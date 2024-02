Anyone booked on the Big Green Coach leaving at 8.30 from Speke? Still seems a tight turnaround in terms of timings.



Not from Speke but I'm booked onto the Aintree one at 7:30. In 2022 it took some sort of route around the city before getting to the motorway to I assume meet up with the other coaches and they all drove up together it seemed. As far as I could remember. We arrived and was in the ground around An hour and a half before kick off and that included a stop at services, the timings where fine to be honest and could not fault them at all.