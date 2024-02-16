Its less than 14 days away
Yep, but strikes can be called with a minimum of 14 days notice.
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner" If not they move on to the next on the list.
Just been removed. Probably to amend again.
My mate who missed out on the original ballot (ST for 55 years) got put into the additional one and got a ticket.Made up for him.
If everyone who had been going to match for 20,30,40 years always got the final tickets, then in 20,30,40 years there's be a load of old old codgers not been to any
So in your books long serving supporters who do not tout their tickets, go to the game, been on auto ticket since inception should be overlooked? Even Chelsea allocated to season ticket holders before their Members. As a side issue, a lot of us old codgers support the team a damn sight better than some of the (not regular) younger ones I witnessed around me at the Fulham home league cup game, whose only contribution was to moan throughout the game. The Members scheme at LFC is flawed, full stop.
I also don't understand why people think ACS should trump people not on ACS. How does having your payment automatically being taken out for a specific seat triumph a manual payment for a seat available at a later date. All been to the same game.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]