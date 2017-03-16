« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 16057 times)

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:29:26 pm
Its the hope that kills you! Just found the email from 2022 and it was an extra 302 tickets the club managed to secure
Yeah we'll need some similar sort of luck, dunno how they end up with these 300s here and there coming back in or where they'd be located in the stadium, but in is in.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 04:28:35 pm
But why are they given the same chance when they only have three ticks, and havent been to other games?

Have they? I don't know, you've just made a up a specific demographic of supporter up in your head and I've no idea how large or small it may be. I was unsuccessful myself (ACS for years also), but if any new members are successful today then fair play to them. It could be a group of 18 year olds who have recently working and become financially able to go the game on their own card.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #442 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 04:31:13 pm


It's really not a preference.

Since I can remember the club have balloted finals (if needed) based on that seasons competitions.

I was one of those "one season wonders" in 2004/2005 when all homes guaranteed a ticket for Istanbul
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:39:35 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 04:33:35 pm
Probably now. Wembley is a notoriously easy bunk

Thousands did it the other year, happened at the Euros too didn't it?

I'd never do it or condone anyone doing/trying to do it, my fat ass wouldn't fit through with someone else anyway, but not the point... most would agree its the easiest ground in the UK to get into
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #444 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 04:31:13 pm


Stop being salty - it's how it should work, I've been to league cup homes since I can remember, but wouldn't begrudge someone who had just been to three home cup games getting a ticket ahead of me. It would just become a closed shop.

Where would it stop... Someone who had been to 20 years of league cup games should get a ticket over someone who had been to 19 years of league cup games?

What about someone who had this year and last years home games? Are they 'acceptable' in your opinion? Or is there x amount of years that would appease your narrative.

Some people just go to league cup games alone and some people have to start somewhere.

I begrudge people who have the 'credit' but didnt actually go the game and just passed it on, but people have been doing that years, so on paper their league cup attendance looks great, its not just exclusive to this season.

Just take it on the chin and says it's the luck of the draw
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:39:35 pm
Thousands did it the other year, happened at the Euros too didn't it?

I'd never do it or condone anyone doing/trying to do it, my fat ass wouldn't fit through with someone else anyway, but not the point... most would agree its the easiest ground in the UK to get into

you'd think they might look to tighten it a bit further with the CL final coming, but all they seemed to do after the Euros was change subcontractor i believe
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #446 on: Today at 04:41:50 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 04:39:49 pm
Stop being salty - it's how it should work, I've been to league cup homes since I can remember, but wouldn't begrudge someone who had just been to three home cup games getting a ticket ahead of me. It would just become a closed shop.

Where would it stop... Someone who had been to 20 years of league cup games should get a ticket over someone who had been to 19 years of league cup games?

What about someone who had this year and last years home games? Are they 'acceptable' in your opinion? Or is there x amount of years that would appease your narrative.

Some people just go to league cup games alone and some people have to start somewhere.

I begrudge people who have the 'credit' but didnt actually go the game and just passed it on, but people have been doing that years, so on paper their league cup attendance looks great, its not just exclusive to this season.

Just take it on the chin and says it's the luck of the draw

Usually stops just the other side of the fence of where they'd be guaranteed themselves
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #447 on: Today at 04:44:15 pm »
Im in the 600s on the waiting list. Didnt Chelsea end up sending a load back either for this or the FA cup final?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: smiffo on Today at 04:44:15 pm
Im in the 600s on the waiting list. Didnt Chelsea end up sending a load back either for this or the FA cup final?

Was City in the semis. Was rail strikes that day as well if I remember
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 04:39:49 pm


I begrudge people who have the 'credit' but didnt actually go the game and just passed it on, but people have been doing that years, so on paper their league cup attendance looks great, its not just exclusive to this season.

With the new "digital" system, they at least have some "data" on forwarded tickets so I would love to see them implement this as I think you'd probably see with the league cup that all homes attended (but not forwarded) would probably be guaranteed a final ticket
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:47:52 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:45:30 pm
With the new "digital" system, they at least have some "data" on forwarded tickets so I would love to see them implement this as I think you'd probably see with the league cup that all homes attended (but not forwarded) would probably be guaranteed a final ticket

Absolutely, thats part of the problem with people who dont go and forward tickets on, especially touts.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #451 on: Today at 04:48:16 pm »
Quote from: smiffo on Today at 04:44:15 pm
Im in the 600s on the waiting list. Didnt Chelsea end up sending a load back either for this or the FA cup final?
Chelsea in the FA Cup Final went back to position 771 and sold out (the web page is still up).
I know a mate who got one at position 460 for the League Cup Final but a fella on here says they got one at position 542.

I'm at 546, so we're probably both in the position where we're in a second ballot. Not close enough to be confident, but not far enough away to fully write it off ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #452 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm »
Reckon theres any chance of a charter train for this?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #453 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 04:39:49 pm
Stop being salty - it's how it should work, I've been to league cup homes since I can remember, but wouldn't begrudge someone who had just been to three home cup games getting a ticket ahead of me. It would just become a closed shop.

Where would it stop... Someone who had been to 20 years of league cup games should get a ticket over someone who had been to 19 years of league cup games?

What about someone who had this year and last years home games? Are they 'acceptable' in your opinion? Or is there x amount of years that would appease your narrative.

Some people just go to league cup games alone and some people have to start somewhere.

I begrudge people who have the 'credit' but didnt actually go the game and just passed it on, but people have been doing that years, so on paper their league cup attendance looks great, its not just exclusive to this season.

Just take it on the chin and says it's the luck of the draw

Some people just go to league cup games is the problem. 3 games vs 30 games and three games ends up with a ticket.

Were the only club that doesnt do cross competition loyalty and it stinks.

I am salty. Ive been to every game this season, home, away, Europe. 7000 on the waiting list.

The league cup aways not in my name due to being screwed by inflexibility then fan update. Had fully loaded league cup aways on my fancard when I got my season ticket. Asked to transfer and was refused. Had to keep the fancard going and convert to a membership to keep going to the aways. Then the fancard / membership got cancelled at fan update as I wasnt allowed two - and again the request to transfer again rejected.

Ive already been offered three tickets from mates who know its ludicrous that I shouldnt be in that ground. But feel guilty taking them.

Its plain wrong that someone who has only been to three games gets tickets over people whove attended every game for years.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #454 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:41:50 pm
Usually stops just the other side of the fence of where they'd be guaranteed themselves

Northampton under Hodgson is the dividing line
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #455 on: Today at 04:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:51:12 pm
Some people just go to league cup games is the problem. 3 games vs 30 games and three games ends up with a ticket.

Were the only club that doesnt do cross competition loyalty and it stinks.

I am salty. Ive been to every game this season, home, away, Europe. 7000 on the waiting list.

The league cup aways not in my name due to be screwed by inflexibility then fan update. Had fully loaded league cup aways on my fancard when I got my season ticket. Asked to transfer and was refused. Had to keep the fancard going and convert to a membership to keep going to the aways. Then the fancard / membership got cancelled at fan update as I wasnt allowed two - and again the request to transfer again rejected.

Ive already been offered three tickets from mates who know its ludicrous that I shouldnt be in that ground. But feel guilty taking them.

Its plain wrong that someone who has only been to three games gets tickets over people whove attended every game for years.

You should be mad at the large amount of fellas who only show up for the big games or finals.

Suddenly their busy life doesn't matter when there is a trip to Wembley on the cards

I'd say that's a bigger selection of tickets getting swallowed up
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #456 on: Today at 04:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:48:16 pm
Chelsea in the FA Cup Final went back to position 771 and sold out (the web page is still up).
I know a mate who got one at position 460 for the League Cup Final but a fella on here says they got one at position 542.

I'm at 546, so we're probably both in the position where we're in a second ballot. Not close enough to be confident, but not far enough away to fully write it off ;D

I can upload the email if you'd like to see what it said with regard to these extra tickets they secured? I'll just black out my email address and name bit
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 04:49:57 pm
Reckon theres any chance of a charter train for this?

Doubt it - the trains are scheduled to run fine*

*as fine as avanti can ever be
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 04:49:57 pm
Reckon theres any chance of a charter train for this?
Saw that Worldchoice Sports are doing one but pretty steep at £130 return
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Any fairly priced coach travel? No one mention Coach Innovations
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #460 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
how strict are barnes coaches with the no booze rule? on first coach down south with the reds since 2012 league cup final vs cardiff!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Any fairly priced coach travel? No one mention Coach Innovations

barnes £65 mate
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #462 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Any fairly priced coach travel? No one mention Coach Innovations

Ha ha. I went with them to Paris. Wasn't great for me but I heard others had an even worse time
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #463 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:54:44 pm
I can upload the email if you'd like to see what it said with regard to these extra tickets they secured? I'll just black out my email address and name bit
Please mate would appreciate it! :)
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #464 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:44:55 pm
Was City in the semis. Was rail strikes that day as well if I remember

We didn't actually get any of the City tickets hence the infamous large club badge
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #465 on: Today at 05:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:51:12 pm
Some people just go to league cup games is the problem. 3 games vs 30 games and three games ends up with a ticket.

Were the only club that doesnt do cross competition loyalty and it stinks.

I am salty. Ive been to every game this season, home, away, Europe. 7000 on the waiting list.

The league cup aways not in my name due to being screwed by inflexibility then fan update. Had fully loaded league cup aways on my fancard when I got my season ticket. Asked to transfer and was refused. Had to keep the fancard going and convert to a membership to keep going to the aways. Then the fancard / membership got cancelled at fan update as I wasnt allowed two - and again the request to transfer again rejected.

Ive already been offered three tickets from mates who know its ludicrous that I shouldnt be in that ground. But feel guilty taking them.

Its plain wrong that someone who has only been to three games gets tickets over people whove attended every game for years.

But maybe that's the only three games they are eligible for? Can't get near season tix or 13+ league games...or been chucked oof the 4+ ladder and now got no/little chance of a league ticket. Is that fair? So, if they have League Cup auto enrolment and go to all home games, why should they lose out to accommodate those uber lucky preferential rights holders in other comps? Might be the only chance they ever get of seeing the reds win something. Even when season tix got you all home games there was a bun fight for cup final tickets. Is the current system any less fair?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #466 on: Today at 05:19:55 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 05:00:26 pm
Saw that Worldchoice Sports are doing one but pretty steep at £130 return

Thanks
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #467 on: Today at 05:20:37 pm »
I see Barry Banana's point but at a first point of call, he'd have a much greater chance of going if entries to the ballot were determined on who actually attended all 3, and perhaps him and the theoretical 18 year old lads who did all three as their first gambit into attending games were all going. At least the three people who did the three games would have watched every second available to them in a competition whereby anyone who wants to go to the first home game can usually get one.

Perhaps an argument to go even further than that, but that would be a decent start. I keep a spreadsheet like a nerd, so out of our 11, I did 4 (Bournemouth spare obviously), five did the 3 homes, and five did 2 or less. Extrapolate that throughout and me and Barry would probably be going ;D
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #468 on: Today at 05:26:16 pm »
Quote from: The_Rebel on Today at 05:06:42 pm
how strict are barnes coaches with the no booze rule? on first coach down south with the reds since 2012 league cup final vs cardiff!

🤣🤣🤣🤣  🍻🍻🍻
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #469 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
Still no email for me. Looks like all the successful ones were told a couple of hours ago. I'm guessing it's another ballot fail unless anyone know differently?
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #470 on: Today at 05:27:50 pm »
Successful as a group of 3.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #471 on: Today at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 05:00:26 pm
Saw that Worldchoice Sports are doing one but pretty steep at £130 return

5 of us booked on this earlier, it is steep though - was cheaper in 2022.

It was quality last time, one of my favourite days out
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #472 on: Today at 05:29:51 pm »
Quote from: nickystickers on Today at 05:26:18 pm
Still no email for me. Looks like all the successful ones were told a couple of hours ago. I'm guessing it's another ballot fail unless anyone know differently?

Emails should all be out by now to be honest, they did go successful first based on the messages in here but I've seen people with 6,000+ waiting list position (Josh Sexton is 7,000 and posted 40 mins ago on LinkedIn) so I'd check your junk/spam at this stage or try the website mate.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #473 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:20:37 pm
I see Barry Banana's point but at a first point of call, he'd have a much greater chance of going if entries to the ballot were determined on who actually attended all 3, and perhaps him and the theoretical 18 year old lads who did all three as their first gambit into attending games were all going. At least the three people who did the three games would have watched every second available to them in a competition whereby anyone who wants to go to the first home game can usually get one.

Perhaps an argument to go even further than that, but that would be a decent start. I keep a spreadsheet like a nerd, so out of our 11, I did 4 (Bournemouth spare obviously), five did the 3 homes, and five did 2 or less. Extrapolate that throughout and me and Barry would probably be going ;D

Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #474 on: Today at 05:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.

But I imagine the chances of people going with 3 out of 3 if you could only enter the ballot if you didn't transfer a ticket and scanned your phone at the game for each one, would probably mean we were both guaranteed for this anyway and negate the need for wholesale changes.

The reason this one is more black and white is absolutely anyone can basically join the ACS or buy them game by game. If you excluded anyone who passed the ticket on, or who didn't scan their phone, then you'd barely need a ballot with three home games.

Appreciate the hard yards you've clearly put in this season and others but building the loyalty in the first place considering the competition for tickets is the difficult bit. There's no perfect system, but I'm more pissed off at the number of people who didn't bother attending a single game, or only attended 1 or 2 than those who did all three and got one. One of our lads didn't do a single game and has one, don't begrudge him, he's taken me everywhere, but as I said it doesn't feel inherently fair when unlike paper tickets of years gone by, the club have this info too.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #475 on: Today at 05:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Obviously as someone who goes everywhere Im all for those attending getting the credit. Just needs to be cross competition. People support Liverpool not Liverpool in the league cup, or Liverpool in the FA Cup. Those that go most deserve tickets most. Or the idea of any loyalty is completely out of the door.

Presumably you're a STH ? The idea that you could miss out on a final ticket simply because you're in the masses scrambling to build your league credits up would create more and more credit hoarders in the league.

We are already at the point where people are just getting tickets to get to 4+ or 13+ to give them a leg up for the following year.

It's as fair as it can be without the club being able to filter out those on 4+ league cup credits but actually never went to a game because their cats sister was ill
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #476 on: Today at 05:45:58 pm »
Me and my Dad successful last time we were at a final together was Coca Cola Cup 1995!
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #477 on: Today at 06:02:14 pm »
Successful as a group of 3. Absolutely delighted. Second cup final with my mates. Sorry to all those who didnt get anything.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #478 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Any fairly priced coach travel? No one mention Coach Innovations

Big green coach is 45 ... used them for the fa cup semi and final last year, sound as.
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #479 on: Today at 06:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Please mate would appreciate it! :)

No worries, apologies for the terrible uploading/editing
