Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 17664 times)

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
Yes - that makes perfect sense. Youve been to more games.

Yeah, the glamour games and fucked off the undesirable league cup early rounds. Thats not loyalty
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
Not just booze either!!
I use them a lot as cheapest around normally and collection/drop off points work for me. But, they won't be for everyone and know a lot dont use them as don't enjoy the company on board.
However, this time I'm getting train down Saturday, back Monday.
Quote from: kratos on Yesterday at 10:15:57 pm
Contacting You

Please send me emails about Liverpool FC, the LFC Foundation and Liverpool FC Women
YesNo
Please send me emails on behalf of Liverpool FC Official Sponsors and Partners
YesNo

Both was selected as no. I don't remember recently changing this, certainly not since the ballot application where I have the email from LFC.  Nevertheless, changed both to a yes to see if anything happens! Probably not and need them to resend the email....

Youll be able to check on your account tomorrow to see if you were successful
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm »
There is no mention on NFC in the selling notice where there has been previously. Only digital tickets. Perhaps an important distinction. Will be different to what weve experienced with league aways (plus Arsenal away FA Cup).

Will be a barcode / QR code on an email most likely.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm
Yeah, the glamour games and fucked off the undesirable league cup early rounds. Thats not loyalty

I go to watch Liverpool every game. Dont rank them. More you go more youre showing loyalty.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm »
PDF files.
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:53:38 pm
For those looking for cheap trains you can get a return from Crewe to Euston for £38, cheaper if you have a railcard. So drive or train to Crewe, either way a decent option.

Nice one mate  ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm
Becca is on fire and I'm lovin it  :D

Hahahaha 🤣. Well all be ranked and placed in seat order soon.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Come say hello to the 1-st row  :D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
unsuccessful and now 4 unsuccessful in a row (inc FA Cup Final, Paris, Charity Shield). With Anfield getting even bigger ballots will become even harder to be successful.

I think something needs to be done to allow fans who have been unsuccessful a better chance in the future. This could apply to the membership ballots and local ballots too.


Block people successful in a ballot from entering the next one.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: kratos on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
So that one with the yes/no was from the ticketing account.

I found another Content preferences link from the main LFC account (or more accurately clicked the link from a previous LFC email) and this one has sliders to toggle on/off. And on that, everything is toggled off except the one that says "Please note we can send you messages related to your orders, services subscribed and updates relating to products or services you have purchased from us, or information about your account. This includes communications relating to Season Tickets, Ticket Sales and Official Membership benefits, If you explicitly would like to turn off these type of communication, it may limit your ability to be aware of these benefits."

So I feel the important one is switched on but I may have to switch everything on it seems. It feels odd because I do have the Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation from the actual ballot application just like the one you posted so I have no idea whats going on.  I'm going to have to get on the live chat first thing!
My brother has this issue and I know of another lad who has it aswell. Every preference we can see is turned on.
He gets sent some info, like booking confirmations and got the arsenal away fa cup NFC ticket but didnt recieve todays email and doesnt get the unique members links or other similar ticket emails.

Brought it up with them on live chat last week and they gave us a case reference which I followed up on 2 days later. They rang that afternoon and said they had sorted it and did we have permission to send all emails to which he said yes, but he still didnt get todays email, so its definitely a wider problem.

We know he was successful today cause he was in as a pair but the other lad I know of had to go on live chat to check his result.

Let me know if you get anywhere with it
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm
My brother has this issue and I know of another lad who has it aswell. Every preference we can see is turned on.
He gets sent some info, like booking confirmations and got the arsenal away fa cup NFC ticket but didnt recieve todays email and doesnt get the unique members links or other similar ticket emails.

Brought it up with them on live chat last week and they gave us a case reference which I followed up on 2 days later. They rang that afternoon and said they had sorted it and did we have permission to send all emails to which he said yes, but he still didnt get todays email, so its definitely a wider problem.

We know he was successful today cause he was in as a pair but the other lad I know of had to go on live chat to check his result.

Let me know if you get anywhere with it

From what I can see theyd need to manually add you on to the list

lfcinfo@update.liverpoolfc.com

No idea how theyd do it there end. I imagine it would be quite hard to do our end.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #571 on: Today at 12:01:23 am »
Boxpark seems to be our fan park prior to the game. I see theyve free registration
 tickets which do not guarantee entry before 12, and £10 tickets that do guarantee entry from 10am. Is it worth paying for the latter?

Or what pubs have we been given? Thanks.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:33:18 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
I go to all leagues, and cup competitions and still think it should be competition by competition.

So if I went to all 11 prem home games so far this season, but no league cup games Im more entitled to get a final ticket than someone who went to 0 prem home games and 3 league cup games?!!

Make it make sense. Well agree to disagree haha

Have to say that I agree with him having been to all the home games in the league, FA Cup, League cup and Europe and was unsuccessful. Whilst a mate of mine at work whos only been the 3 cup games on the autocup with his lad was successful, and he cant believe I aint got one. So yea I have to agree there should be cross competition loyalty but as a caveat to that it would have to include the 3 cup games so you couldnt just skip them.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:49:33 am »
I honestly think my own exact circumstances should mean I get a ticket over others.

Anyone who attended Southampton in 2002 in the league cup and 2017  gets priority over those who only did one of those games
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #574 on: Today at 06:10:04 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:49:33 am
I honestly think my own exact circumstances should mean I get a ticket over others.

Anyone who attended Southampton in 2002 in the league cup and 2017  gets priority over those who only did one of those games

I would argue anyone who attended Southampton away in 2004 when Crouch scored (against us) should be entitled to some sort of priority rights holder arrangement such was the crushing disappointment of that day.
