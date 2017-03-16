Stop being salty - it's how it should work, I've been to league cup homes since I can remember, but wouldn't begrudge someone who had just been to three home cup games getting a ticket ahead of me. It would just become a closed shop.
Where would it stop... Someone who had been to 20 years of league cup games should get a ticket over someone who had been to 19 years of league cup games?
What about someone who had this year and last years home games? Are they 'acceptable' in your opinion? Or is there x amount of years that would appease your narrative.
Some people just go to league cup games alone and some people have to start somewhere.
I begrudge people who have the 'credit' but didnt actually go the game and just passed it on, but people have been doing that years, so on paper their league cup attendance looks great, its not just exclusive to this season.
Just take it on the chin and says it's the luck of the draw