« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 22503 times)

Online Jayzy90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:24:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:03:13 am
I'm in the safe standing bit, does anyone know if it's actually rail seating or is it just a section where they're letting you stand up?

Same here, my guess is rail seating as taken from this image from EFL

Logged

Online RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:31:22 am »
Can you get from lower to upper or different ways in?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 09:23:14 am
Are the £150 tickets still available?

They're not on sale but I'm not convinced they've been released yet as they weren't on the previous hallmaps I've seen either, unless they were snapped up by Priority Rights Holders.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,815
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:34:49 am »
Well I'm in and seat booked, but what a fucking shite seat. Fuck me.

Every fucking half decent one had already gone.

Fucking hate this twat of a club sometimes, but at least I'm going
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:38:27 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 09:31:22 am
Can you get from lower to upper or different ways in?

Nah theyre different entrances.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:41:05 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:19:40 am
Up the safe standing reds.

If we score it should make a pleasant change not ending up in the row in front and having to get someone to pull me up which is what happened when Diaz scored at Fulham the other week.

Yeah, happy with that considering I was 5k+ in the queue. Got 3 together

My strategy worked. Selected my quantity, changed the price of ticket to £70+ to avoid level 5 and refreshed  8)
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,890
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:41:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:34:49 am
Well I'm in and seat booked, but what a fucking shite seat. Fuck me.

Every fucking half decent one had already gone.

Fucking hate this twat of a club sometimes, but at least I'm going
Yeah same for me. Was 7,500+ in the queue and ended up near the back in 515 because that was all that was left for 3 together. Luck of the draw though and ins in at the end of the day.

As someone mentioned earlier, there isnt a bad view at Wembley.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:42:37 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:41:05 am
Yeah, happy with that considering I was 5k+ in the queue. Got 3 together

My strategy worked. Selected my quantity, changed the price of ticket to £70+ to avoid level 5 and refreshed  8)

Fuck sake mine was £97, should have done that!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,815
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:43:21 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 09:41:42 am
Yeah same for me. Was 7,500+ in the queue and ended up near the back in 515 because that was all that was left for 3 together. Luck of the draw though and ins in at the end of the day.

As someone mentioned earlier, there isnt a bad view at Wembley.

At least we're going mate. I accept that there are thousands that would rip your arm off for this seat.

Was just a bit miffed that I didn't even get a chance to buy a good seat. This one was £41 at Wembley which tells you all you need to know :D
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:45:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:21 am
At least we're going mate. I accept that there are thousands that would rip your arm off for this seat.

Was just a bit miffed that I didn't even get a chance to buy a good seat. This one was £41 at Wembley which tells you all you need to know :D

If it's the back of the upper tier, which for that price I assume it is, I was there for the City semi final and it's honestly sound. It's probably a better view of the actual overall match than you get in the lower behind the goal, but obviously you're further away which is less popular, hence the price.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 