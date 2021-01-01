« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 23997 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #840 on: Today at 01:16:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:09:10 pm
everyone just wants to change the parameters to suit whatever their situation is, lol

Seems about right, everyone wants a change to the system but its a change which coincidentally puts them in the 1st sale bucket

Some of the suggestions the club receive are whacky
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #841 on: Today at 01:23:33 pm »
There doesn't actually seem to be a way to sell a ticket on that LiveFootballTickets site. c*nt move I'll admit but I briefly considered it a few years ago and when I look again now it can't be done, obviously we wouldn't but even if any of us wanted to, there doesn't appear to be a way to actually sell on there.

So where are these tickets coming from? There's 748 apparently available to buy and I whilst I probably wouldn't risk it I do suspect you would ultimately get a genuine ticket, how are they getting on there?
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #842 on: Today at 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 08:25:22 am
When did you click the link - just for future reference?

Future reference of what? It's completely random
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #843 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:27:59 pm
Future reference of what? It's completely random

The more people argue this the more I start believing people have found another way in! 😂
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,827
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #844 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:09:10 pm
everyone just wants to change the parameters to suit whatever their situation is, lol

I did notice that the club rejected my well written plea to change order to make people called Andy and living in South Liverpool a priority.

It's a disgrace!!

:D
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #845 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 10:13:09 am
haha
yer crying c*nt.

haha, mad how entitled some people are

'I've been to every game for 40 years'

Well clearly not or you'd be in the guaranteed sale!
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #846 on: Today at 01:48:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:15:25 pm
You know full well people would just pass phones around like they use to with members cards though, and I don't believe legally they can 'search' your phone to see what names on the ticket for ID checks etc

Surely they can make you prove that you have a ticket in your own name though?
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #847 on: Today at 01:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:35:10 am
Seriously whose arsed?

Of all the things to raise questions about.

Only exception to that is if there are people who dont have a smart phone but Id hope the club will sort them, thats if its even NFC as theyve just said digital ticketing.

Anyone remember West Ham in 2006 when some poor c*nts got their tickets robbed and the FA wouldnt replace them?

Hope it is NFC and not digital!

Digital would require wifi or data at the gound, which is usually impossible
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #848 on: Today at 01:49:31 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:15:25 pm
You know full well people would just pass phones around like they use to with members cards though, and I don't believe legally they can 'search' your phone to see what names on the ticket for ID checks etc
85% accuracy on this is better than 0% accuracy.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #849 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:49:21 pm
Hope it is NFC and not digital!

Digital would require wifi or data at the gound, which is usually impossible

Will be a PDF to print or show QR on your phone. Thats what they do for gigs at Wembley
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #850 on: Today at 01:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 01:57:19 pm
Will be a PDF to print or show QR on your phone. Thats what they do for gigs at Wembley

Will probably print it at work, in which case might as well have sent a paper ticket haha

Logged

Online raging

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #851 on: Today at 02:10:02 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 09:23:14 am
Are the £150 tickets still available?

They were some in the guaranteed sale on Monday morning. Probably all gone.
Logged

Offline Willo99

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #852 on: Today at 02:25:53 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:23:33 pm
There doesn't actually seem to be a way to sell a ticket on that LiveFootballTickets site. c*nt move I'll admit but I briefly considered it a few years ago and when I look again now it can't be done, obviously we wouldn't but even if any of us wanted to, there doesn't appear to be a way to actually sell on there.

So where are these tickets coming from? There's 748 apparently available to buy and I whilst I probably wouldn't risk it I do suspect you would ultimately get a genuine ticket, how are they getting on there?

They are defo legit on there.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #853 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Anyone bothered counting the remaining tickets for those on the waiting list?
Logged

Offline Redcase

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #854 on: Today at 02:34:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 11:04:58 am
Did you make sure you changed name and address details to match card holder if different from logged in person ?

Yes, changed everything every time I tried.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #855 on: Today at 02:35:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:26:03 pm
Anyone bothered counting the remaining tickets for those on the waiting list?

https://x.com/ganzerwika/status/1755958691537330342?s=46

About 1260 at present.
Logged

Online VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #856 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 02:25:53 pm
They are defo legit on there.

I don't doubt you'd get a ticket if you paid the £1000 or whatever but how are they getting on there? It doesn't appear to be a resale website, none of us could list the tickets we've bought on a one off so how have 750 tickets made it on there? Who's supplying them?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #857 on: Today at 02:50:45 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 02:48:06 pm
I don't doubt you'd get a ticket if you paid the £1000 or whatever but how are they getting on there? It doesn't appear to be a resale website, none of us could list the tickets we've bought on a one off so how have 750 tickets made it on there? Who's supplying them?

After reading this I just had a look and you're right, wonder how they get them 🤔

Maybe they use to and have closed it just use existing trusted ones, or you go through live chat idk
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #858 on: Today at 02:51:05 pm »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #859 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:48:51 pm
Surely they can make you prove that you have a ticket in your own name though?

Not required to carry ID on you

Just opens a whole can of worms
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #860 on: Today at 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:35:35 pm
https://x.com/ganzerwika/status/1755958691537330342?s=46

About 1260 at present.
be 500 tops by Monday

Loads ain't bought yet who are in work or travelling or haven't checked emails since 3.30pm Wednesday

There was always more available than people who were successful to allow people to buy together

Could enter in 8s for this couldn't you? So could be 250 on the list and have 2k in front of you.. Never happen but you get the point
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #861 on: Today at 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:51:32 pm
Not required to carry ID on you

Just opens a whole can of worms

I'm not sure it does - a Glastonbury ticket has your photo on it, if it's an old picture (which mine was) they can ask you to show ID to prove its you, otherwise you don't get in, that's happened to me twice but it's always been my ticket so it's been fine.

You're not required to carry ID on you, the club can't forcefully search through your phone, but what they can do is require you to prove that the non-transferable ticket which you are using to gain entry into their premises is in your name.

For what it's worth I don't like any of this, you shouldn't need ID to get into a football stadium but, similar to Glastonbury, it's become so oversubscribed with such a demand for illegally touted tickets that this is the only way to deal with it, if they actually really care enough to deal with it.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #862 on: Today at 03:00:45 pm »
1022 currently left
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #863 on: Today at 03:08:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 03:00:45 pm
1022 currently left
Haha I just counted as well 1027 for me, but near enough the same.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #864 on: Today at 03:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:49:34 am
Thats good on the way there. An hour on Wembley way on the way back.

This wont affect me. Im staying in the Premier inn outside the ground. I am leaving work at 6am, going to pick my lad up and virtually going straight to Crewe for the train. Cant be arsed with the train back without any sleep win or lose.
Logged

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #865 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:50:45 pm
After reading this I just had a look and you're right, wonder how they get them 🤔

Maybe they use to and have closed it just use existing trusted ones, or you go through live chat idk

They arent real tickets its an advert for a ticket. If it sells the seller sources it. The sellers are the website itself and their trusted mates. Unlike stub hub for example tickets are only sent 24-48 hours before a game and in some cases 3 hours before the game. Its based abroad so club cant do anything.
Logged

Online Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #866 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:37:33 am
metropolitan from euston sq goes to Wembley Park.

Someone told me this but I cant see option for Wembley Park online. Wembley Stadium, Central and North only.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #867 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 03:21:23 pm
They arent real tickets its an advert for a ticket. If it sells the seller sources it. The sellers are the website itself and their trusted mates. Unlike stub hub for example tickets are only sent 24-48 hours before a game and in some cases 3 hours before the game. Its based abroad so club cant do anything.

The club can surely source the people buying the tickets and touting them and revoke their memberships.
Logged

Online pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #868 on: Today at 03:26:10 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:23:33 pm
There doesn't actually seem to be a way to sell a ticket on that LiveFootballTickets site. c*nt move I'll admit but I briefly considered it a few years ago and when I look again now it can't be done, obviously we wouldn't but even if any of us wanted to, there doesn't appear to be a way to actually sell on there.

So where are these tickets coming from? There's 748 apparently available to buy and I whilst I probably wouldn't risk it I do suspect you would ultimately get a genuine ticket, how are they getting on there?

Think I read somewhere that they don't source tickets directly from individuals. They work with 'partners' which is why, from what I've seen, they are possibly more reliable than some other sites. Only time I used them was for the Kyiv final, not cheap but seems it now looking at the prices for Madrid and Paris.
Logged

Online lego

  • my ego
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #869 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #870 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:24:32 pm
The club can surely source the people buying the tickets and touting them and revoke their memberships.

They do occasionally

Usually targeted though based on Intel
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #871 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Quote from: lego on Today at 03:28:52 pm
I'm going to guess that Lincoln City don't have NFC. Yet they were issued with e-ticket

https://www.redimps.co.uk/news/2021/may/210527-wembley-faqs/

Sounds like they got pdfs to print at home, not NFC.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #872 on: Today at 03:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:08:54 pm
Haha I just counted as well 1027 for me, but near enough the same.

Haha someone has spat 5 back
Logged

Online Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #873 on: Today at 03:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 03:23:59 pm
Someone told me this but I cant see option for Wembley Park online. Wembley Stadium, Central and North only.

Wembley Park is on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines

https://tfl.gov.uk/maps/track/tube
Logged

Online CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #874 on: Today at 03:48:03 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:11:05 pm
The easy solution is the person going the game gets the credit not the person who buys it. i would bet everyone who actually went to the home games would have been guaranteed if they did that

correct.

It starts with this. Different cup but having collections in Europe is utterly pointless if you're not going to give the credit to the person who actually turns up to collect it. Can o worms of course.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 