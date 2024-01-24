Come on Redmen!!

I am writing this just after our draw against Fulham that has got us to Wembley to play Chelsea in the League Cup final.

So, on Sunday we are back to the FA Cup after our win against Arsenal in early January.

I asked to do this op because I lived near Norwich for nearly thirty years before moving back home. My daughters were brought up Reds and both live in Liverpool now, but still speak with a bit of a Norfolk drawl!

Some stats for you, over the years we have beaten them 41 times, drawn 15 times and lost 14 times.

My first trip to Carrow Rd was to watch us lose 1-0 in May 1993, but over the years our record against them was great and I was able to witness two Suarez hat tricks and a 5-4 as well as a close win in 2014 when we thought we were going to win the league. It is OK being known as a Red in Norwich 👍.

At home, their memorable game was beating us on the last match in front of the standing Kop. They have not beaten us since!

The last time we played them was two years ago in the FA Cup and we won 2-1 in an uncomfortable game before we went on to win the trophy. Taki scored both our goals.

Norwich are eighth this season in the Championship on 41 points after 29 matches and have a +2 goal difference having lost 1-0 to Leeds tonight. Their manager is Jurgens mate, David Wagner.

We ought to win this and I will be at Anfield hoping to see us do so. What team we play is the only reason for any concern as we are at home to twelve man Chelsea next Wednesday night.

I expect Virgil, Gomez, McAllister and Nunez to start on the bench. We have Trent, Robbo and Szoboszlai coming back, do they start?

I assume Allison will be back in goal and expect to see Quansah and Konate as centre backs. Not sure who the full backs will be, could be Beck and Chambers starting and Trent and Robbo to come on, or the reverse.

Midfield likely to be Jones as the six, Elliott and either Dom, Clark or Gravenberch and I think it will be Jota, Gakpo and Gordon up front.

Difficult to predict, based on who did ninety today, thoughts?

Norwich have a lively lad called Rowe we need to be aware of as well as Sargent, who scored against us last time.

Pretty sure we will win and hope we use this to manage the return of those who were injured effectively. Expect Jota will be decisive.