« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 6503 times)

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:29:49 am »
Shit system if you ask me had a 10 minute wait and a lot of areas seemed to have gone unless you want to be right near the front
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • SOS member 6912
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:32:10 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:29:49 am
Shit system if you ask me had a 10 minute wait and a lot of areas seemed to have gone unless you want to be right near the front

Thats not really the systems fault that people wanna buy the best seats first?
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:32:56 am »
Went for the cheap tix this time round. Agree the unique link seems to work well.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,076
  • Now listen here son
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:33:06 am »
Very slow going through the pages

Sorted in the end though, 112 in the safe standing area
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:20 am by Danny Boys Dad »
Logged
Legacy fan

Online benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:33:55 am »
What's the view like from the front row of the top tier?
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:36:19 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 08:33:55 am
What's the view like from the front row of the top tier?

Great view of the pitch from up there but obviously you're miles away
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline RedSue

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:37:17 am »
Be aware that system tells you what ticket you can buy - so if over 65 can only buy OAP and vice versa
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:38:16 am »
Transaction completed and money taken but nothing in the ticket history. Has anyone got it? I logged in my lads account so no email either!!
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
15 done in 111, 2 transactions  8) waiting on others in the ballot now...
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:48:56 am »
Quote from: willss on Today at 08:38:16 am
Transaction completed and money taken but nothing in the ticket history. Has anyone got it? I logged in my lads account so no email either!!
It doesn't show in anyones history but as long as your lad got the email confirmation, all good
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:29 am by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline jdirckze

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:58:47 am »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 08:37:17 am
Be aware that system tells you what ticket you can buy - so if over 65 can only buy OAP and vice versa
not sure that's true - I turned 65 last week but my ST is a full adult one as I was under 65 when I got it but it allowed me to buy an over 65 (not keen on the term 'OAP'   ;D ) ticket. 
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:00:17 am »
Can't believe most normal seats behind the goal are £97 now. Just couldn't do it. Went row 10, 114.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:01:04 am »
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 08:58:47 am
not sure that's true - I turned 65 last week but my ST is a full adult one as I was under 65 when I got it but it allowed me to buy an over 65 (not keen on the term 'OAP'   ;D ) ticket.
It reads it off your DOB on your account, not your seasie, so that makes sense that it let you buy an over 65's ticket. I only know this as I tried to select a YA for my daughter but it said I can't as the card holder is 47!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:02:58 am »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 09:00:17 am
Can't believe most normal seats behind the goal are £97 now. Just couldn't do it. Went row 10, 114.
Apart from the 1st 10 rows, the whole of the lower is £97...last time it was £72. 2 seasons ago the FA Cup Final was £115 so if we make it again, I dread to think what the prices will be this time.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,911
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:04:35 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:02:58 am
Apart from the 1st 10 rows, the whole of the lower is £97...last time it was £72. 2 seasons ago the FA Cup Final was £115 so if we make it again, I dread to think what the prices will be this time.

We got something like (can't remember exactly) £45 tickets in the first couple of rows last time. All of these have gone now. £75 this time.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:29:49 am
Shit system if you ask me had a 10 minute wait and a lot of areas seemed to have gone unless you want to be right near the front

Not sure what there is to complain about? Less than 10% of the total allocation could be sold in this sale, and every block seemed to be available, rather then the club taking an easier option of just selling 2/3 blocks in each price range.
Logged

Offline Pata

  • cake
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,425
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:13:21 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:02:58 am
Apart from the 1st 10 rows, the whole of the lower is £97...last time it was £72. 2 seasons ago the FA Cup Final was £115 so if we make it again, I dread to think what the prices will be this time.
(sigh) Yeah, we'll see.
FWIW the band of cheaper tickets was wider for the FA Cup final in 2022 (I had row 13, £70) & they didn't change the prices in 2023.
Logged

Online Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 09:00:17 am
Can't believe most normal seats behind the goal are £97 now. Just couldn't do it. Went row 10, 114.

Its robbery, and not as if they're sending out the tickets.

Twats.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:40 am by Max100 »
Logged

Online red79

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:30:25 am »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 09:21:47 am
Its robbery, and not as if they're send out the tickets.

Twats.

The upper tier prices are about £1/£2 more than 2022 - which was the same as 2016 and 2012

But they seemed to have massively upped the prices on the lower tier compared to 2022,
Logged

Online Brains1980

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:42:09 am »
2 in 540 right above scoreboard our usual spec. Just need to get 1 more in ballot 🤞
19 minute queue but in and out before half 8
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 