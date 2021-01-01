Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.



I say this as a ST holder with 19 aways.Cross competition makes it even more of a closed shop than it is now. It puts in the hands of STs with league aways for absolutely everything. In 2003 loads of STs fucked off the earlier rounds of the league cup, then all turned back up for the final vs the mancs, ahead of fan cards with lge cup credits - Could not be arsed supporting Liverpool in the early rounds vs the like of Southampton & Ipswich (they were poorly attended), but as soon as the final came around they were up for it - You would be back to that situation.It would also be financial suicide from the club, look at the league cup attendances prior to them bringing it in. Now we sell out every league cup game whoever we play. It was changed after the 2003 final and I think the first season of loyalty in the cup comps was 04/05 (might be the season before but we didnt do anything) - even then when people were not onto it the attendances in the CL were poor, Monaco at home was a poor attendance, compare that to now.