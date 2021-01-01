« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 22986 times)

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #800 on: Today at 10:32:59 am »
SOS questioning why we're using NFC and Chels using paper
https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1755901895728582994?s=20
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #801 on: Today at 10:35:10 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:32:59 am
SOS questioning why we're using NFC and Chels using paper
https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1755901895728582994?s=20

Seriously whose arsed?

Of all the things to raise questions about.

Only exception to that is if there are people who dont have a smart phone but Id hope the club will sort them, thats if its even NFC as theyve just said digital ticketing.

Anyone remember West Ham in 2006 when some poor c*nts got their tickets robbed and the FA wouldnt replace them?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #802 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 10:01:19 am
Whats the best station to get to the ground from Euston? Last went on the train in 2015 and we hung around somewhere else all day then jumped on a train. Cant remember Going to be going straight the ground more or less this time.

metropolitan from euston sq goes to Wembley Park.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #803 on: Today at 10:38:26 am »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 10:29:44 am
I'm just laughing at what you've put on an open footy forum.

Our support isn't half spoilt. That's not to say there aren't some changes needed to the credit system, but that's another debate.

You've got a ticket to another final with the mighty reds, how good is that?

Brilliant mate.

I have a moan on here so I don't have to annoy my mates at the game. But probably will.


But yeah. Sure the seat will be fine and I'm going which, sadly, many that should be and deserve to be aren't :(
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #804 on: Today at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:32:59 am
SOS questioning why we're using NFC and Chels using paper
https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1755901895728582994?s=20
Fake tickets.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #805 on: Today at 10:47:04 am »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 10:08:40 am
That's a joke, surely?

I said this pre queue so wasn't really sure what the availability was like or if I'd be straight in or 10k waiting list but I stand by it. Lower seemed more popular, better atmosphere but more expensive and imo not the best view, if you're right at the back of the lower in some spots you're under the overhang of the middle tier and can feel cut off a bit.

Ultimately I still stand by the fact that there isn't really a bad spec in Wembley. You're guaranteed at least a good atmosphere or good view. Even if you're on the back row of the upper you've got a perfect view of the game and looking down and around at all our fans is a proper spectacle. 

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #806 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:37:33 am
metropolitan from euston sq goes to Wembley Park.

Thats good on the way there. An hour on Wembley way on the way back.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #807 on: Today at 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: realoatsy on Today at 09:51:10 am
has anyone else had problems getting a payment through ?

I've tried 3 different card from 3 different banks and keep getting the same message

Error
The payment process was not completed. Please click here to try again.
Error occurred trying to collect payment. Your card-issuing bank has declined the payment. If you are trying to pay using a saved card, please try again, entering your card details manually instead. If you are not using a saved card, please use a different card or select an alternative payment method.

Yes massive problems. Was trying to buy two groups for two mates who both have driving jobs. Card failed multiple times. Tried another mates card and that failed. Got hold of one lad fortunately and his card worked. But couldnt get hold of other lad so lost the tickets. Had to log back in as one of others in his group and pay on his card. But they werent all friends and family on there so some are now having to sit in single seats. Ins in I suppose but its not great.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #808 on: Today at 11:04:10 am »
Sorry if it's been posted but how does it work if you wanted to give a ticket to a mate in place of someone who couldn't go? Is the email with the ticket on forwadable and then they download the NFC on their own phone?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #809 on: Today at 11:04:58 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 10:55:35 am
Yes massive problems. Was trying to buy two groups for two mates who both have driving jobs. Card failed multiple times. Tried another mates card and that failed. Got hold of one lad fortunately and his card worked. But couldnt get hold of other lad so lost the tickets. Had to log back in as one of others in his group and pay on his card. But they werent all friends and family on there so some are now having to sit in single seats. Ins in I suppose but its not great.

Did you make sure you changed name and address details to match card holder if different from logged in person ?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #810 on: Today at 11:06:09 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:39:58 am
Fake tickets.

Surely NFC makes the whole thing easier for those wanting to blag it though? From my understanding all you'd need is a screenshot on your phone if a steward checks you. Wouldn't be surprised if a lot more tried their luck this time around
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #811 on: Today at 11:07:50 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:06:09 am
Surely NFC makes the whole thing easier for those wanting to blag it though? From my understanding all you'd need is a screenshot on your phone if a steward checks you. Wouldn't be surprised if a lot more tried their luck this time around

Surely the ticket is only usable once though as in you only get in if the scanner accepts it and then once it has no one else could try and use that same barcode.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #812 on: Today at 11:08:06 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:06:09 am
Surely NFC makes the whole thing easier for those wanting to blag it though? From my understanding all you'd need is a screenshot on your phone if a steward checks you. Wouldn't be surprised if a lot more tried their luck this time around
It's also easier at the other end, if it doesn't scan it doesn't scan. Can't spend ages arguing saying it's a legit ticket and just not working, the NFC that you download will interact differently to a static screenshot.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #813 on: Today at 11:08:26 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:04:10 am
Sorry if it's been posted but how does it work if you wanted to give a ticket to a mate in place of someone who couldn't go? Is the email with the ticket on forwadable and then they download the NFC on their own phone?
yes
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #814 on: Today at 11:09:38 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 10:55:35 am
Yes massive problems. Was trying to buy two groups for two mates who both have driving jobs. Card failed multiple times. Tried another mates card and that failed. Got hold of one lad fortunately and his card worked. But couldnt get hold of other lad so lost the tickets. Had to log back in as one of others in his group and pay on his card. But they werent all friends and family on there so some are now having to sit in single seats. Ins in I suppose but its not great.

Similar situation here.  One lad trying to get 5 tickets, got the ones he wanted in the basket (next to the two we got in the guaranteed sale) but payment failed using 5 different cards.  Didn't get as far as the second level of authorisation.  Another lad was in the queue, when he got in they tried between them to release the tickets from one basket and add them to the other but they didn't show as available.  HE managed to get 5 together but in a completely different area. As people have said, in is in, but there were obviously a few payment issues this morning.  Whether that's down to the club or something else, who knows??
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #815 on: Today at 11:09:49 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:07:50 am
Surely the ticket is only usable once though as in you only get in if the scanner accepts it and then once it has no one else could try and use that same barcode.

Yeah of course. I thought that was the same with the physical blags
though? Far as I'm aware the ticket doesn't actually work, it's just to show any stewards who may check beforehand. People bunk in by going through the turnstile two at a time
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #816 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:07:50 am
Surely the ticket is only usable once though as in you only get in if the scanner accepts it and then once it has no one else could try and use that same barcode.
Correct, but from what I could tell at one of the three games when it took us about an hour to get in people were refusing to leave the front of the queue with a fake ticket because they kept saying it was real and presumably hoping that the stewards would just open the turnstile and let them in.

I'd rather have a ticket for my photo album but it's obvious that's why. People may still try and chance their luck and probably will, but your NFC wallet interacts differently when looked at than a static image does.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #817 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:35:10 am
Seriously whose arsed?

Of all the things to raise questions about.

Only exception to that is if there are people who dont have a smart phone but Id hope the club will sort them, thats if its even NFC as theyve just said digital ticketing.

Anyone remember West Ham in 2006 when some poor c*nts got their tickets robbed and the FA wouldnt replace them?

our 2 were in that complete pisstake that was
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #818 on: Today at 11:11:36 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:09:49 am
Yeah of course. I thought that was the same with the physical blags
though? Far as I'm aware the ticket doesn't actually work, it's just to show any stewards who may check beforehand. People bunk in by going through the turnstile two at a time

Yeah that's the other option which this doesn't account for.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #819 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 11:10:34 am
our 2 were in that complete pisstake that was
Same here.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #820 on: Today at 11:13:13 am »
our last wembley finals in 22 the amount of so called reds jumping the barriers to get in without tickets was a disgrace. you would think supporters of this club would have more sense but unfortunately not. hopefully this time round its not as frequent
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #821 on: Today at 11:15:13 am »
At the FA cup final a bloke flashed me his semi final ticket and said he'd blagged in with that. Didn't look the most nimble of fellas either so don't think security was that tight at least back then.
