Another trip to Wembley another final! Fantastic effort and job by all, especially with the younger kids who have been a breath of fresh air.



Could have killed it off in the first half, they had a surge after the goal at 1 all but thought we were in control. A little bit more of aggression in the final third and we would have been up 2 goals



Diaz was our best player in the final third, Darwin wasnt too far behind. Macca again really good and we missed him once he went off.



Quansah again playing like a matured pro, and Bradley as well, their first semi finals!



