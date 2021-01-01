« previous next »
ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77

Ray K

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Hazell

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Spanish Al

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:23:52 pm
Some feelings just never get old. Reaching a cup final is one of them. One of three this season hopefully.

Aint that the truth, what football is all about. Days out dreaming of silverware.

Took the dogs out for a walk after the final whistle and was literally skipping down the street.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Jetmir M.

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm
Refereeing was also pretty nuts

Jimenez basically caught the ball in our box :lmao did they blow up for that? I watched the game on mute but play seemed to continue

Jota also penalised for a Fulham defender being second to the ball and booting him

May I shock you?

One of the commentators said nothing illegal about that. At which point I burst out laughing.
Raid

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
Aint that the truth, what football is all about. Days out dreaming of silverware.

Took the dogs out for a walk after the final whistle and was literally skipping down the street.

Jurgen in his post match interview looking like the fan we know he is. Saying he told the players you should never take this for granted.

I really dont - Ill never get tired of this feeling. Hopefully many, many more days to come
stjohns

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm
A game that was probably over in the 11th minute really, but Fulham threatened to make that the game a lot of us thought it was going to be towards the end there. Our game management has really improved recently, but there was a moment there when I really wasn't sure. On to another Final. A fantastic experience now for the lads who have hopped on board in the last two seasons. Let's make it #10.

Was at the game. We really did lose the plot for around 10 min during which time they scored. Other than that, they couldnt lay a glove on us. Was wincing when Mac went down, mind.
Red Beret

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
Felt the ref let more and more go Fulham's way the longer the game went on. Trying to keep them in the game.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Air Jota

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 pm
Another trip to Wembley another final! Fantastic effort and job by all, especially with the younger kids who have been a breath of fresh air.

Could have killed it off in the first half, they had a surge after the goal at 1 all but thought we were in control.  A little bit more of aggression in the final third and we would have been up 2 goals

Diaz was our best player in the final third, Darwin wasnt too far behind. Macca again really good and we missed him once he went off.

Quansah again playing like a matured pro, and Bradley as well, their first semi finals!

KevLFC

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm


Any reason for that banner? smacks of arrogance especially with clubs like Fulham who arnt a big club.
RedG13

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm
Glad to get the final. Wanted 1 more goal make the end easier but good performance to get through. Onto Wembley
18 yard line

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Any reason for that banner? smacks of arrogance especially with clubs like Fulham who arnt a big club.

Yes it can be perceived that way. But probably intended more as a John Lennon reference.
theboyspen

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Any reason for that banner? smacks of arrogance especially with clubs like Fulham who arnt a big club.
That banner's been around for years. I think it sums up everything about us. Why should't the question be asked?  ;D ;D ;D ;D
"The socialism I believe in is not really politics; it is humanity, a way of living and sharing the rewards."
"Red is my colour. I'll play for Liverpool as long as they will have me. I don't want to play for anybody else and when I pull off the red shirt for the last time I expect I will finish with football, at any rate as a player."McKinlay 1923

DangerScouse

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Any reason for that banner? smacks of arrogance especially with clubs like Fulham who arnt a big club.

Ffs.
KevLFC

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm
Quote from: 18 yard line on Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm
Yes it can be perceived that way. But probably intended more as a John Lennon reference.

Fair enough, obviously I didn't know it was referred to that. Do it after we won something or against the Mancs or Bitters!
Lubeh

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm
Another good over two legs win could and maybe should have battered them but the final anyway,  rediculous they still boo Harvey but thats Tory W@nkers for you. Every single academy player playing exceptionally well, Bradley, Quansah especially, pretty young team too when you consider that players like Bradley, Quansah, Harvey, Clark, Gravenberch are all super young. I wont even bother mentioning the ref as i have to every one of our game as its pretty standard now.
Samie

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm
storkfoot

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm
RedDeadRejection

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm
Lovely stuff.
Bennett

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm
Can't underestimate the significance of nights like tonight for the development of Quansah and Bradley. Ultimately being a Liverpool player comes down to the ability to play at these levels at a consistent level but the signs for the pair of them are really good.

Couldn't help but take a look at YouTube comp of Clark as well, and there looks to be plenty to work with.

Credit where credit is due Nunez has really stood up in the past few weeks. I think I'm in the minority but I much prefer him out wide, or at least frequently swapping with the wide left player. Think it plays to his strengths a lot more than being the focal point of an attack.
Gnurglan

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #299 on: Today at 12:02:43 am
1-1. Job done!
Great to see us go through with so many first team regulars on the sidelines. Big night for players like Kelleher, Quansah, Clark, and Bradley. I know Kelleher has been there before, but once again he did what he had to do. Impressive from the team.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Capon Debaser

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #300 on: Today at 12:03:42 am
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm




google maps gas

Makes you wonder why Klan members even join? They never look happy
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Gili Gulu

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #301 on: Today at 12:12:01 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm


Well I certainly hope we won't be blueing ourselves any time soon.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Black Bull Nova

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #302 on: Today at 12:17:19 am
That's 39 cup finals since I first went (not including all that super cup, world club cup, charity shield stuff)
We are really lucky aren't we
kavah

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #303 on: Today at 01:17:11 am
Neil Atkinson (The Anfield Wrap):

This is the telling thing about this sort of second leg. The crowd was willing, the footballers determined, but for each of them the game was happening over there.
 
At Luis Diaz's feet, in Darwin Nunez's orbit, in Ryan Gravenberch's turn, in Harvey Elliott's touch, in Daniel Sturridge's scarf, ...

 ;D
Jeffreys

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #304 on: Today at 01:23:55 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
and btw, Diop is a c*nt...
Very true, how could anyone get annoyed with Jota, Such a softy :wave
ScouserAtHeart

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #305 on: Today at 01:38:53 am
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm




google maps gas


Bit weird giving up before the game even started
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

lamonti

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #306 on: Today at 01:39:43 am
Harvey Elliott running and running and running in a way that I never saw him being able to do.

Conor Bradley, an excellent footballer, even if he got done for the goal.

Quansah, to the manor born. Can't believe he's just out of the youth teams and a pretty unheralded loan.

Bobby Clark looks ready to contribute more. Hopefully he starts against Norwich.

Gravenberch looks like he can do everything we need: immaculate touch, great turn and drop of the shoulder, pings passes really well, can run past players... just not putting it all together yet. Still really young, needs time on the pitch, needs more fitness, needs a pre-season maybe. Frustrating at the moment though.

Did the business, was never going to be a cakewalk. Well done Reds.
lamonti

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #307 on: Today at 01:42:14 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
My favourite was McAllister being absolutely pounced on to the ground by 2 Fulham players and the ref blowing for a free out for Fulham.

My Mrs is beside me watching and just went "what?! I dont think I'll ever understand football, I thought when a player is fouled THEY get the free kick?"

Nah, MacAllister did the fouling there, and really well. Took down both their players who were robbing them and stopped the counter. Shrewd. 🤣
Nyx

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #308 on: Today at 01:43:22 am
Wembley here we come! :scarf :scarf :scarf
scalatore

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #309 on: Today at 03:13:06 am
Can't say I hugely enjoyed the match. Joined late so missed our goal, and the tooth I had a root canal on last week fell to pieces about ten minutes into watching, so I was in a foul mood and pain watching it.

Big mood improver to be in another final though  :scarf Wish it wasn't Chelsea again but who cares when there's another cup to be had. Let's win number 10!
Solomon Grundy

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #310 on: Today at 04:29:53 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm


Think Ali needs to start the final but we all know Jurgen won't drop Caoimh for the final.


 I agree Alisson needs to start. Didn't Jurgen drop Keheller for the 1st leg?
spider-neil

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #311 on: Today at 05:17:32 am
Progression is all that matters and if there was a draw to be had in the upcoming fixtures this was the game to do it.
