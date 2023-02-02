I'm in the safe standing bit, does anyone know if it's actually rail seating or is it just a section where they're letting you stand up?
Are the £150 tickets still available?
Can you get from lower to upper or different ways in?
Up the safe standing reds.If we score it should make a pleasant change not ending up in the row in front and having to get someone to pull me up which is what happened when Diaz scored at Fulham the other week.
Well I'm in and seat booked, but what a fucking shite seat. Fuck me.Every fucking half decent one had already gone.Fucking hate this twat of a club sometimes, but at least I'm going
Yeah, happy with that considering I was 5k+ in the queue. Got 3 together My strategy worked. Selected my quantity, changed the price of ticket to £70+ to avoid level 5 and refreshed
Yeah same for me. Was 7,500+ in the queue and ended up near the back in 515 because that was all that was left for 3 together. Luck of the draw though and ins in at the end of the day. As someone mentioned earlier, there isnt a bad view at Wembley.
At least we're going mate. I accept that there are thousands that would rip your arm off for this seat.Was just a bit miffed that I didn't even get a chance to buy a good seat. This one was £41 at Wembley which tells you all you need to know
