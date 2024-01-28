« previous next »
LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024

G a r y

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 01:56:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:54:45 pm
If you are she have any concerns Im more than happy for you to take me instead.
Ha ha!

He goes often, it is only her second game and the first of me taking both of them on my own.

Might be the first time they see their dad cry.
Samie

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm
Let's fuckin' win evreything for Kloppo.
Qston

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 02:21:53 pm
I bet Norwich City fans are delighted with this news today  ;D
kavah

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 02:24:26 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:21:53 pm
I bet Norwich City fans are delighted with this news today  ;D

ha - we should be allowed to field Suarez too, in compensation for the sad news  ;D
ABZ Rover

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm
Bring the noise for Jurgen ❤️
Gus 1855

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 02:25:48 pm
Anfield's going to be sad and vociferous in equal measure in the coming months.

Let's fucking enjoy the next 5 months and twat the bastards (*they may not actually be bastards).
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm
Poor, poor, Norwich...
newterp

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 07:20:01 pm
90 mins of "I'm so glad"...
TipTopKop

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm
Well this game has gone up a notch.
Kloppage Time

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:20:01 pm
90 mins of "I'm so glad"...
NO! we say goodbye to Klopp and Hello to Xabi in Dublin V Leverkusen
Schmarn

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm

5th round draw is right before our game. Will be good knowing our likely opponent (Newport).
thisyearisouryear

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 01:55:31 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm
Poor, poor, Norwich...

Exactly my thoughts about the game  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 02:04:15 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm
NO! we say goodbye to Klopp and Hello to Xabi in Dublin V Leverkusen

We won't get to know the new boss until after the live finals of kopfactor, Xabi might not even make it past the judges house.
4pool

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 02:33:06 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm
Poor, poor, Norwich...

Before we get ahead of ourselves...

Some of us are old enough to remember the last match in front of the standing Kop. It was v Norwich. Everyone wanted to be there. Tickets weren't to be had. It was emotional for everyone. God would score 3. We couldn't lose.

Jeremy fcuking Goss.

0-1 Norwich.

I don't want any repeats Sunday.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 02:57:18 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:33:06 am
Before we get ahead of ourselves...

Some of us are old enough to remember the last match in front of the standing Kop. It was v Norwich. Everyone wanted to be there. Tickets weren't to be had. It was emotional for everyone. God would score 3. We couldn't lose.

Jeremy fcuking Goss.

0-1 Norwich.

I don't want any repeats Sunday.
Jeremy "f*cking" Goss

As if today couldn't have got worse. You had to bring him up!
daniel.owen89

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 03:01:36 am
Do it for KLOPP.


This for every remaining game. Sing his song when you can whether he wants it or not. This man deserves it and if that noise helps the players then bonus
disgraced cake

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 01:05:55 pm
Norwich missing their best two strikers for this and apparently fielding a cup goalie, so I imagine changes elsewhere too, really nice opponent to be playing and hopefully we take advantage. As for ourselves really looking forward to getting Robertson back and Dom/Trent should see minutes too. I think we're going to see once again that the next manager has a lot of really good talents to use.
RogerTheRed

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 02:43:06 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:34:01 am
Thanks for that RogerTheRed, but you didn't answer the most important question - why do Norwich and West Country accents sound so similar? Are they related?
They do say most in Norfolk are related to each other 😂
Schmarn

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 03:00:49 pm

Hopefully get Maidstone at home in the next round.
4pool

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 03:20:35 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:57:18 am
Jeremy "f*cking" Goss

As if today couldn't have got worse. You had to bring him up!

I know. Should be a one match ban... :evil     ;D
duvva 💅

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 04:17:10 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:00:49 pm
Hopefully get Maidstone at home in the next round.
I keep hoping well get Ipswich away (not that Id be able to get a ticket), but theyve put paid to that with the magic of the cup TM
Dave McCoy

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 04:25:31 pm
Obviously need to take this seriously but considering were at home and the upcoming schedule Id expect some rotation here. Ideally 30 minutes for Robbo to start getting him ready.
kop306

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 04:58:52 pm
alison

bradley quansah konate beck

clark jones grav

elliot cody  jota

subs

dom, trent and robbo to get game time

virg or gomez to replace konate
nunez or diaz to repace jota

Kloppage Time

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 05:14:30 pm
Hopefully the score is such that the players returning from injury get some easy minutes at the end
palimpsest

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 05:21:42 pm
Regardless of the result, I hope every game from now until the end of the season is a big party celebrating Klopp and the wonderful journey he took us on. Starting with Norwich.
Saus76

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 07:46:57 pm
Hopefully we see a good few flags for our gaffer tomorrow and for the rest of the season. I hope a big fuck off one is getting prepared for the Wolves game.
Dougle

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 08:11:15 pm
Nice OP. Feels so weird even talking about a match. I couldn't care less right now. Not looking forward to it as I think the first real emotional bang of Jurgan leaving is going to hit home. So be it. There has to be a first game. I like Norwich for lots of little reasons. Their kit, their accent, their general geniality, the folk I know who are from there, the fact they are not from London, Birmingham and Manchester, a legion of victories over them over the years, Luis Suarez, the 5-4, Jurgan's glasses and the realisation that this was gonna be something special.

So let's sing, shed an old tear and win. Onwards Reds.
duvva 💅

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 08:14:01 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 07:46:57 pm
Hopefully we see a good few flags for our gaffer tomorrow and for the rest of the season. I hope a big fuck off one is getting prepared for the Wolves game.
Im taking a piece of cardboard to plead for his shirt
Tobelius

Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Today at 09:33:53 pm
Kloppo said he wants the rest of the season to be about the club and players but you better be ready for some serious love and respect Boss.
