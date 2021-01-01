That's a joke, surely?
I said this pre queue so wasn't really sure what the availability was like or if I'd be straight in or 10k waiting list but I stand by it. Lower seemed more popular, better atmosphere but more expensive and imo not the best view, if you're right at the back of the lower in some spots you're under the overhang of the middle tier and can feel cut off a bit.
Ultimately I still stand by the fact that there isn't really a bad spec in Wembley. You're guaranteed at least a good atmosphere or good view. Even if you're on the back row of the upper you've got a perfect view of the game and looking down and around at all our fans is a proper spectacle.