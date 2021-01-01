« previous next »
ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77

Ray K

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Hazell

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:51:48 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Spanish Al

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:57:18 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:23:52 pm
Some feelings just never get old. Reaching a cup final is one of them. One of three this season hopefully.

Aint that the truth, what football is all about. Days out dreaming of silverware.

Took the dogs out for a walk after the final whistle and was literally skipping down the street.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Jetmir M.

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #283 on: Today at 11:04:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:01:34 pm
Refereeing was also pretty nuts

Jimenez basically caught the ball in our box :lmao did they blow up for that? I watched the game on mute but play seemed to continue

Jota also penalised for a Fulham defender being second to the ball and booting him

May I shock you?

One of the commentators said nothing illegal about that. At which point I burst out laughing.
Raid

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #284 on: Today at 11:06:13 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:57:18 pm
Aint that the truth, what football is all about. Days out dreaming of silverware.

Took the dogs out for a walk after the final whistle and was literally skipping down the street.

Jurgen in his post match interview looking like the fan we know he is. Saying he told the players you should never take this for granted.

I really dont - Ill never get tired of this feeling. Hopefully many, many more days to come
stjohns

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #285 on: Today at 11:06:20 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:24:47 pm
A game that was probably over in the 11th minute really, but Fulham threatened to make that the game a lot of us thought it was going to be towards the end there. Our game management has really improved recently, but there was a moment there when I really wasn't sure. On to another Final. A fantastic experience now for the lads who have hopped on board in the last two seasons. Let's make it #10.

Was at the game. We really did lose the plot for around 10 min during which time they scored. Other than that, they couldnt lay a glove on us. Was wincing when Mac went down, mind.
Red Beret

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #286 on: Today at 11:09:37 pm
Felt the ref let more and more go Fulham's way the longer the game went on. Trying to keep them in the game.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Air Jota

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #287 on: Today at 11:09:42 pm
Another trip to Wembley another final! Fantastic effort and job by all, especially with the younger kids who have been a breath of fresh air.

Could have killed it off in the first half, they had a surge after the goal at 1 all but thought we were in control.  A little bit more of aggression in the final third and we would have been up 2 goals

Diaz was our best player in the final third, Darwin wasnt too far behind. Macca again really good and we missed him once he went off.

Quansah again playing like a matured pro, and Bradley as well, their first semi finals!

KevLFC

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #288 on: Today at 11:11:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:16:52 pm


Any reason for that banner? smacks of arrogance especially with clubs like Fulham who arnt a big club.
RedG13

Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
Reply #289 on: Today at 11:11:54 pm
Glad to get the final. Wanted 1 more goal make the end easier but good performance to get through. Onto Wembley
