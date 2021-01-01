Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?
Can i open the link on a phone and a tablet? Or is the whole point of the link to stop people doing that?
Not sure what theyre like now but when they were first introduced I used the link on multiple tabs/devices and when the page went live every single browser had the same time Personally wouldnt chance it, its a cup final sale and youre guaranteed
Lots of newbies successful in the ballot by the looks of it
Everyone has to start somewhere😜
Ballots coming for aways like United do soon . Love a good ballot 😜
can buy up to 8 correct?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]