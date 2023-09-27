League Cup FINAL

Chelsea V Liverpool FC



Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the League Cup Final against Chelsea to be played

on Sunday February 25, 2024.



Location: Wembley Stadium, London



Kick-off: 16:30



Allocation: 32,196



Prices: Category 1 - £108 (adult) / £81 (young adult) / £54 (concessions)

Category 2 - £97 (adult) / £72.75 (young adult) / £48.50 (concessions)

Category 3 - £76 (adult) / £57 (young adult) / £38 (concessions)

Category 4 - £58 (adult) / £43.50 (young adult) / £29 (concessions)

Category 5 - £41 (adult) / £30.75 (young adult) / £20.50 (concessions)



Premium seats located on Level 2 are also available priced as follows:

£150 (adult) / £112.50 (young adult) / £75 (concessions)

£125 (adult) / £93.75 (young adult) / £62.50 (concessions)

Price Notes: Concessionary priced tickets are available to over 65s and juniors aged 16 and under.

Young adult priced tickets are available to 17-21 year olds.



Junior tickets must be purchased with an adult ticket - a minimum of 1, or a maximum of

2 adults per junior is required.

Children (13 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult.

Children (under the age of 2) will not be permitted into the stadium.

4% of the adult tickets are priced at £150, 2% are priced at £125, 15% are priced at £108,

19% are priced at £97, 12% are priced at £76, 24% are priced at £58 and 24% are priced at

£41.



Tickets will be made available on a first come first serve basis, and we cannot guarantee

that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.



Stadium Access: On the recommendation of Wembley Stadium, Liverpool FC will use digital ticketing for all

fans to access the League Cup final at Wembley.



Supporters are reminded to only purchase from official sellers and to be aware of

fraudulent tickets online.



All tickets are strictly non-transferable and are not available to distribute to other

supporters.



All reports of ticket touting, or online ticket fraud, will be investigated in line with the

Liverpool FC sanctions process. If a supporter has been found to have offered a ticket for

sale online, this could result in a lifetime ban for that individual.



DISABLED SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND MEMBERS



Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



SEASONAL HOSPITALITY MEMBERS



Seasonal Hospitality Members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.



PRIORITY RIGHT HOLDERS, SEASON TICKET HOLDERS AND OFFICIAL MEMBERS



Sales will take place ONLINE only and a queuing system will be in place.



First sale Priority Right Holders from 2pm on Thursday February 1 until 7.30am on Monday

February 5.



First sale status: Guaranteed, supporters can purchase one ticket per Priority Right Holders Supporter ID

number, up to a maximum of 8 tickets per booking.



First sale notes: The eligible Priority Right Holder must log in ONLINE to purchase their ticket(s).

For eligibility details, please click here.



Priority Right Holders who wish to attend the match with guaranteed Season Ticket



Holders or Members can do so only during the guaranteed sale taking place from 8.15am

on Monday February 5 until 7.30am on Wednesday February 7.



Second sale Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded FOUR of the below Carabao



Cup fixtures recorded during the 2023-24 season:



Home games: Away games:

Fulham (10.01.24) Fulham (24.01.24)

West Ham (20.12.23) Bournemouth (01.11.23)

Leicester (27.09.23)



from 8.15am on Monday February 5 until 7.30am on Wednesday February 7.



Access to this sale will be via a unique link which will be emailed to eligible supporters on

Friday February 2.



Second sale status: Guaranteed, supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a

maximum of 8 tickets per booking.



Third sale Ballot: supporters who recorded THREE of the above games are eligible to register for the

ballot.



Eligible supporters can register for the ballot online from 11am on Monday January 29

until 8am on Thursday February 1.



Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email on Wednesday February 7.



Supporters will also be able to check their My Account after 2pm on Thursday February

8, to find out if they are successful or have been given a waiting list position.



Please click here for full details on how to register.



Supporters who are successful in the ballot can purchase from 8.15am Friday February 9

until 7.30am Monday February 12.



Access to this sale will be via a unique link which will be emailed to eligible supporters on

Thursday February 8.



Third sale Status: Guaranteed, supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a

maximum of maximum of 8 tickets per booking.



Fourth sale IF tickets remain, a fourth sale will take place for supporters unsuccessful in the ballot.

Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in

numerical order by email on Monday February 12, with further details on how and when

to buy tickets.



If this sale goes ahead, tickets will be available ONLINE only, and on a first come first

served basis until sold out.



Tickets will not be guaranteed to all who apply, and a queueing system will be in place.

Access to this sale will be via a unique link which will be emailed to eligible supporters on

Tuesday February 13.



The number of tickets made available to supporters on the waiting list will depend on the

number of tickets remaining following the earlier sales.



TRAVEL AND PARKING AT WEMBLEY



Supporters are reminded that WNSL is a public transport venue with only limited on-site parking. Supporters are

therefore encouraged to travel by public transport to the stadium. Please visit Wembley Stadiums Getting to

Wembley webpage for more details.



Parking for supporters can be purchased in advance of the match, on-the-day purchase will not be available;

please visit.



Car parking is charged at £40.00 per space.



Coach/Minibus parking is charged at £120.00 per space.



Disabled Parking: Blue Badge parking is available to purchase at a cost of £25.00 per space; please visit.

Shuttle Bus Service: An accessible transport facility is available from Wembley Park Station

to the stadium. For further information please visit Wembley Stadiums Accessible Shuttle

webpage or visit.



Please note: Parking is subject to availability and may be subject to price increases on match day.



GENERAL INFORMATION

Supporters are advised not to travel without a ticket.



Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to forward or 'distribute' to other supporters.

For Ticket Office opening times click here.



Click here for a full list of FAQs in relation to this match.



Safe Standing  Wembley operates standing areas at the rear of the 3 blocks behind the goal on Level 1.

These areas will be identified at point of sale. Additional entry restrictions and a code of



conduct may be implemented to assist in the management of the standing areas. This may

include:



 Ticket holders being required to occupy the space in front of the seat allocated to them

on the ticket  supporters cannot migrate to different spaces within the section.



 Supporters who purchase in these areas must expect that others spectators will be

standing.



 Sitting or standing on the barriers or standing on the seats will not be permitted.



 The minimum age requirement for these areas is 12 years old.



Important Links: For LFC ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.

For the Sanctions policy click here.



For away support information click here



Expedia Live: Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel

Partner. Find out more here.



All tickets are issued under the EFL Conditions of Issue & Wembley Stadiums Ground Regulations, copies of

which will be published here.



Liverpool FC will not take any responsibility for any financial losses due to lost, destroyed, or damaged

tickets, or take responsibility for any financial losses due to tickets being stolen, lost, or delayed by the Post

Office.



Tickets are STRICTLY non-transferable. Liverpool FC must furnish details to the English Football League on

all tickets purchased i.e., names and addresses of supporters corresponding to the seat details on the tickets

issued to the supporter. The Football League have indicated that random checks will be carried out at the

Stadium.