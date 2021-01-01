Harvey Elliott running and running and running in a way that I never saw him being able to do.



Conor Bradley, an excellent footballer, even if he got done for the goal.



Quansah, to the manor born. Can't believe he's just out of the youth teams and a pretty unheralded loan.



Bobby Clark looks ready to contribute more. Hopefully he starts against Norwich.



Gravenberch looks like he can do everything we need: immaculate touch, great turn and drop of the shoulder, pings passes really well, can run past players... just not putting it all together yet. Still really young, needs time on the pitch, needs more fitness, needs a pre-season maybe. Frustrating at the moment though.



Did the business, was never going to be a cakewalk. Well done Reds.