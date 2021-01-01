« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 17286 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:52:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Same shit different year

Bring in this 'have to attend' stuff and there'll be people posting burners around with DHL

Always be a way around it

Yeah true that but I bet there are just as many regular match-goers passing on tickets in the early rounds than there are touts who just sell every time.

Having to attend would definitely prevent a lot of people from look at alternatives like the burner

Ive never passed on a ticket but I do think you should have an option but not for them all
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:14 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:52:36 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:42:37 pm
And then them people you mention over the years with years of loyalty eventually all die, then what? Dramatic I know 🤣. But there are flaws in your systemto the untrained eye you can see if this was implemented there would be a clear linear correlation between age and loyalty.

You were taking about kids. We all start from nowhere and have to build even in the current system. We just have to do it in separate competitions.

You could extend your argument about access to say kids not on Euro ACS will never get a chance of a champions league final. So lets bin all loyalty in European competition.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Stringfella

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:53:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Same shit different year

Bring in this 'have to attend' stuff and there'll be people posting burners around with DHL

Always be a way around it

Its not just about touting, its about genuine match going reds on the ACS who cant be arsed going to the early rounds, palm their ACS ticket off to friends and family in the early rounds and then go to the final!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm »
For those looking for cheap trains you can get a return from Crewe to Euston for £38, cheaper if you have a railcard. So drive or train to Crewe, either way a decent option.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:11 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,342
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 03:36:06 pm
Unsuccessful.  Same result for every ballot since they started doing them.  Never been successful ever.  And always get a waiting list number in the 000s

I'd still be unsuccessful if I was the only one in the ballot. :(
:lmao
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:57:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Same shit different year

Bring in this 'have to attend' stuff and there'll be people posting burners around with DHL

Always be a way around it

Harder though, I'm always up for making it harder. Currently you can do it all from the comfort of your home, at least in your method the phones getting posted in both directions etc, plus if it goes missing at any stage, you're back on to the chat asking for another NFC download.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:02:55 pm »
If they were that arsed they could just conduct regular ID checks and ban peoples memberships who have passed the ticket on without the clubs consent, as soon as that starts happening to more than a handful of people a week itll change.

Im not really telling anyone anything they dont already know but I remember going to the First National (one for the kids there) after the Athens ballot result and having the same conversation with a couple of fellas who didnt have a ticket in between them then, theres no right or wrong way to do it and certainly not one which will keep everyone happy.

Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:06:16 pm »
Plus with away tickets, it was only ever posting it one way, this is posting it two ways. Plus it would only impact finals, so if we don't have one for a few years people would get tired of the effort every September. Plus I'm not that bothered if the 10% of people keen enough to do whatever it takes have burner phones, there will be thousands who can't be arsed with it.

Whereas now on the same PC chair you can buy the ticket, forward the ticket and watch the game on a stream, at least get people out the house moving phones about, having it arrive late back for the weekend game because the fella you posted it to went on the lash after the game and was too hungover to leave his room.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline RandalstownRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:06:32 pm »
What end are we? Got 1 out of 2 singles
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:06:49 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 09:06:32 pm
What end are we? Got 1 out of 2 singles
East.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Stringfella on Today at 08:53:17 pm
Its not just about touting, its about genuine match going reds on the ACS who cant be arsed going to the early rounds, palm their ACS ticket off to friends and family in the early rounds and then go to the final!

I know but people who don't tout will still do that

I passed on my Norwich ticket and was email distributed a hospo one and still attended, club system won't have me down as attending it 🤷
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:06:52 pm
I know but people who don't tout will still do that

I passed on my Norwich ticket and was email distributed a hospo one and still attended, club system won't have me down as attending it 🤷

To be fair though youve done that knowing that it doesnt matter as you can forward the ticket and keep the credit.

If the rule was that forwarding lost the credit then I guess youd have kept the original ticket?
Logged

Offline RandalstownRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm »
Logged

Online AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #534 on: Today at 09:26:46 pm »
Success!! Got the league cup in 22 cos of an away. Got the FA Cup Semi ballot but was unsuccessful in the final. So made up to be successful this time round!
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #535 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 08:52:36 pm
You were taking about kids. We all start from nowhere and have to build even in the current system. We just have to do it in separate competitions.

You could extend your argument about access to say kids not on Euro ACS will never get a chance of a champions league final. So lets bin all loyalty in European competition.

Not really my partner got full European credits from starting fresh a two or three seasons ago. And now this year is on the ACS and will be in the ballot for the final if we get there. Just put the effort in. 


But obviously under your loyalty system he wouldnt deserve it.


Ive gone away from your point there but it was that you dont need to be in ACS to get European homes. Could get all homes without being in the ASC. (Admittedly its harder round by round)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:47 pm by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #536 on: Today at 09:37:39 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:34:06 pm
Not really my partner got full European credits from starting fresh a two or three seasons ago. And now this year is on the ACS and will be in the ballot for the final if we get there. Just put the effort in. 


But obviously under your loyalty system he wouldnt deserve it.


Ive gone away from your point there but it was that you dont need to be in ACS to get European homes. Could get all homes without being in the ASC. (Admittedly its harder round by round)


Just put the effort in across all competitions. Easy. Plenty on here have built up leagues through effort and persistence.

Those whove put the effort in across all competitions deserve to go more than someone whos been to three games. Its that simple.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #537 on: Today at 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:37:39 pm
Just put the effort in across all competitions. Easy. Plenty on here have built up leagues through effort and persistence.

Those whove put the effort in across all competitions deserve to go more than someone whos been to three games. Its that simple.

I go to all leagues, and cup competitions and still think it should be competition by competition.

So if I went to all 11 prem home games so far this season, but no league cup games Im more entitled to get a final ticket than someone who went to 0 prem home games and 3 league cup games?!!

Make it make sense. Well agree to disagree haha
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:44:16 pm »
Keep the system how it is but if you forward the ticket you keep the credit but then you give up your chance of going to the final should we make it that year. Cant see there being an issue with that?

Sure people might start fucking around with burner phones but personally I couldnt be fucked with all that.
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #539 on: Today at 09:50:16 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:41:11 pm
I go to all leagues, and cup competitions and still think it should be competition by competition.

So if I went to all 11 prem home games so far this season, but no league cup games Im more entitled to get a final ticket than someone who went to 0 prem home games and 3 league cup games?!!

Make it make sense. Well agree to disagree haha

Yes - that makes perfect sense. Youve been to more games.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #540 on: Today at 09:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:50:16 pm
Yes - that makes perfect sense. Youve been to more games.

Great. So you can just go to the league games and the big cup finals across 3 cup comps without going to any of the shitty earlier rounds. Delightful. And morally amazing. 🤩. Sign me up. 🙃
Logged

Online kratos

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #541 on: Today at 09:59:49 pm »
10pm and still no email about the ballot. Yes I did apply in the ballot and have proof of email etc
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #542 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: kratos on Today at 09:59:49 pm
10pm and still no email about the ballot. Yes I did apply in the ballot and have proof of email etc

Have you ever accidently unsubscribed to their emails? I saw on twitter some one done that once and theyve regretted it ever since 😂. Theyre just always on edge never knowing the results of the ballots haha!
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #543 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:50:16 pm
Yes - that makes perfect sense. Youve been to more games.

Ridiculous, 13+ would just sweep all the final ticket every time...
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #544 on: Today at 10:02:27 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:01:16 pm
Have you ever accidently unsubscribed to their emails? I saw on twitter some one done that once and theyve regretted it ever since 😂. Theyre just always on edge never knowing the results of the ballots haha!

Surely you can resubscribe?!
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,341
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #545 on: Today at 10:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:10:34 pm
To be fair though youve done that knowing that it doesnt matter as you can forward the ticket and keep the credit.

If the rule was that forwarding lost the credit then I guess youd have kept the original ticket?

Probably, but why can't I upgrade for a game? 😂

Sure things will change going forward at some point

Shower Of Shite probably don't do cup games though and won't vote any changes through
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #546 on: Today at 10:09:12 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 10:02:11 pm
Ridiculous, 13+ would just sweep all the final ticket every time...

Its great that if you go to all rounds of a competition you have the chance of a final ticket, cant just fob you off and give it to others who couldn't be bothered. Didn't Forest do this when they played us 2 years ago, ST holders all decided to go as was Liverpool, leaving some who had been to all the games before to miss out.

The only reason people want ALL games to count is as it benefits themselves. This is what non 13+ go through for all 19 home premier league games, they watch as the 13+ sweep all the best seats up, they then enter a ballot and may or may not "win" the chance to buy. Then they wait for the late sales.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online kratos

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #547 on: Today at 10:15:57 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:01:16 pm
Have you ever accidently unsubscribed to their emails? I saw on twitter some one done that once and theyve regretted it ever since 😂. Theyre just always on edge never knowing the results of the ballots haha!

Contacting You

Please send me emails about Liverpool FC, the LFC Foundation and Liverpool FC Women
YesNo
Please send me emails on behalf of Liverpool FC Official Sponsors and Partners
YesNo

Both was selected as no. I don't remember recently changing this, certainly not since the ballot application where I have the email from LFC.  Nevertheless, changed both to a yes to see if anything happens! Probably not and need them to resend the email....
Logged

Online DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #548 on: Today at 10:20:53 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on Today at 06:39:02 pm
ha im guessing the no booze rule does not adhered too then ha - none of my mates got a ticket so doing this one solo, did FA Cup Final 2006 solo on the coach when I was 17, been a while!

Not just booze either!!
I use them a lot as cheapest around normally and collection/drop off points work for me. But, they won't be for everyone and know a lot dont use them as don't enjoy the company on board.
However, this time I'm getting train down Saturday, back Monday.
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #549 on: Today at 10:27:03 pm »
Quote from: kratos on Today at 10:15:57 pm
Contacting You

Please send me emails about Liverpool FC, the LFC Foundation and Liverpool FC Women
YesNo
Please send me emails on behalf of Liverpool FC Official Sponsors and Partners
YesNo

Both was selected as no. I don't remember recently changing this, certainly not since the ballot application where I have the email from LFC.  Nevertheless, changed both to a yes to see if anything happens! Probably not and need them to resend the email....

Is that your actual ticket account that you done that through? Or just your generic website account? Theyre both two separate things arent they! Haha!

Basically they still get emails when they buy tickets and register for ballots, their booking confirmation ones but the ballot ones with info on, they never get and it was cause of the screen shot below they clicked unsubscribe

Fingers crossed it works
Logged

Online Roy Cropper

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:28:30 pm »
unsuccessful and now 4 unsuccessful in a row (inc FA Cup Final, Paris, Charity Shield). With Anfield getting even bigger ballots will become even harder to be successful.

I think something needs to be done to allow fans who have been unsuccessful a better chance in the future. This could apply to the membership ballots and local ballots too.

Logged

Online ScouserTom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm »
A mate was successful in ballot. He wont know until the week before the game if he can go. If he cant the ticket is mine, however with it being digital NFC without the ability to forward or distribute what is the way around this?

Has this been the situation for some recent aways also?

How does it work in this instance? Is it a 1-time download link or something. Do we just wait and only download it to the the phone which will be travelling?

Any genuine knowledge appreciated

Kind regards,

Resident dinosaur
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains."

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #552 on: Today at 10:32:18 pm »
Be less ticket scrambles over the Graham Potter years anyway
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #553 on: Today at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserTom on Today at 10:31:35 pm
A mate was successful in ballot. He wont know until the week before the game if he can go. If he cant the ticket is mine, however with it being digital NFC without the ability to forward or distribute what is the way around this?

Has this been the situation for some recent aways also?

How does it work in this instance? Is it a 1-time download link or something. Do we just wait and only download it to the the phone which will be travelling?

Any genuine knowledge appreciated

Kind regards,

Resident dinosaur

He can just forward the email to you, you then click download on the link and the ticket downloads to the phone youve clicked the link from. Whether it can be downloaded more  than once etc I think depends on the NFC ticket but to be honest theyre only sending them out the week before the game anyway so by that point you should be close to your mate knowing - best thing to do is for him to keep the email, dont click the link until its being downloaded onto the phone which is deffo going to use it.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,377
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserTom on Today at 10:31:35 pm
A mate was successful in ballot. He wont know until the week before the game if he can go. If he cant the ticket is mine, however with it being digital NFC without the ability to forward or distribute what is the way around this?

Has this been the situation for some recent aways also?

How does it work in this instance? Is it a 1-time download link or something. Do we just wait and only download it to the the phone which will be travelling?

Any genuine knowledge appreciated

Kind regards,

Resident dinosaur


Yes, if it's like the aways this season using them, it'll be a one off NFC emailed to your mate. Tell him not to click the download in the email unless he's definitely using it, otherwise he can forward it to you to download to your phone.

We're only being sent them in the week before the game so it's likely he'll know if he's using it by then I guess.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online kratos

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 516
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #555 on: Today at 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:27:03 pm
Is that your actual ticket account that you done that through? Or just your generic website account? Theyre both two separate things arent they! Haha!

Basically they still get emails when they buy tickets and register for ballots, their booking confirmation ones but the ballot ones with info on, they never get and it was cause of the screen shot below they clicked unsubscribe

Fingers crossed it works


So that one with the yes/no was from the ticketing account.

I found another Content preferences link from the main LFC account (or more accurately clicked the link from a previous LFC email) and this one has sliders to toggle on/off. And on that, everything is toggled off except the one that says "Please note we can send you messages related to your orders, services subscribed and updates relating to products or services you have purchased from us, or information about your account. This includes communications relating to Season Tickets, Ticket Sales and Official Membership benefits, If you explicitly would like to turn off these type of communication, it may limit your ability to be aware of these benefits."

So I feel the important one is switched on but I may have to switch everything on it seems. It feels odd because I do have the Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation from the actual ballot application just like the one you posted so I have no idea whats going on.  I'm going to have to get on the live chat first thing! 
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #556 on: Today at 10:42:13 pm »
Becca is on fire and I'm lovin it  :D
Logged

Online ScouserTom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #557 on: Today at 10:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:37:52 pm
He can just forward the email to you, you then click download on the link and the ticket downloads to the phone youve clicked the link from. Whether it can be downloaded more  than once etc I think depends on the NFC ticket but to be honest theyre only sending them out the week before the game anyway so by that point you should be close to your mate knowing - best thing to do is for him to keep the email, dont click the link until its being downloaded onto the phone which is deffo going to use it.

Perfect. Thanks
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains."
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 