Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 19074 times)

Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
Yes - that makes perfect sense. Youve been to more games.

Yeah, the glamour games and fucked off the undesirable league cup early rounds. Thats not loyalty
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
Not just booze either!!
I use them a lot as cheapest around normally and collection/drop off points work for me. But, they won't be for everyone and know a lot dont use them as don't enjoy the company on board.
However, this time I'm getting train down Saturday, back Monday.
Quote from: kratos on Yesterday at 10:15:57 pm
Contacting You

Please send me emails about Liverpool FC, the LFC Foundation and Liverpool FC Women
YesNo
Please send me emails on behalf of Liverpool FC Official Sponsors and Partners
YesNo

Both was selected as no. I don't remember recently changing this, certainly not since the ballot application where I have the email from LFC.  Nevertheless, changed both to a yes to see if anything happens! Probably not and need them to resend the email....

Youll be able to check on your account tomorrow to see if you were successful
Offline Barry Banana

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm »
There is no mention on NFC in the selling notice where there has been previously. Only digital tickets. Perhaps an important distinction. Will be different to what weve experienced with league aways (plus Arsenal away FA Cup).

Will be a barcode / QR code on an email most likely.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm
Yeah, the glamour games and fucked off the undesirable league cup early rounds. Thats not loyalty

I go to watch Liverpool every game. Dont rank them. More you go more youre showing loyalty.
Online tasmichkata

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm »
PDF files.
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:53:38 pm
For those looking for cheap trains you can get a return from Crewe to Euston for £38, cheaper if you have a railcard. So drive or train to Crewe, either way a decent option.

Nice one mate  ;D
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm
Becca is on fire and I'm lovin it  :D

Hahahaha 🤣. Well all be ranked and placed in seat order soon.
Online tasmichkata

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Come say hello to the 1-st row  :D
Offline only6times

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
unsuccessful and now 4 unsuccessful in a row (inc FA Cup Final, Paris, Charity Shield). With Anfield getting even bigger ballots will become even harder to be successful.

I think something needs to be done to allow fans who have been unsuccessful a better chance in the future. This could apply to the membership ballots and local ballots too.


Block people successful in a ballot from entering the next one.
Offline Paullfc95

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: kratos on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
So that one with the yes/no was from the ticketing account.

I found another Content preferences link from the main LFC account (or more accurately clicked the link from a previous LFC email) and this one has sliders to toggle on/off. And on that, everything is toggled off except the one that says "Please note we can send you messages related to your orders, services subscribed and updates relating to products or services you have purchased from us, or information about your account. This includes communications relating to Season Tickets, Ticket Sales and Official Membership benefits, If you explicitly would like to turn off these type of communication, it may limit your ability to be aware of these benefits."

So I feel the important one is switched on but I may have to switch everything on it seems. It feels odd because I do have the Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation from the actual ballot application just like the one you posted so I have no idea whats going on.  I'm going to have to get on the live chat first thing!
My brother has this issue and I know of another lad who has it aswell. Every preference we can see is turned on.
He gets sent some info, like booking confirmations and got the arsenal away fa cup NFC ticket but didnt recieve todays email and doesnt get the unique members links or other similar ticket emails.

Brought it up with them on live chat last week and they gave us a case reference which I followed up on 2 days later. They rang that afternoon and said they had sorted it and did we have permission to send all emails to which he said yes, but he still didnt get todays email, so its definitely a wider problem.

We know he was successful today cause he was in as a pair but the other lad I know of had to go on live chat to check his result.

Let me know if you get anywhere with it
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
My brother has this issue and I know of another lad who has it aswell. Every preference we can see is turned on.
He gets sent some info, like booking confirmations and got the arsenal away fa cup NFC ticket but didnt recieve todays email and doesnt get the unique members links or other similar ticket emails.

Brought it up with them on live chat last week and they gave us a case reference which I followed up on 2 days later. They rang that afternoon and said they had sorted it and did we have permission to send all emails to which he said yes, but he still didnt get todays email, so its definitely a wider problem.

We know he was successful today cause he was in as a pair but the other lad I know of had to go on live chat to check his result.

Let me know if you get anywhere with it

From what I can see theyd need to manually add you on to the list

lfcinfo@update.liverpoolfc.com

No idea how theyd do it there end. I imagine it would be quite hard to do our end.
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #571 on: Today at 12:01:23 am »
Boxpark seems to be our fan park prior to the game. I see theyve free registration
 tickets which do not guarantee entry before 12, and £10 tickets that do guarantee entry from 10am. Is it worth paying for the latter?

Or what pubs have we been given? Thanks.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:33:18 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
I go to all leagues, and cup competitions and still think it should be competition by competition.

So if I went to all 11 prem home games so far this season, but no league cup games Im more entitled to get a final ticket than someone who went to 0 prem home games and 3 league cup games?!!

Make it make sense. Well agree to disagree haha

Have to say that I agree with him having been to all the home games in the league, FA Cup, League cup and Europe and was unsuccessful. Whilst a mate of mine at work whos only been the 3 cup games on the autocup with his lad was successful, and he cant believe I aint got one. So yea I have to agree there should be cross competition loyalty but as a caveat to that it would have to include the 3 cup games so you couldnt just skip them.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:49:33 am »
I honestly think my own exact circumstances should mean I get a ticket over others.

Anyone who attended Southampton in 2002 in the league cup and 2017  gets priority over those who only did one of those games
Online johnbox

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:37:53 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 12:01:23 am
Boxpark seems to be our fan park prior to the game. I see theyve free registration
 tickets which do not guarantee entry before 12, and £10 tickets that do guarantee entry from 10am. Is it worth paying for the latter?

Or what pubs have we been given? Thanks.

There's a link here to which pubs are allocated to each team - https://www.brent.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-travel/parking/wembley-event-day-parking/match-days
Offline anitrella

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:39:47 am »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
My brother has this issue and I know of another lad who has it aswell. Every preference we can see is turned on.
He gets sent some info, like booking confirmations and got the arsenal away fa cup NFC ticket but didnt recieve todays email and doesnt get the unique members links or other similar ticket emails.

Brought it up with them on live chat last week and they gave us a case reference which I followed up on 2 days later. They rang that afternoon and said they had sorted it and did we have permission to send all emails to which he said yes, but he still didnt get todays email, so its definitely a wider problem.

We know he was successful today cause he was in as a pair but the other lad I know of had to go on live chat to check his result.

Let me know if you get anywhere with it
my mum had the same issue, wasnt getting emails from LFC about ballot or unique links, but seemed to be getting transactional emails when buying tickets or registering for ballots. In the end she created a new email address, updated it in the My Account on Ticketing website, and now receives all emails
Offline gazzalfc

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:00:17 am »
Successful in the ballot and booked onto the National express coaches from town. Now to see how I get on tomorrow actually buying a ticket
Online tasmichkata

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:13:46 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:49:33 am
I honestly think my own exact circumstances should mean I get a ticket over others.

Anyone who attended Southampton in 2002 in the league cup and 2017  gets priority over those who only did one of those games

Only if you have Grimsby from the season before  ;)
Online red_Mark1980

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #578 on: Today at 08:21:59 am »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 08:13:46 am
Only if you have Grimsby from the season before  ;)

Or if you have Chesterfield from 1979 (yes I googled it)
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #579 on: Today at 08:31:44 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:21:59 am
Or if you have Chesterfield from 1979 (yes I googled it)

Southampton away in 2004 should result in some kind of priority rights arrangement for anyone that attended, one depressing afternoon that.
Online tasmichkata

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #580 on: Today at 08:32:19 am »
But only paired with that 4-4 from 92.  :D
Offline Red_Skippy

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:37:37 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm
Northampton under Hodgson is the dividing line

That night against Northampton was a very low point.  I remember leaving the ground that night thinking, "What the fuck was that?" 🤣
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:45:26 am »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Today at 08:37:37 am
That night against Northampton was a very low point.  I remember leaving the ground that night thinking, "What the fuck was that?" 🤣

Hodgson described them as a formidable challenge before the match, one of the few things he got right during his time here.
Offline Red_Skippy

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:46:45 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
Burners are a massive issue atm. I literally couldnt even think of a way of the top of my head to prevent it either.

Other than literally thumb printing to get in 😂😂

I've been to loads of grounds in Italy where my passport has been checked against the name on the ticket.  But these have been Serie A matches. 

First time I went was Rome about 20 years ago.  Bought a cheap one from a tout, got to the gate, got asked for ID and the guy said "off you fuck" or something like that so I had to go to the club store near by and buy one there.  Funny thing was, the tout saw me turned away and offered me my money back. 

The only time it hasn't been checked in Italy was for Inter in 2008 and Fiorentina in 2009.  Also think Napoli wasn't checked either. 

Know a few that were unsuccessful despite being at every home League Cup game for years. 
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:57:40 am »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Today at 08:46:45 am
I've been to loads of grounds in Italy where my passport has been checked against the name on the ticket.  But these have been Serie A matches. 

First time I went was Rome about 20 years ago.  Bought a cheap one from a tout, got to the gate, got asked for ID and the guy said "off you fuck" or something like that so I had to go to the club store near by and buy one there.  Funny thing was, the tout saw me turned away and offered me my money back. 

The only time it hasn't been checked in Italy was for Inter in 2008 and Fiorentina in 2009.  Also think Napoli wasn't checked either. 

Know a few that were unsuccessful despite being at every home League Cup game for years.

Christ.

I was at that Inter game and remember the rumours of them checking passports but we all laughed it off thinking there was no chance - I wouldnt have been so cocky had I read this before going!
Offline jdet90

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:11:28 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 04:51:12 pm
Some people just go to league cup games is the problem. 3 games vs 30 games and three games ends up with a ticket.

Were the only club that doesnt do cross competition loyalty and it stinks.

I am salty. Ive been to every game this season, home, away, Europe. 7000 on the waiting list.

The league cup aways not in my name due to being screwed by inflexibility then fan update. Had fully loaded league cup aways on my fancard when I got my season ticket. Asked to transfer and was refused. Had to keep the fancard going and convert to a membership to keep going to the aways. Then the fancard / membership got cancelled at fan update as I wasnt allowed two - and again the request to transfer again rejected.

Ive already been offered three tickets from mates who know its ludicrous that I shouldnt be in that ground. But feel guilty taking them.

Its plain wrong that someone who has only been to three games gets tickets over people whove attended every game for years.


What about those of us who actually only get the choice to go league games! Ive had 1 prem all season in the ballot so League Cup is all I actually manage to get.

Getting to go every week is a privilege and make you out like its a chore.

Id do anything to be in your shoes and going every week but its still not good enough for you. You dont know how loyal some of the fans are who only have 3 league cup games cause they dont get the option of more fella.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:52:11 am »
Any good shouts for hotels? Going to get mine booked today and ideally spend less than a tonne on it which seems to be the going rate in London these days.
Online DIOJIM

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #587 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:52:11 am
Any good shouts for hotels? Going to get mine booked today and ideally spend less than a tonne on it which seems to be the going rate in London these days.

100% Watford based on past experience, train directly from Watford Junction straight to Wembley, I swear by Watford every time I go down there as there's plenty of parking, well out of central London but easy to access everything via the trains.

The Premier Inn at Watford Central is £87 at the mo for the night and one a bit further away for £60.
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #588 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 09:58:38 am
100% Watford based on past experience, train directly from Watford Junction straight to Wembley, I swear by Watford every time I go down there as there's plenty of parking, well out of central London but easy to access everything via the trains.

The Premier Inn at Watford Central is £87 at the mo for the night and one a bit further away for £60.

100%. Never drive further than Watford when I'm going to London for anything, ever.
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #589 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Unique links out
Online RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #590 on: Today at 10:23:27 am »
the saltiness and sly minority with casual xenophobia on twitter whenever there's a ballot is insane lol. can you imagine the meltdown if this was a live ballot? i'd pay for tickets  :o
Offline keano7

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #591 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
If I buy for myself and two other people who are connected with me on F&F, will all the tickets be sent to my email or will the email go to each successful supporter email account? Dont think this has been asked before.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #592 on: Today at 10:26:11 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:21:36 am
Unique links out

Ta got mine.

Hoping to snag a single in the lower tier tomorrow morning.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #593 on: Today at 10:27:14 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:24:18 am
If I buy for myself and two other people who are connected with me on F&F, will all the tickets be sent to my email or will the email go to each successful supporter email account? Dont think this has been asked before.

To each successful supporter.

The only difference in paying as one person rather than three is that the tickets are together, everything else (other than the payment) is deat with seperately.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #594 on: Today at 10:28:24 am »
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 09:11:28 am

What about those of us who actually only get the choice to go league games! Ive had 1 prem all season in the ballot so League Cup is all I actually manage to get.

Getting to go every week is a privilege and make you out like its a chore.

Id do anything to be in your shoes and going every week but its still not good enough for you. You dont know how loyal some of the fans are who only have 3 league cup games cause they dont get the option of more fella.

whatever they do (or don't do) there'll always be a large section of our fanbase aggrieved by the decision. if we went points-based, you have a lot more chance of building points if you go to all league games. if you're only able to go to cup games, you'd probably fall out.

assuming such a points system included the past 10 seasons or so, you'll effectively just further close the doors on younger fans / fans that can now afford it too.

barry's case is a unique one - and there's probably a small handful in a similar boat - they should have just let him transfer over his credits as a one-time goodwill gesture.

people know how to 'game' the system for final tickets now, and it doesn't help that the club let cup credits stay with the buyer. then corporate tickets, club wembley, random tickets being allocated to the FA and misc teams, etc - these are probably more my immediate issues i'd look to address but it won't happen. won't happen though, so maybe our fans just need to come to peace that some of us will lose out and the unfortunate reality that your luck might mean you miss out on about 5-finals on the trot but maybe you'll get the next 5.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #595 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: Red_Skippy on Today at 08:46:45 am
I've been to loads of grounds in Italy where my passport has been checked against the name on the ticket.  But these have been Serie A matches. 

First time I went was Rome about 20 years ago.  Bought a cheap one from a tout, got to the gate, got asked for ID and the guy said "off you fuck" or something like that so I had to go to the club store near by and buy one there.  Funny thing was, the tout saw me turned away and offered me my money back. 

The only time it hasn't been checked in Italy was for Inter in 2008 and Fiorentina in 2009.  Also think Napoli wasn't checked either. 

Know a few that were unsuccessful despite being at every home League Cup game for years. 
Yeah, I went to watch Venezia last February and they checked my passport against the ticket before letting me in
Online Danny Boy

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #596 on: Today at 10:39:54 am »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 09:58:38 am
100% Watford based on past experience, train directly from Watford Junction straight to Wembley, I swear by Watford every time I go down there as there's plenty of parking, well out of central London but easy to access everything via the trains.

The Premier Inn at Watford Central is £87 at the mo for the night and one a bit further away for £60.

There's also the Premer Inn Watford Croxley Green which is a short walk from Watford underground station and will get you to Wembley Park tube just as quick if not quicker than the trains from Watford Junction.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #597 on: Today at 10:46:27 am »
So basically, anywhere between 110 and 113 will be the best place to be?
Online DIOJIM

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #598 on: Today at 10:48:21 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 10:39:54 am
There's also the Premer Inn Watford Croxley Green which is a short walk from Watford underground station and will get you to Wembley Park tube just as quick if not quicker than the trains from Watford Junction.

I'll keep that in mind thank you! I've always done the Premier Inn at Watford Central, close walking distance to all the pubs, then jumped on the overground train. It's worked well for me every time I've travelled down to London so just something I've sworn by ever since  ;D

Not doing League Cup mind you but I do vouch for staying in Watford 100% to anyone looking for hotels
Offline scouser102002

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #599 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 10:39:54 am
There's also the Premer Inn Watford Croxley Green which is a short walk from Watford underground station and will get you to Wembley Park tube just as quick if not quicker than the trains from Watford Junction.

I go from there. Definitely quicker than the overground from Watford Junction.
