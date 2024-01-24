« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024  (Read 1644 times)

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
  • There's a golden sky on the way
LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« on: January 24, 2024, 10:36:04 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
I am writing this just after our draw against Fulham that has got us to Wembley to play Chelsea in the League Cup final.
So, on Sunday we are back to the FA Cup after our win against Arsenal in early January.
I asked to do this op because I lived near Norwich for nearly thirty years before moving back home. My daughters were brought up Reds and both live in Liverpool now, but still speak with a bit of a Norfolk drawl!
Some stats for you, over the years we have beaten them 41 times, drawn 15 times and lost 14 times.
My first trip to Carrow Rd was to watch us lose 1-0 in May 1993, but over the years our record against them was great and I was able to witness two Suarez hat tricks and a 5-4 as well as a close win in 2014 when we thought we were going to win the league. It is OK being known as a Red in Norwich 👍.
At home, their memorable game was beating us on the last match in front of the standing Kop. They have not beaten us since!
The last time we played them was two years ago in the FA Cup and we won 2-1 in an uncomfortable game before we went on to win the trophy. Taki scored both our goals.
Norwich are eighth this season in the Championship on 41 points after 29 matches and have a +2 goal difference having lost 1-0 to Leeds tonight. Their manager is Jurgens mate, David Wagner.
We ought to win this and I will be at Anfield hoping to see us do so. What team we play is the only reason for any concern as we are at home to twelve man Chelsea next Wednesday night.
I expect Virgil, Gomez, McAllister and Nunez to start on the bench. We have Trent, Robbo and Szoboszlai coming back, do they start?
I assume Allison will be back in goal and expect to see Quansah and Konate as centre backs. Not sure who the full backs will be, could be Beck and Chambers starting and Trent and Robbo to come on, or the reverse.
Midfield likely to be Jones as the six, Elliott and either Dom, Clark or Gravenberch and I think it will be Jota, Gakpo and Gordon up front.
Difficult to predict, based on who did ninety today, thoughts?
Norwich have a lively lad called Rowe we need to be aware of as well as Sargent, who scored against us last time.
Pretty sure we will win and hope we use this to manage the return of those who were injured effectively. Expect Jota will be decisive.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2024, 10:38:57 pm by RogerTheRed »
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #1 on: January 24, 2024, 10:37:44 pm »
Hopefully Norwich might be in for a nasty surprise from our team sheet considering the players we need to play back into fitness.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #2 on: January 24, 2024, 10:55:56 pm »
Hopefully minutes for Trent, Robbo and Dom.
Hopefully rests for Mac, VVD, Gomez, Diaz.

Chelsea 3 days later, and theyll have two extra days rest.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #3 on: January 24, 2024, 11:11:52 pm »
Id like to see Gomez get a rest. Hes played a lot recently for a player with a history of picking up injuries and we have another game hes needed for midweek. Id be sharing the left back minutes between Beck and Robbo and go something like the following:.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Beck
Grav McConnell Jones
Gordon Jota Gakpo

Robbo and Clark to get minutes off the bench. In reality though I think Klopp may go for Mac over McConnell and Diaz or Nunez in the front 3 instead of Gordon.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,000
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #4 on: January 24, 2024, 11:13:20 pm »
Norwich lost 1-0 at Leeds tonight, chances are they'll make changes for this too as league football is more important for them. We should be able to field a strong team with changes.

Kelleher
Trent   Quansah   Konate   Robbo
Gravenberch   Clark   Elliot
Gordon   Jota   Gakpo

Something like that, should end up being quite strong. If Trent can't do 90 then start/bring on Bradley. Same with Beck for Robertson. Minutes for Szoboszlai would be nice too. Five changes so the likes of Konate don't have to play 90. To be honest, I don't think fitness should be a huge issue right now providing you're not injured. There hasn't been a pile up of games and rotation here should help. Will get a bit harder in February but for the time being we should manage with players coming back.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #5 on: January 24, 2024, 11:15:05 pm »
Quote from: sminp on January 24, 2024, 11:11:52 pm
I’d like to see Gomez get a rest. He’s played a lot recently for a player with a history of picking up injuries and we have another game he’s needed for midweek. I’d be sharing the left back minutes between Beck and Robbo and go something like the following:.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Beck
Grav McConnell Jones
Gordon Jota Gakpo

Robbo and Clark to get minutes off the bench. In reality though I think Klopp may go for Mac over McConnell and Diaz or Nunez in the front 3 instead of Gordon.

Bradley needs a rest too? Don't get me wrong but a kid to play 3 times in one week with that intensity is asking alot. I would start Robertson and maybe try Beck at right back?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,407
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #6 on: January 24, 2024, 11:15:43 pm »
Quote
Jürgen Klopp reaches his ninth final as Liverpool manager.

On average that's more than one a season while he's been at the club.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:45:56 am »
Its all on whether Robertson will be available to start against Chelsea. If he is , one of gomez or Bradley will play against Norwich and the other will get rested. If both need to start against Chelsea they might share the 90 at right back against Norwich . Not sure if Trent will come back in time to be in contention to start midweek.

In midfield we need to protect Mac and jones and give Dom minutes. Against Chelsea and Arsenal we will need that midfield 3.

Upfront again Nunez and Jota are key so I expect Gakpo and diaz to get minutes against Norwich

Alisson
Bradley Qansah Konate Robertson
Grav Dom Clark
Elliott Gakpo Diaz

With beck for robbo, Jones for Dom and Jota or Nunez only if required on 70 minutes
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,700
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:51 pm »
That midfield looks right - though not sure who is holding/DM.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,503
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:49:51 pm »
Referee: Sam Barrott
Assistant referees: Marc Perry and Mark Stevens
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Tim Robinson
Support VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,503
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:50:54 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,848
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:51:00 pm »
This please

                             Kelleher


Bradley          Gomez          Quansah          Beck


         Elliot          McConnell          Gravenberch


               Gordon          Gakpo          Clark


Sub to split 45 minutes: Gomez for Konate [or VVD for one of these two, whoever least fatigued]
Subs for rehab/runout minutes: Robertson, maybe Szoboslai
Subs for their experience: Nyoni
Other subs: Adrian, Nunez, Konate, Jones, Diaz
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,916
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:49:51 pm
Referee: Sam Barrott
Assistant referees: Marc Perry and Mark Stevens
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Tim Robinson
Support VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

FFS talk about hiding in plain sight, theyve got Paul Scholes brother doing our games now
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,100
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:51:33 pm
FFS talk about hiding in plain sight, theyve got Paul Scholes brother doing our games now

At least there's not a Tierny in sight, though! (Probably saving him for the League Cup final mind...)


In any case, I'm confident in any team we put out, even though Norwich will turn into prime Barcelona for one night only.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,407
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:07:48 pm »
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1750496021682016501

Quote
#LFC 33 games into the season and only one player has played two-thirds or more of the possible mins all comps (Salah, 68.8%).

Every other Prem club has had 4+ players play 2/3rds at least.

191 starting XI changes (6/game), 20 different players on 12+ starts. True squad effort.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,929
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:11:36 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:11:36 pm
Rotation FC.

Hopefully means fresher legs towards the end of the year.

Cannot underestimate the impact of having the youth to draw on. Clark, Bradley, Quansah, Beck and a host of others too like Doak and co when they come back. These are names I didn't expect to get regular game time but do so on impressive displays. Utterly fantastic to see.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,916
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:03:00 pm
At least there's not a Tierny in sight, though! (Probably saving him for the League Cup final mind...)


In any case, I'm confident in any team we put out, even though Norwich will turn into prime Barcelona for one night only.
The thought crossed my mind about him being put in charge of the final. Hopefully it wont happen
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm »
With some first teamers just getting back, and others likely to be rested before our big games next week, I'm expecting something like the following...

Kelleher
TAA* Konate* Quansah Robertson*
Gravenberch Szobo* Clark
Elliot Jota* Gakpo

*45-55 min subs
TAA->Bradley
Konate->Gomez
Robertson->Beck
Szobo->Jones
Jota->Diaz/Nunez

This gives players like Elliot/Gravenberch/Gakpo added minutes and also gives a few players likely to start next week half a game (TAA/Konate/Szobo/Jota/Jones/Gomez) while the other starters get a week off (Allison, VVD, MacAllister, Nunez).

I'm pretty sure we're looking at the following for the Chelsea game:

Allison
TAA - VVD - Konate - Gomez
Szobo - MacAllister - Jones
Jota - Nunez - Diaz

Also, looking forward to the return of Salah, Endo and Thiago next month and hopefully we can go the last few months without any more injuries as we're going to need everyone for all the competitions we're in.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:31:45 pm »
Wouldn't mind "heavy" rotation for this.

Kelleher

Trent Quansah Konate Robertson

Elliott Jones Gravenberch

Gordon Jota Diaz

1. Trent and Robbo need the minutes
2. Jota didn't start the last game.
3. We need Darwin and Mac fresh for the Chelsea game

Honestly,  I'd like a "stroll" where we score two goals early on and see it out. We don't need a big scoreline.

Just win and move on.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:49:08 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:00:15 pm »
Expect Beck, Clark, and Gordon to start. Maybe Nat Philips too?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,610
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:12:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:49:51 pm
Referee: Sam Barrott
Assistant referees: Marc Perry and Mark Stevens
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Tim Robinson
Support VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

Laughable how they think making a pigs ear of a system better is to just throw more people on it to sit behind a screen.

VAR doesn't work - own it and fuck it off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:24:56 am »
To my mind, this is a game where recently injured players should get 30 minutes to see ahead of the game next week.

Kelleher

Gomez Konate Quansah Beck


Gravenberch Macca Jones


Elliott Jota Nunez

Subs
Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Robertson
Van Dijk
Clark
Gakpo
Szoboszlai
Gordon
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,859
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:49:28 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:16:52 pm
The thought crossed my mind about him being put in charge of the final. Hopefully it wont happen
I wouldn't be averse to having Anthony Taylor for the final as that would seriously piss off the Chelsea fans  :D

We've seen two Championship teams get battered in the last week by PL opposition, 6-1 and 5-0. If Norwich make major changes and focus on the league, we should be able to win well enough even with a fair few young players starting for us. I think Robertson will get minutes, maybe even the first half, while hopefully, Trent and Szoboszlai will make sub appearances too. I can see Jota starting this actually since he came on as a sub the other night. Jones may also start if he's fit. Whatever the line-up, I am sure we'll see a triple change at around the 60 minute mark!
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:53:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:07:48 pm
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1750496021682016501
It feels like we have a squad where every player (barring injury) is in contention to play every week.  There's no lingering senior squad players that sit on the bench week after week before drifting away in the close season.  The youth players have also all stood up really well whenever called upon.  It's why our injuries have hardly got a footnote mention as to watch us you wouldn't really think we had a stack of injuries.

My punt at a line-up:

Kelleher
Bradley - Konaté - Quansah - Robbo
Whoever - Klopp - Thinks
Needs - Game - Time
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,411
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
With Chelsea midweek, might not see Konate start this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:00:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:56:46 am
With Chelsea midweek, might not see Konate start this one.

I'd be amazed if he doesn't start given that he only played 10 or so minutes against Fulham. By the time we play Chelsea, it'll be two and a half weeks without any purposeful football for him if he doesn't.

I think it'll be Konate and Quansah as the CB's. Probably Bradley and Beck either side, unless Robertson has 60 minutes in him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:05:40 am »
Ali, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Robbo, Mac, Curtis, Clark, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota.

Nice enough blend and youd hope more than enough to get a decent enough lead to give some rest to Mac, Curtis and the forwards. Only possible issue is Conor doing the three in a week, only other option would be risking Ibou and shifting big Joe.
Logged
AHA!

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:08:24 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:00:58 am
By the time we play Chelsea, it'll be two and a half weeks without any purposeful football for him if he doesn't.


Bit harsh on Bournemouth.

Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:15:26 am »
I reckon Trent may start in midfield for this with no other options to give Macca a rest.

Allison
Bradley
Konate
Quansah
Robbo
Trent
Gravenberch
Clark
Elliott
Jota
Gakpo
Logged

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:31:08 am »
Cant imagine Trent or Dom would start this if they're only just back in training, Robbo seems more likely with them two maybe getting half hour or so. Kelleher is a no brainer, Bradley and Quansah no brainers, Ibou didnt play much against Fulham so maybe give him an hour. Grav, Clark and Harvey IO think is a nice midfield three and then Gordon, Gapko and Jota again bringing the latter two off for maybe Nunez and Diaz.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:34:01 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on January 24, 2024, 10:36:04 pm
snip

Thanks for that RogerTheRed, but you didn't answer the most important question - why do Norwich and West Country accents sound so similar? Are they related?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 