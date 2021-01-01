« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 20797 times)

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:31:33 pm »
So we reckon therell deffo be a queue for this?
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,182
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm »

Therell be a queue but itll move fast. Plenty dont buy till later. 2 years ago I got 2 in the block behind the goal, one to the side.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:40:27 pm »
Lots of newbies successful in the ballot by the looks of it :D
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm »
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #644 on: Today at 07:56:48 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 07:45:46 pm
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?
Probably, wouldn't bother risking it too much. Use a friends link if you can though.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #645 on: Today at 07:57:17 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 07:45:46 pm
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?

Not sure what theyre like now but when they were first introduced I used the link on multiple tabs/devices and when the page went live every single browser had the same time

Personally wouldnt chance it, its a cup final sale and youre guaranteed 
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #646 on: Today at 07:58:17 pm »
I've had my brothers spare for all of 10 hours and I'm now the one in charge of getting our five tomorrow. Normality returns ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:04:05 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:57:17 pm
Not sure what theyre like now but when they were first introduced I used the link on multiple tabs/devices and when the page went live every single browser had the same time

Personally wouldnt chance it, its a cup final sale and youre guaranteed
yeah youre right, if you open the link up on diff devices it shows the same time
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:08:03 pm »
Ah sound nice one will just use the one device then.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 07:40:27 pm
Lots of newbies successful in the ballot by the looks of it :D

Everyone has to start somewhere😜
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:59:43 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:45:19 pm
Everyone has to start somewhere😜

Ballots coming for aways like United do soon . Love a good ballot 😜
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:04:39 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 08:59:43 pm
Ballots coming for aways like United do soon . Love a good ballot 😜

Think the Twitter bandwidth would explode if ballots were every other week.
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #652 on: Today at 09:16:20 pm »
can buy up to 8 correct?

Logged

Online 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:17:10 pm »
If I use my friends link do I need to use their login details?
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:30:30 pm »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 