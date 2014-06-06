Who are the worst divers the league has ever seen? Give me Names and I'll add them and then we can vote!
- David Beckham (English)
- 0 (0%)
- Bruno Fernandes (Portuguese)
-
35 (16.6%)
- Luis Suarez (Uruguayan)
-
4 (1.9%)
- Michael Owen (English)
-
2 (0.9%)
- Didier Drogba (Ivorian)
-
14 (6.6%)
- Jack Grealish (English)
-
40 (19%)
- Harry Kane (English)
-
44 (20.9%)
- Jamie Vardy (English)
-
7 (3.3%)
- Wilfried Zaha (Ivorian)
-
3 (1.4%)
- Dan James (Welsh)
-
2 (0.9%)
- Marcus Rashford (English)
-
2 (0.9%)
- Paul Scholes (English)
- 0 (0%)
- Alan Shearer (English)
- 0 (0%)
- Wayne Rooney (English)
-
1 (0.5%)
- Gary Linekar (English)
- 0 (0%)
- Eden Hazard (Belgian)
-
3 (1.4%)
- James Maddison (English)
-
2 (0.9%)
- Kieran Trippier (English)
- 0 (0%)
- Deli Ali (English)
-
3 (1.4%)
- Anthony Gordon (English)
-
30 (14.2%)
- Jürgen Klinsmann (German)
-
8 (3.8%)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portuguese)
-
9 (4.3%)
- Ziltoids a-spicy-a-cheesy-a-meatballs!
-
2 (0.9%)
Total Members Voted: 91