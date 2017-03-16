Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.



But I imagine the chances of people going with 3 out of 3 if you could only enter the ballot if you didn't transfer a ticket and scanned your phone at the game for each one, would probably mean we were both guaranteed for this anyway and negate the need for wholesale changes.The reason this one is more black and white is absolutely anyone can basically join the ACS or buy them game by game. If you excluded anyone who passed the ticket on, or who didn't scan their phone, then you'd barely need a ballot with three home games.Appreciate the hard yards you've clearly put in this season and others but building the loyalty in the first place considering the competition for tickets is the difficult bit. There's no perfect system, but I'm more pissed off at the number of people who didn't bother attending a single game, or only attended 1 or 2 than those who did all three and got one. One of our lads didn't do a single game and has one, don't begrudge him, he's taken me everywhere, but as I said it doesn't feel inherently fair when unlike paper tickets of years gone by, the club have this info too.