of 14 days notice.
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner" If not they move on to the next on the list.
Just been removed. Probably to amend again.
My mate who missed out on the original ballot (ST for 55 years) got put into the additional one and got a ticket.Made up for him.
If everyone who had been going to match for 20,30,40 years always got the final tickets, then in 20,30,40 years there's be a load of old old codgers not been to any
So in your books long serving supporters who do not tout their tickets, go to the game, been on auto ticket since inception should be overlooked? Even Chelsea allocated to season ticket holders before their Members. As a side issue, a lot of us old codgers support the team a damn sight better than some of the (not regular) younger ones I witnessed around me at the Fulham home league cup game, whose only contribution was to moan throughout the game. The Members scheme at LFC is flawed, full stop.
I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.
Dont disagree - but this logic undermines the argument for STs having any advantage ahead of members on 19 credits.
Its all gone quiet on the waiting list updates
whats the highest we know they got to?
They dont get that and havent for years. Liverpool season tickets holders have far fewer priority advantages than those at 99% of other clubs.As a season ticket holder - Id be all for being put on a par with members on 19 credits. As it stands were on a par with members with 0 (league) credits.
What advantages do members with 19 league credits have that season ticket holders dont?The difference between Liverpool and 99% of clubs is 99% of clubs dont have a waiting list so long that it probably wont ever reopen in peoples lifetimes.Its totally reasonable to reward the loyalty of a season ticket at a club where you can buy one if you want to, its less relevant when there la a waiting list the size of the stadiums capacity queuing up to take them.The advantage of a season ticket is you get to pay up front at a discounted rate for 19 matches without having to fuck around in the horrific sales.
Read what I was responding to you pair of dopes. Nothing to do with members having to scrap for league tickets.
The point that they are making is thay the advantage of a season ticket (and being on over 13 credits) is that you dont have to scrap for tickets, that in itself is the advantage its massively arguable whether there should be any more given that season tickets are a completely closed shop and 13+ is extremely hard to get to.As I said, if we were talking about, for example, Sheffield United where you can login and buy a season ticket whenever you want to Id be having a different conversation.
I think his point was if your method of time going the game was implemented, by the time you get to being an 'old codger' you'd have never been to a final.I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.
Your committing to going to every cup game regardless of fixture quality at the start of the season and often need prior history to get on it, which should be rewarded in some way. My mate whos been to 3 games all season got one and not on autocup whereas a lad i know on autocup never who is a ST holder stinks a bit i reckon
