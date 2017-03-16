What about those of us who actually only get the choice to go league games! Ive had 1 prem all season in the ballot so League Cup is all I actually manage to get.
Getting to go every week is a privilege and make you out like its a chore.
Id do anything to be in your shoes and going every week but its still not good enough for you. You dont know how loyal some of the fans are who only have 3 league cup games cause they dont get the option of more fella.
whatever they do (or don't do) there'll always be a large section of our fanbase aggrieved by the decision. if we went points-based, you have a lot more chance of building points if you go to all league games. if you're only able to go to cup games, you'd probably fall out.
assuming such a points system included the past 10 seasons or so, you'll effectively just further close the doors on younger fans / fans that can now afford it too.
barry's case is a unique one - and there's probably a small handful in a similar boat - they should have just let him transfer over his credits as a one-time goodwill gesture.
people know how to 'game' the system for final tickets now, and it doesn't help that the club let cup credits stay with the buyer. then corporate tickets, club wembley, random tickets being allocated to the FA and misc teams, etc - these are probably more my immediate issues i'd look to address but it won't happen. won't happen though, so maybe our fans just need to come to peace that some of us will lose out and the unfortunate reality that your luck might mean you miss out on about 5-finals on the trot but maybe you'll get the next 5.