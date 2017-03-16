So that one with the yes/no was from the ticketing account.



I found another Content preferences link from the main LFC account (or more accurately clicked the link from a previous LFC email) and this one has sliders to toggle on/off. And on that, everything is toggled off except the one that says "Please note we can send you messages related to your orders, services subscribed and updates relating to products or services you have purchased from us, or information about your account. This includes communications relating to Season Tickets, Ticket Sales and Official Membership benefits, If you explicitly would like to turn off these type of communication, it may limit your ability to be aware of these benefits."



So I feel the important one is switched on but I may have to switch everything on it seems. It feels odd because I do have the Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation from the actual ballot application just like the one you posted so I have no idea whats going on. I'm going to have to get on the live chat first thing!



My brother has this issue and I know of another lad who has it aswell. Every preference we can see is turned on.He gets sent some info, like booking confirmations and got the arsenal away fa cup NFC ticket but didnt recieve todays email and doesnt get the unique members links or other similar ticket emails.Brought it up with them on live chat last week and they gave us a case reference which I followed up on 2 days later. They rang that afternoon and said they had sorted it and did we have permission to send all emails to which he said yes, but he still didnt get todays email, so its definitely a wider problem.We know he was successful today cause he was in as a pair but the other lad I know of had to go on live chat to check his result.Let me know if you get anywhere with it