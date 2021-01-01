« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 16562 times)

Online redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:12:39 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Any fairly priced coach travel? No one mention Coach Innovations
Coaches from the church £55
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,884
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:14:19 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:03:25 pm
Big green coach is 45 ... used them for the fa cup semi and final last year, sound as.
The 8.30 leaving time is putting me off a little. Even with a clean run you wouldnt get to the ground until 1pm including stops. Hit a bit of traffic and its tough and go if you make kick off.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:06:58 pm
No worries, apologies for the terrible uploading/editing
nothing is blacked out just FYI, can see your email & supporter ID. would suggest deleting
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:16:19 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:45:30 pm
With the new "digital" system, they at least have some "data" on forwarded tickets so I would love to see them implement this as I think you'd probably see with the league cup that all homes attended (but not forwarded) would probably be guaranteed a final ticket

Amazing how many spares (& freebies) were on offer on every platform for the West Ham match a week before Xmas,
for a mid-week fixture, Xmas work parties to attend etc.
Logged

Online kratos

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:19:12 pm »
6.20pm and still no email whether Im successful or not
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:06:58 pm
No worries, apologies for the terrible uploading/editing
Cheers mate. 4 off you, so hoping for similar luck to you and squeezing in. Were you the last person to get one or did it go a bit further than your number? No worries if you can't remember
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Offline wildkings

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #486 on: Today at 06:21:47 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:03:25 pm
Big green coach is 45 ... used them for the fa cup semi and final last year, sound as.

This looks great! What are the coach trips like solo? I'm up for the craic
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • JFT 97
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:23:55 pm »
Quote from: LeggerLFC16 on Today at 05:28:00 pm
5 of us booked on this earlier, it is steep though - was cheaper in 2022.

It was quality last time, one of my favourite days out
Yep not cheap but a cracking day.

Booked this again and will be in Allerton Hall at 9 for all you can eat brekkie.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 04:56:43 pm
Doubt it - the trains are scheduled to run fine*

*as fine as avanti can ever be

Worldchoice Sports are doing one @ £130
Logged

Offline nickystickers

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • Main Stand season ticket holder since 1998.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:29:51 pm
Emails should all be out by now to be honest, they did go successful first based on the messages in here but I've seen people with 6,000+ waiting list position (Josh Sexton is 7,000 and posted 40 mins ago on LinkedIn) so I'd check your junk/spam at this stage or try the website mate.

Yeah, I've been checking my junk all day but still nothing. Tried contacting the club through the chat and Twitter but the ticket office is now closed.

Anyone else still waiting to hear back?
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #490 on: Today at 06:25:29 pm »
Does anybody know of any coaches from the North Wales/Chester area? Imagine well end up getting the train but nice to know if there are options.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #491 on: Today at 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.

I say this as a ST holder with 19 aways.

Cross competition makes it even more of a closed shop than it is now. It puts in the hands of STs with league aways for absolutely everything. In 2003 loads of STs fucked off the earlier rounds of the league cup, then all turned back up for the final vs the mancs, ahead of fan cards with lge cup credits - Could not be arsed supporting Liverpool in the early rounds vs the like of Southampton & Ipswich (they were poorly attended), but as soon as the final came around they were up for it - You would be back to that situation.

It would also be financial suicide from the club, look at the league cup attendances prior to them bringing it in. Now we sell out every league cup game whoever we play. It was changed after the 2003 final and I think the first season of loyalty in the cup comps was 04/05 (might be the season before but we didnt do anything) - even then when people were not onto it the attendances in the CL were poor, Monaco at home was a poor attendance, compare that to now.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #492 on: Today at 06:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:06:58 pm
No worries, apologies for the terrible uploading/editing

**you do know when you click your link, that your personal email appears
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #493 on: Today at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 06:28:29 pm
I say this as a ST holder with 19 aways.

Cross competition makes it even more of a closed shop than it is now. It puts in the hands of STs with league aways for absolutely everything. In 2003 loads of STs fucked off the earlier rounds of the league cup, then all turned back up for the final vs the mancs, ahead of fan cards with lge cup credits - Could not be arsed supporting Liverpool in the early rounds vs the like of Southampton & Ipswich (they were poorly attended), but as soon as the final came around they were up for it - You would be back to that situation.

It would also be financial suicide from the club, look at the league cup attendances prior to them bringing it in. Now we sell out every league cup game whoever we play. It was changed after the 2003 final and I think the first season of loyalty in the cup comps was 04/05 (might be the season before but we didnt do anything) - even then when people were not onto it the attendances in the CL were poor, Monaco at home was a poor attendance, compare that to now.

Any spare stubs ?  :D
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #494 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 06:14:29 pm
nothing is blacked out just FYI, can see your email & supporter ID. would suggest deleting

Knew I was rubbish at this editing.
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #495 on: Today at 06:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 06:19:46 pm
Cheers mate. 4 off you, so hoping for similar luck to you and squeezing in. Were you the last person to get one or did it go a bit further than your number? No worries if you can't remember

I honestly don't know to be honest. The email says positions 405 to 585, so with me being at 542 there was another 43 positions it went to.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:28 pm by Dagro »
Logged

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:36:48 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 06:32:27 pm
**you do know when you click your link, that your personal email appears

Ah, I did it in a rush and forgot to edit.
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 05:26:16 pm
🤣🤣🤣🤣  🍻🍻🍻

ha im guessing the no booze rule does not adhered too then ha - none of my mates got a ticket so doing this one solo, did FA Cup Final 2006 solo on the coach when I was 17, been a while!
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 06:28:29 pm
I say this as a ST holder with 19 aways.

Cross competition makes it even more of a closed shop than it is now. It puts in the hands of STs with league aways for absolutely everything. In 2003 loads of STs fucked off the earlier rounds of the league cup, then all turned back up for the final vs the mancs, ahead of fan cards with lge cup credits - Could not be arsed supporting Liverpool in the early rounds vs the like of Southampton & Ipswich (they were poorly attended), but as soon as the final came around they were up for it - You would be back to that situation.

It would also be financial suicide from the club, look at the league cup attendances prior to them bringing it in. Now we sell out every league cup game whoever we play. It was changed after the 2003 final and I think the first season of loyalty in the cup comps was 04/05 (might be the season before but we didnt do anything) - even then when people were not onto it the attendances in the CL were poor, Monaco at home was a poor attendance, compare that to now.


The 3000 most loyal fans gets to go finals. 99% of them probably do anyway.

All that would happen is below that; you get people who go to more games getting priority over those who go to three.

Forgive me for not favouring commercial advantage over rewarding the most loyal fans.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.

Completely disagree.

This helps out those who cant be arsed with league cup but then all of a sudden are interested in a final ticket.

Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #500 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:56:33 pm
Completely disagree.

This helps out those who cant be arsed with league cup but then all of a sudden are interested in a final ticket.



Vs those who only bother with cups cos they know there is a chance of finals if they do?

Those who go the most are the most loyal or you might as well not call it a loyalty system at all. Just accept its a commercial system to encourage attendance at earlier rounds.
Logged
Long live the King

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #501 on: Today at 07:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:46:27 pm
The 3000 most loyal fans gets to go finals. 99% of them probably do anyway.

All that would happen is below that; you get people who go to more games getting priority over those who go to three.

Forgive me for not favouring commercial advantage over rewarding the most loyal fans.

So you want everyone ranked on a list in order of how many games theyve been too?

hypothetically, how would you get your child their first match ticket? If theyve never been to one.

And what about those who I stated earlier, on paper their credit history is amazing and goes back years, but theyve not been to any games.

Theyd have loads of loyalty
« Last Edit: Today at 07:04:58 pm by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:01:33 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:56:33 pm
Completely disagree.

This helps out those who cant be arsed with league cup but then all of a sudden are interested in a final ticket.

Yeah cross cup competition would be a nightmare.
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:01:06 pm
So you want everyone ranked on a list in order of how many games theyve been too?

Absolutely.

And games theyve attended personally - not just bought for.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:00:16 pm
Vs those who only bother with cups cos they know there is a chance of finals if they do?

Those who go the most are the most loyal or you might as well not call it a loyalty system at all. Just accept its a commercial system to encourage attendance at earlier rounds.

Again, all youre telling me here is (not you personally) you dont want to bother with Leicester and west Ham in midweek league cup, and just want to go the league games and still be guaranteed for the final of the cup you couldnt be arsed attending until now

Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 06:35:11 pm
I honestly don't know to be honest. The email says positions 405 to 585, so with me being at 542 there was another 43 positions it went to.
Sorry that you're original screenshot had your email, I didn't notice. 585 being a higher number than 546 gives me some hope tonight that I didn't have when I first got the email so thanks mate!
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #506 on: Today at 07:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:03:20 pm
Absolutely.

And games theyve attended personally - not just bought for.

Ranking everyone in order of how many games theyve been to has so many flaws and not to mention it would be detrimental to the future.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #507 on: Today at 07:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:03:20 pm
Absolutely.

And games theyve attended personally - not just bought for.
Difficult to do that with the away matches but that's a whole different kettle of fish.

As I say I think if only those who attended 3 out of 3 through their phone NFC could enter the ballot, we'd have been sorted without the need for including other games.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • @OTKFlags
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #508 on: Today at 07:10:14 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 05:00:26 pm
Saw that Worldchoice Sports are doing one but pretty steep at £130 return

3 mates are booked onto this but are now going on a minibus.
They are selling the train tickets for £100 each, anyone on here message me if interested, i can provide email proof etc.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Online Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #509 on: Today at 07:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 07:05:37 pm
Sorry that you're original screenshot had your email, I didn't notice. 585 being a higher number than 546 gives me some hope tonight that I didn't have when I first got the email so thanks mate!

My own fault for rushing. Good luck with the waitlist. Its horrible with a "relatively" low number as you are in limbo
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #510 on: Today at 07:35:47 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 05:00:26 pm
Saw that Worldchoice Sports are doing one but pretty steep at £130 return

Did this I think it was for the charity shield. Was great on the way but the amount of people trying to bunk the train on the way back was a joke. More expensive this time too.

Im staying overnight this time so can enjoy it. Booked a train from Liverpool as soon as I got the email

Finally successful in the ballot  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:56 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,132
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #511 on: Today at 07:37:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:06:18 pm
Totally agreed. Forwarding on could continue to count towards the home games maybe but should not count towards ballots for finals. Those who actually have been should be the successful ones. There probably wouldn't even be a need for a ballot on 3 If it was done for those who actually went.

This IS the fairest way to do it. I cant believe it hasnt been introduced already. Common sense should prevail
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • Long live the King
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #512 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:08:16 pm
Ranking everyone in order of how many games theyve been to has so many flaws and not to mention it would be detrimental to the future.

As a loyalty system its flawless. Most loyal rewarded.
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 