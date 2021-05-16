94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Have to score on the counter there
Think he had two better options than Harvey just took too long making up his mind
53 ref gives them a foul for literally nothing Its poor, but we fuck it up and they smash it against the post when it was easier to score.Then theyre wide open, Nunez finds Elliot who doesnt hit it hard enough and Leno saves
58 the reds stream forwards, Diaz to Nunez who curls one and Leno tips it behind
Sorry did they just compare Paulinha to Souness FFS
68 some more good play up to the edge of the box but we're trying to be a bit to clever at times, and then a foul is generously given to Fulham to break up our attack as Curtis wins it back
Was it even a foul?
That prick Diop leaves a nasty one in Jota and receives a yellow.
81 Its chaos, Jimanez inside the box battling our whole back four on his own, nearly succeeds but we clear. We need calm heads.
82 Perriera flashes a great ball across the box but theres no one there and it goes out the other side. Id be tempted with Konate, its getting physical.
