« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 36511 times)

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1080 on: February 16, 2024, 12:28:28 pm »
 :butt
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 16, 2024, 11:54:07 am
Its less than 14 days away
Ah shit yep, good point. Got my weekends mixed up  :butt  ;D
Logged

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1081 on: February 16, 2024, 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: stoz on February 16, 2024, 11:51:38 am
Yep, but strikes can be called with a minimum of 14 days notice.

No worries then, it's 9 days away 😁
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1082 on: February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm »
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1083 on: February 16, 2024, 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available

Yeah - we had 2,490 availlable for the additional sales when we previously had something like about 500 available remaining from the ballot winner sale so I suspect this is Chelsea's equivalent.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1084 on: February 16, 2024, 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available

think so
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1085 on: February 16, 2024, 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on February 16, 2024, 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
Thats a higher allocation than we got for the semi against Man City when there was less tickets handed out to clubs, sponsors etc!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1086 on: February 16, 2024, 02:18:37 pm »
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner"  If not they move on to the next on the list.   ;D ;D

Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1087 on: February 16, 2024, 02:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on February 16, 2024, 02:18:37 pm
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner"  If not they move on to the next on the list.   ;D ;D



Anyone had a call? I know someone 1550 who hasnt.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 802
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1088 on: February 16, 2024, 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on February 16, 2024, 11:48:59 am
Just been removed. Probably to amend again.

Chelsea V Liverpool League Cup Final - Sunday 25th Feb 15:00pm KO

Digital tickets will be sent to fans via email in the week building up to the final.


Back on again now suggesting just sending to everyones email
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,879
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 09:43:34 am »
My mate who missed out on the original ballot (ST for 55 years) got put into the additional one and got a ticket.

Made up for him.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 03:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:43:34 am
My mate who missed out on the original ballot (ST for 55 years) got put into the additional one and got a ticket.

Made up for him.

Im made up for him as well Andy, (good to see another long serving supporter get a ticket), Im a season ticket holder since 1971, the wife since 1974, and we were 3,017 on the list. Looks like it the first final we wont have been to since being season ticket holders, domestic or European.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm »
If everyone who had been going to match for 20,30,40 years always got the final tickets, then in 20,30,40 years there's be a load of old old codgers not been to any
Logged

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 04:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm
If everyone who had been going to match for 20,30,40 years always got the final tickets, then in 20,30,40 years there's be a load of old old codgers not been to any

So in your books long serving supporters who do not tout their tickets, go to the game, been on auto ticket since inception should be overlooked? Even Chelsea allocated to season ticket holders before their Members. As a side issue, a lot of us old codgers support the team a damn sight better than some of the (not regular) younger ones I witnessed around me at the Fulham home league cup game, whose only contribution was to moan throughout the game. The Members scheme at LFC is flawed, full stop.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 04:20:38 pm
So in your books long serving supporters who do not tout their tickets, go to the game, been on auto ticket since inception should be overlooked? Even Chelsea allocated to season ticket holders before their Members. As a side issue, a lot of us old codgers support the team a damn sight better than some of the (not regular) younger ones I witnessed around me at the Fulham home league cup game, whose only contribution was to moan throughout the game. The Members scheme at LFC is flawed, full stop.

I think his point was if your method of time going the game was implemented, by the time you get to being an 'old codger' you'd have never been to a final.

I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:52:45 pm by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 05:45:53 pm »
Correct Rebecca

Everyone seems to have reasons why they're more entitled than the next person and listing varying pieces of information to think you can prove that just outlines why there is a line drawn. If you've been going to the match for the last 500 years then you've had plenty of chances to get on each competitions away ladder (which would guarantee, along with all home games - a final ticket). Someone who's been to every final since 1971 is suddenly complaining when they miss one in ballot. The vast majority of those who attend would take that every day.

The competitions are quite rightly compartmentalised and the line is drawn where the number of previously attended fans outweighs the number of tickets available.  It's simple stuff really.

Self entitlement is ugly
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:52 pm by Rodneyhide »
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,270
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 06:46:43 pm »
Whats the deal with banners in the Lower tier? Been in the upper for the last three trips so have managed to hang it over the stand, not sure about lower tier.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online claresy2005

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 11:40:06 am »
Its all gone quiet on the waiting list updates  whats the highest we know they got to?
Logged

Online pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 11:59:29 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.

Dont disagree - but this logic undermines the argument for STs having any advantage ahead of members on 19 credits.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 