Nice OP. Feels so weird even talking about a match. I couldn't care less right now. Not looking forward to it as I think the first real emotional bang of Jurgan leaving is going to hit home. So be it. There has to be a first game. I like Norwich for lots of little reasons. Their kit, their accent, their general geniality, the folk I know who are from there, the fact they are not from London, Birmingham and Manchester, a legion of victories over them over the years, Luis Suarez, the 5-4, Jurgan's glasses and the realisation that this was gonna be something special.
So let's sing, shed an old tear and win. Onwards Reds.