League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 07:31:33 pm
So we reckon therell deffo be a queue for this?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm »

Therell be a queue but itll move fast. Plenty dont buy till later. 2 years ago I got 2 in the block behind the goal, one to the side.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm »
Lots of newbies successful in the ballot by the looks of it :D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm »
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 07:56:48 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?
Probably, wouldn't bother risking it too much. Use a friends link if you can though.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?

Not sure what theyre like now but when they were first introduced I used the link on multiple tabs/devices and when the page went live every single browser had the same time

Personally wouldnt chance it, its a cup final sale and youre guaranteed 
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 07:58:17 pm »
I've had my brothers spare for all of 10 hours and I'm now the one in charge of getting our five tomorrow. Normality returns ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm
Not sure what theyre like now but when they were first introduced I used the link on multiple tabs/devices and when the page went live every single browser had the same time

Personally wouldnt chance it, its a cup final sale and youre guaranteed
yeah youre right, if you open the link up on diff devices it shows the same time
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm »
Ah sound nice one will just use the one device then.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm
Lots of newbies successful in the ballot by the looks of it :D

Everyone has to start somewhere😜
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:45:19 pm
Everyone has to start somewhere😜

Ballots coming for aways like United do soon . Love a good ballot 😜
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 09:04:39 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
Ballots coming for aways like United do soon . Love a good ballot 😜

Think the Twitter bandwidth would explode if ballots were every other week.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm »
can buy up to 8 correct?

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 09:30:30 pm »
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Scared to press the link too early in the morning, don't trust this clubs systems at all.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:51:11 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 05:53:49 pm
Probably login around 7.45 and keep it running in the background. Bound to be a 15-20 min wait but least the world and its wife cant access the sale.
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 06:04:30 pm
Hes not lying you get your number at 8:15, but still need to join prior to that

Thank you both. New territory with the link system thought it was too good to be true!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #656 on: Today at 04:09:11 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 07:18:40 pm
You'll be linked accounts as you had to be in order to register for the ballot.

The first person in just baskets two tickets and then changes the other name to the other persons name - then check out.

Thanks all 👍
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #657 on: Today at 05:32:44 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?

Absolutely fine mate, I did it on my phone for the guaranteed sale - only thing I would say because of its size it can be a bit more tricky to negotiate the seat layout compared to doing it on a tablet or laptop - but it is doable
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #658 on: Today at 05:35:42 am »
Quote from: red79 on Today at 05:32:44 am
Absolutely fine mate, I did it on my phone for the guaranteed sale - only thing I would say because of its size it can be a bit more tricky to negotiate the seat layout compared to doing it on a tablet or laptop - but it is doable

Sorry I mis read that, you want to open the link on 2 separate devices, Im not sure about that to be honest, I would say you can only use the link on one device at a time
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #659 on: Today at 07:32:10 am »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Scared to press the link too early in the morning, don't trust this clubs systems at all.

Its the worlds shittest website isnt it.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #660 on: Today at 07:38:23 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 07:32:10 am
Its the worlds shittest website isnt it.

Its impossible to know these days when the queue page will be up. Earliest is usually around 07:30

Has anyone checked?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #661 on: Today at 07:45:09 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:38:23 am
Its impossible to know these days when the queue page will be up. Earliest is usually around 07:30

Has anyone checked?

I'll just play it safe and click it at 8
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #662 on: Today at 07:47:24 am »
Im in the queue like
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #663 on: Today at 07:47:32 am »
It's open, mate's just clicked it
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #664 on: Today at 07:48:03 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:47:24 am
Im in the queue like

Thanks, Ive got to go out so need to leave it running  ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #665 on: Today at 08:02:26 am »
Loaded our ones now we wait ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #666 on: Today at 08:05:12 am »
Still not sure where to aim for, there's not really a bad seat in Wembley
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #667 on: Today at 08:09:23 am »
Can we join queue or do we wait till 8.15am?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #668 on: Today at 08:10:29 am »
Quote from: android2005 on Today at 08:09:23 am
Can we join queue or do we wait till 8.15am?
Click the link before 8:15am mate or you'll be defo at the back of the queue.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #669 on: Today at 08:10:59 am »
Quote from: android2005 on Today at 08:09:23 am
Can we join queue or do we wait till 8.15am?

Join the pre-queue now and 8.15 you will be allocated a queue position.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #670 on: Today at 08:12:34 am »
Cheers thankyou. Just clicked on to join queue 👍
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #671 on: Today at 08:13:33 am »
All the best everyone
