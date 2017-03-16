« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23] 24   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 27736 times)

Offline Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #880 on: February 10, 2024, 02:48:08 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on February  9, 2024, 06:20:59 pm
You won't find Wembley park on any of the rail sites as it's a tube station so comes under TfL. They'll run every few minutes and it takes about 20 minutes from Euston Square :wave

Cheers mate.
Logged

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,008
  • @OTKFlags
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #881 on: February 10, 2024, 07:21:10 am »
Got 3 charter train tickets for sale. £130 each FV.
Due to Change of travel plans.
Liverpool South Parkway for Wembley and return.
Bought from Worldchoice sports for £130 each ( they have upped them to £160 now).
Can supply emails etc to prove.
Give me a shout if interested.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #882 on: February 10, 2024, 07:12:51 pm »
Got one of the £108 in 104. All I managed to get in the lower. Is this where the PRH and club sponsor tickets are?
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #883 on: February 10, 2024, 07:27:58 pm »
Particularly enjoyed the anti ballot chants in the kop today. Made me chuckle 😁
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,858
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #884 on: February 10, 2024, 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on February 10, 2024, 07:21:10 am
Got 3 charter train tickets for sale. £130 each FV.
Due to Change of travel plans.
Liverpool South Parkway for Wembley and return.
Bought from Worldchoice sports for £130 each ( they have upped them to £160 now).
Can supply emails etc to prove.
Give me a shout if interested.

Some people must be made of money at these prices.  Far cheaper options available.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #885 on: February 10, 2024, 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February 10, 2024, 07:27:58 pm
Particularly enjoyed the anti ballot chants in the kop today. Made me chuckle 😁

Haha, didn't hear any chants but did have a group behind me babbling on all game about how STHs should have their own ballot for all finals :D
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #886 on: February 10, 2024, 10:21:52 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on February 10, 2024, 09:50:55 pm
Haha, didn't hear any chants but did have a group behind me babbling on all game about how STHs should have their own ballot for all finals :D

Hah just in reply to the where the greatest team in Europe and were going to Wembley

Chant one: Fuck the ballot (to the tune of fuck the Tories)
Chant two: you can stick ya fucking ballot up your arse :D
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #887 on: February 10, 2024, 11:06:57 pm »
Egotism manifests in many different ways
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #888 on: February 10, 2024, 11:42:05 pm »

About 760 left for those on the waiting list.
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 12:00:05 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on February 10, 2024, 10:21:52 pm
Hah just in reply to the where the greatest team in Europe and were going to Wembley

Chant one: Fuck the ballot (to the tune of fuck the Tories)
Chant two: you can stick ya fucking ballot up your arse :D

Was in L9 and didn;t hear those, did hear 8 STs behind us saying they got 0 between them and they've had an ST since the 90s....
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 12:03:00 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:00:05 am
Was in L9 and didn;t hear those, did hear 8 STs behind us saying they got 0 between them and they've had an ST since the 90s....

It was only a small section. Prob said in jest  just made me laugh 😂.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 07:13:32 am »
Is there likely to be anywhere after the game to (hopefully) celebrate?

First time staying over for a Wembley visit for me.
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 08:37:08 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:13:32 am
Is there likely to be anywhere after the game to (hopefully) celebrate?

First time staying over for a Wembley visit for me.
box park probably your best bet
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,478
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 am »
This isnt a place to be asking for tickets.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 03:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:13:32 am
Is there likely to be anywhere after the game to (hopefully) celebrate?

First time staying over for a Wembley visit for me.

We ended up in some sort of social club with kareoke last time, loads of Liverpool fans dancing and singing, but I was absolutely battered so can't remember what it was haha.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline claresy2005

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 06:18:01 pm »
Sorry if this is a stupid question but just wondering what the pros and cons of charter trains (vs avanti ) are.

Especially when they are world choice sports who should have been jibbed off by our fan base after the 11th hour Kiev flight cancellations.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • Up the Red Men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 06:29:39 pm »
Digital only tickets for us. Chelsea have paper tickets. May stop the touts making money off us.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 10:59:42 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Yesterday at 06:18:01 pm
Sorry if this is a stupid question but just wondering what the pros and cons of charter trains (vs avanti ) are.

Especially when they are world choice sports who should have been jibbed off by our fan base after the 11th hour Kiev flight cancellations.

Weve gone avanti. Suppose it leaves you open to last minute cancellations due to crew/delays etc
Logged

Online ScouserTom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm »
Anyone know of spaces left on coaches? Need 4 seats!!
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains."

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #899 on: Today at 03:35:59 am »
Quote from: ScouserTom on Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm
Anyone know of spaces left on coaches? Need 4 seats!!
National express are doing one for £53 return
https://www.nationalexpress.com/en/events/efl-cup
Logged

Online ScouserTom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #900 on: Today at 07:36:40 am »
👍

Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains."

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #901 on: Today at 07:55:48 am »
Sale over. Now the waiting list crew hold their breath.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #902 on: Today at 07:55:55 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:29:39 pm
Digital only tickets for us. Chelsea have paper tickets. May stop the touts making money off us.
Digital Tickets probably make it even easier for Touts...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #903 on: Today at 08:01:29 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 07:55:48 am
Sale over. Now the waiting list crew hold their breath.

Yep im 1383 heard saturday that club has also had returns from Corporate. Never know
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #904 on: Today at 08:41:10 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 08:01:29 am
Yep im 1383 heard saturday that club has also had returns from Corporate. Never know

Im sure the corporates wont be passing if we get to the Europa league final

Good luck to those on the waiting list
Logged

Offline red79

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #905 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
All the best to everyone on the waiting list, my son was 476 on the list in 2022 and got one after a second round of waiting list sales
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #906 on: Today at 08:53:30 am »
There was around 750-790 left yesterday.
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #907 on: Today at 09:35:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserTom on Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm
Anyone know of spaces left on coaches? Need 4 seats!!

Big Green Coach still have spaces available for £45. Pickup from town, Speke or Aintree. Travelled with them to Wembley a couple of times in 2022 & they were sound
Logged

Offline Jayzy90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #908 on: Today at 09:40:46 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:35:57 am
Big Green Coach still have spaces available for £45. Pickup from town, Speke or Aintree. Travelled with them to Wembley a couple of times in 2022 & they were sound

Me and my dad used them in 2022, using them again this year, no issues at all
Logged

Online beejay

  • never on a first date. All hail the new Baldrick!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #909 on: Today at 11:29:16 am »
anyone on the waiting list heard anything yet? We are 813 and nothing so far but no idea how long this process goes on
Logged

Online pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #910 on: Today at 11:33:31 am »



Ive not heard anything yet and a bit lower than you are. Guess there will be some update on website before the emails go out if they do
« Last Edit: Today at 11:38:05 am by pw1008 »
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #911 on: Today at 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: beejay on Today at 11:29:16 am
anyone on the waiting list heard anything yet? We are 813 and nothing so far but no idea how long this process goes on

Hi mate. I'm 536 with 5 lads. The tickets went off sale at 7:30am this morning so they'll have an idea already on how many are left. I'm not entirely sure on the process to be honest, but based on previous sales, I think we will hear either today, or potentially tomorrow regarding a first sale to the waiting list, which will probably be the tickets left over.

There may then be a later sale (or two) with any additional tickets, returns from players/corporate etc but not guaranteed. Unfortunately it's very much a just wait and see and pay attention throughout the week in case you get a chance.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #912 on: Today at 11:52:33 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:35:14 am
Hi mate. I'm 536 with 5 lads. The tickets went off sale at 7:30am this morning so they'll have an idea already on how many are left. I'm not entirely sure on the process to be honest, but based on previous sales, I think we will hear either today, or potentially tomorrow regarding a first sale to the waiting list, which will probably be the tickets left over.

There may then be a later sale (or two) with any additional tickets, returns from players/corporate etc but not guaranteed. Unfortunately it's very much a just wait and see and pay attention throughout the week in case you get a chance.

According to their selling criteria theyll be contacting eligible people by email today.

There were about 750 left yesterday so I cant see 536 getting sorted as no doubt loads of them will be multiples, but there may well be returns etc to boost the numbers.
Logged

Online beejay

  • never on a first date. All hail the new Baldrick!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #913 on: Today at 11:53:43 am »
Thanks for the info. The Club site does say emails will be sent out today to those on the waiting list who become eligible so we should find out later. Hope you get yours OK
Logged

Online ScouserTom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #914 on: Today at 11:55:20 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:35:57 am
Big Green Coach still have spaces available for £45. Pickup from town, Speke or Aintree. Travelled with them to Wembley a couple of times in 2022 & they were sound

Google is full of bad reviews on them. Not that google reviews are always reliable.

How were they for drinking on the coach? We all know its against the rules but some drivers apply it and some dont
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains."

Online ScouserTom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #915 on: Today at 11:56:55 am »
Quote from: Jayzy90 on Today at 09:40:46 am
Me and my dad used them in 2022, using them again this year, no issues at all

👍

How were they with regards to having a drink on the coach for you?
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains."

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #916 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:52:33 am
According to their selling criteria theyll be contacting eligible people by email today.

There were about 750 left yesterday so I cant see 536 getting sorted as no doubt loads of them will be multiples, but there may well be returns etc to boost the numbers.
Yeah I don't see 536 getting sorted but maybe later in the week. Usually they put the sales details on the website alongside an email though. They could break from tradition but I would expect at least the first waiting list sale to appear on the website. Hopefully as it'll be interesting for me to see how wide that first sale is in terms of how close 536 is it to it or how far away.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:17 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,842
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #917 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:35:14 am
Hi mate. I'm 536 with 5 lads. The tickets went off sale at 7:30am this morning so they'll have an idea already on how many are left. I'm not entirely sure on the process to be honest, but based on previous sales, I think we will hear either today, or potentially tomorrow regarding a first sale to the waiting list, which will probably be the tickets left over.

There may then be a later sale (or two) with any additional tickets, returns from players/corporate etc but not guaranteed. Unfortunately it's very much a just wait and see and pay attention throughout the week in case you get a chance.

Looking good for your age mate.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #918 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: ScouserTom on Today at 11:56:55 am
👍

How were they with regards to having a drink on the coach for you?

A mate of mine went with no ale cos they said you couldnt when he bought ticket and he got on and everyone had ale he was gutted
Logged

Online Sat on the bar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #919 on: Today at 12:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:07:42 pm
Yeah I don't see 536 getting sorted but maybe later in the week. Usually they put the sales details on the website alongside an email though. They could break from tradition but I would expect at least the first waiting list sale to appear on the website. Hopefully as it'll be interesting for me to see how wide that first sale is in terms of how close 536 is it to it or how far away.
650 left last night at about 10 o'clock
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23] 24   Go Up
« previous next »
 