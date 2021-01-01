Is that your actual ticket account that you done that through? Or just your generic website account? Theyre both two separate things arent they! Haha!



Basically they still get emails when they buy tickets and register for ballots, their booking confirmation ones but the ballot ones with info on, they never get and it was cause of the screen shot below they clicked unsubscribe



Fingers crossed it works





So that one with the yes/no was from the ticketing account.I found another Content preferences link from the main LFC account (or more accurately clicked the link from a previous LFC email) and this one has sliders to toggle on/off. And on that, everything is toggled off except the one that says "Please note we can send you messages related to your orders, services subscribed and updates relating to products or services you have purchased from us, or information about your account. This includes communications relating to Season Tickets, Ticket Sales and Official Membership benefits, If you explicitly would like to turn off these type of communication, it may limit your ability to be aware of these benefits."So I feel the important one is switched on but I may have to switch everything on it seems. It feels odd because I do have the Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation from the actual ballot application just like the one you posted so I have no idea whats going on. I'm going to have to get on the live chat first thing!