anyone on the waiting list heard anything yet? We are 813 and nothing so far but no idea how long this process goes on





Hi mate. I'm 536 with 5 lads. The tickets went off sale at 7:30am this morning so they'll have an idea already on how many are left. I'm not entirely sure on the process to be honest, but based on previous sales, I think we will hear either today, or potentially tomorrow regarding a first sale to the waiting list, which will probably be the tickets left over.There may then be a later sale (or two) with any additional tickets, returns from players/corporate etc but not guaranteed. Unfortunately it's very much a just wait and see and pay attention throughout the week in case you get a chance.