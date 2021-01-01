« previous next »
Online ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:52:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Same shit different year

Bring in this 'have to attend' stuff and there'll be people posting burners around with DHL

Always be a way around it

Yeah true that but I bet there are just as many regular match-goers passing on tickets in the early rounds than there are touts who just sell every time.

Having to attend would definitely prevent a lot of people from look at alternatives like the burner

Ive never passed on a ticket but I do think you should have an option but not for them all
Online Barry Banana

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:52:36 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:42:37 pm
And then them people you mention over the years with years of loyalty eventually all die, then what? Dramatic I know 🤣. But there are flaws in your systemto the untrained eye you can see if this was implemented there would be a clear linear correlation between age and loyalty.

You were taking about kids. We all start from nowhere and have to build even in the current system. We just have to do it in separate competitions.

You could extend your argument about access to say kids not on Euro ACS will never get a chance of a champions league final. So lets bin all loyalty in European competition.
Online Stringfella

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:53:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Same shit different year

Bring in this 'have to attend' stuff and there'll be people posting burners around with DHL

Always be a way around it

Its not just about touting, its about genuine match going reds on the ACS who cant be arsed going to the early rounds, palm their ACS ticket off to friends and family in the early rounds and then go to the final!
Online andy07

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:53:38 pm »
For those looking for cheap trains you can get a return from Crewe to Euston for £38, cheaper if you have a railcard. So drive or train to Crewe, either way a decent option.
Online DangerScouse

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 03:36:06 pm
Unsuccessful.  Same result for every ballot since they started doing them.  Never been successful ever.  And always get a waiting list number in the 000s

I'd still be unsuccessful if I was the only one in the ballot. :(
Online Hij

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:57:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:43:15 pm
Same shit different year

Bring in this 'have to attend' stuff and there'll be people posting burners around with DHL

Always be a way around it

Harder though, I'm always up for making it harder. Currently you can do it all from the comfort of your home, at least in your method the phones getting posted in both directions etc, plus if it goes missing at any stage, you're back on to the chat asking for another NFC download.
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:02:55 pm »
If they were that arsed they could just conduct regular ID checks and ban peoples memberships who have passed the ticket on without the clubs consent, as soon as that starts happening to more than a handful of people a week itll change.

Im not really telling anyone anything they dont already know but I remember going to the First National (one for the kids there) after the Athens ballot result and having the same conversation with a couple of fellas who didnt have a ticket in between them then, theres no right or wrong way to do it and certainly not one which will keep everyone happy.

Online Hij

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:06:16 pm »
Plus with away tickets, it was only ever posting it one way, this is posting it two ways. Plus it would only impact finals, so if we don't have one for a few years people would get tired of the effort every September. Plus I'm not that bothered if the 10% of people keen enough to do whatever it takes have burner phones, there will be thousands who can't be arsed with it.

Whereas now on the same PC chair you can buy the ticket, forward the ticket and watch the game on a stream, at least get people out the house moving phones about, having it arrive late back for the weekend game because the fella you posted it to went on the lash after the game and was too hungover to leave his room.
Online RandalstownRed

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:06:32 pm »
What end are we? Got 1 out of 2 singles
Online Hij

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:06:49 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 09:06:32 pm
What end are we? Got 1 out of 2 singles
East.
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Stringfella on Today at 08:53:17 pm
Its not just about touting, its about genuine match going reds on the ACS who cant be arsed going to the early rounds, palm their ACS ticket off to friends and family in the early rounds and then go to the final!

I know but people who don't tout will still do that

I passed on my Norwich ticket and was email distributed a hospo one and still attended, club system won't have me down as attending it 🤷
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
Online Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:06:52 pm
I know but people who don't tout will still do that

I passed on my Norwich ticket and was email distributed a hospo one and still attended, club system won't have me down as attending it 🤷

To be fair though youve done that knowing that it doesnt matter as you can forward the ticket and keep the credit.

If the rule was that forwarding lost the credit then I guess youd have kept the original ticket?
Online RandalstownRed

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #533 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm »
