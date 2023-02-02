Well I'm in and seat booked, but what a fucking shite seat. Fuck me.



Every fucking half decent one had already gone.



Fucking hate this twat of a club sometimes, but at least I'm going



Yeah same for me. Was 7,500+ in the queue and ended up near the back in 515 because that was all that was left for 3 together. Luck of the draw though and ins in at the end of the day.As someone mentioned earlier, there isnt a bad view at Wembley.