League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:54:07 am
Its less than 14 days away
Ah shit yep, good point. Got my weekends mixed up  :butt  ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 12:29:03 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 11:51:38 am
Yep, but strikes can be called with a minimum of 14 days notice.

No worries then, it's 9 days away 😁
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm »
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available

Yeah - we had 2,490 availlable for the additional sales when we previously had something like about 500 available remaining from the ballot winner sale so I suspect this is Chelsea's equivalent.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available

think so
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 12:42:22 pm
Chelsea allocation increased. Did we get this too? Is this why we could go so far down the list?

https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/more-carabao-cup-final-tickets-available
Thats a higher allocation than we got for the semi against Man City when there was less tickets handed out to clubs, sponsors etc!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 02:18:37 pm »
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner"  If not they move on to the next on the list.   ;D ;D

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 02:18:37 pm
I'm hoping that when the Ticket Office phones people on the waiting list, it's like the Absolute radio competition where they have to answer the phone in no more than 5 rings and shout "Make Me A Winner"  If not they move on to the next on the list.   ;D ;D



Anyone had a call? I know someone 1550 who hasnt.
