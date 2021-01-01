Yes massive problems. Was trying to buy two groups for two mates who both have driving jobs. Card failed multiple times. Tried another mates card and that failed. Got hold of one lad fortunately and his card worked. But couldnt get hold of other lad so lost the tickets. Had to log back in as one of others in his group and pay on his card. But they werent all friends and family on there so some are now having to sit in single seats. Ins in I suppose but its not great.



Similar situation here. One lad trying to get 5 tickets, got the ones he wanted in the basket (next to the two we got in the guaranteed sale) but payment failed using 5 different cards. Didn't get as far as the second level of authorisation. Another lad was in the queue, when he got in they tried between them to release the tickets from one basket and add them to the other but they didn't show as available. HE managed to get 5 together but in a completely different area. As people have said, in is in, but there were obviously a few payment issues this morning. Whether that's down to the club or something else, who knows??