« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Down

Author Topic: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77  (Read 1591 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:14:27 pm »
Have to score on the counter there
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:14:33 pm »
53 ref gives them  a foul for literally nothing


Its poor, but we fuck it up and they smash it against the post when it was easier to score.

Then theyre wide open, Nunez finds Elliot who doesnt hit it hard enough and Leno saves
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:15:02 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:14:27 pm
Have to score on the counter there
Think he had two better options than Harvey just took too long making up his mind
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:16:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:15:02 pm
Think he had two better options than Harvey just took too long making up his mind
Yeah delayed it too long
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:16:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:14:33 pm
53 ref gives them  a foul for literally nothing


Its poor, but we fuck it up and they smash it against the post when it was easier to score.

Then theyre wide open, Nunez finds Elliot who doesnt hit it hard enough and Leno saves
Kelleher beaten to it there has to claim that if he comes - but no damage done
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:19:19 pm »
58 the reds stream forwards, Diaz to Nunez who curls one and Leno tips it behind


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:20:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:19:19 pm
58 the reds stream forwards, Diaz to Nunez who curls one and Leno tips it behind



All over them at the moment, second goal feels close

Brilliant from Diaz after being taken out to get up and set that up as well
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
Over to !=Jill
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Over to !=Jill
Have I done something to offend you Tepid :)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:22:46 pm »
:lmao a foul?


Really?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:23:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:22:22 pm
Have I done something to offend you Tepid :)
!= means not in python  of course!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:23:26 pm »
62 free kick to Fulham in their box as we almost break through again
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:24:11 pm »
This referee is turning bizarre, a Fulham player falls on top of Macca and somehow its a free kick to them?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:24:16 pm »
62 So unlucky from Nunez after a brilliant turn in the box, great battling from Bradley in the build up
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm »
The press is still superb!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:25:32 pm »
Sorry did they just compare Paulinha to Souness FFS
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:26:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:25:32 pm
Sorry did they just compare Paulinha to Souness FFS

I finally had to turn the sound down on the commentary the two jabbering away are like a couple of Fulham season ticket holders.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:26:57 pm »
65 Jones & Jota being readied as Fulham waste a rare attack by running the ball out before - Nunez & Mac Allister are replaced
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:27:44 pm »
Just sniff out one chance Diogo and its game over.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:29:50 pm »
68 some more good play up to the edge of the box but we're trying to be a bit to clever at times, and then a foul is generously given to Fulham to break up our attack as Curtis wins it back
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:30:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:29:50 pm
68 some more good play up to the edge of the box but we're trying to be a bit to clever at times, and then a foul is generously given to Fulham to break up our attack as Curtis wins it back

Was it even a foul?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:31:04 pm »
69 Gravenberch with a shot from the edge just wide after some more good attacking play particularly from Diaz who has been excellent tonight
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:30:18 pm
Was it even a foul?
I did say generous
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12’
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:32:33 pm »
Diop being a twat
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:21 pm by Rush 82 »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:32:58 pm »
71 Diop seems to want to swap shirts with Jota - he is being a bit of a twat to be honest
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm »
74 Just overplaying it at the moment a bit too casual - Fulham ready some more subs, Harry Wilson already on for them
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:36:07 pm »
Over to Sir Bob to lead us to Wembley

Edit - I take full blame for that
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:37:35 pm »
76 Free kick Fulham out to their left. We clear and they claim for a penalty as the ball is cleared. It comes back and its 1-1. Cross from the left and put in by Diop from a couple of yards. Weve been far too casual the last 15 minutes.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm »
Maybe well stop fucking around now
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 0 vs Liv (1-3) Diaz 12
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:38:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:36:07 pm
Over to Sir Bob to lead us to Wembley

Edit - I take full blame for that
Were still going, just need one chance.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,862
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:39:08 pm »
We are looking leggy to me, we need more subs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12’ Diop 77’
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm »
That prick Diop leaves a nasty one on Jota and receives a yellow.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:39:53 pm »
78 Great work from Gakpo who runs 70 yards and holds off about 4 fouls. He plays to Jota who is fouled by Diop, yellow card. Bad tackle. Free kick about 25 yards out. Elliott takes and its cleared back to him and he lashes it wide.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:39:34 pm
That prick Diop leaves a nasty one in Jota and receives a yellow.
Yeah, just kicked him for the sake of it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm »
80 Wilson hits one from 20 yards, it skids and Kelleher does well to put it behind for a corner. Corner cleared.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:41:24 pm »
Harry Wilson has certainly decided he's got a point to prove tonight
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:41:48 pm »
81 Its chaos, Jimanez inside the box battling our whole back four on his own, nearly succeeds but we clear. We need calm heads.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:41:48 pm
81 Its chaos, Jimanez inside the box battling our whole back four on his own, nearly succeeds but we clear. We need calm heads.
He looked like he brought that down with both hands there
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:43:29 pm »
82 Perriera flashes a great ball across the box but theres no one there and it goes out the other side. Id be tempted with Konate, its getting physical.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ELC: Ful 1 vs 1Liv (2-3) Diaz 12 Diop 77
« Reply #119 on: Today at 09:43:54 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:43:29 pm
82 Perriera flashes a great ball across the box but theres no one there and it goes out the other side. Id be tempted with Konate, its getting physical.
And Robertson too for me.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Up
« previous next »
 