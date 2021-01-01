« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 28643 times)

Online EUROKINGS

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • 77-78-81-84-05
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #960 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm »
how low down the waiting list is it likely to go?
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #961 on: Today at 04:29:55 pm »
Does the email say how many extra tickets the club got from the EFL and Wembley?
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #962 on: Today at 04:39:30 pm »
Quote from: EUROKINGS on Today at 04:29:40 pm
how low down the waiting list is it likely to go?

Anyone's guess. For reference, the 2022 FA semi final was a similar position ticketwise. We were given a few extra blocks which City failed to sell after our first waiting list sale. This resulted in 1500 odd tickets being available for waiting list positions 650-1605.

There were another two additional sales after this and the game ended up selling out on waiting list position 2626. Although there was a rail strike on the day of the game which possibly effected take-up and it was obviously a semi-final, not an actual final.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:20 pm by upthereds1993 »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #963 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:39:30 pm
Anyone's guess. For reference, the 2022 FA semi final was a similar position ticketwise. We were given a few extra blocks which City failed to sell after our first waiting list sale. This resulted in 1500 odd tickets being available for waiting list positions 650-1605.

There were another two additional sales after this and the game ended up selling out on waiting list position 2626. Although there was a rail strike on the day of the game which possibly effected take-up and it was obviously a semi-final, not an actual final

And it was a creditless match, and not an actual final
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #964 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:55:00 pm
And it was a creditless match, and not an actual final

That's pretty much what I said in my caveat?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 