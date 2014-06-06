Poll

Who are the worst divers the league has ever seen? Give me Names and I'll add them and then we can vote!

David Beckham (English)
0 (0%)
Bruno Fernandes (Portuguese)
35 (16.6%)
Luis Suarez (Uruguayan)
4 (1.9%)
Michael Owen  (English)
2 (0.9%)
Didier Drogba (Ivorian)
14 (6.6%)
Jack Grealish (English)
40 (19%)
Harry Kane (English)
44 (20.9%)
Jamie Vardy (English)
7 (3.3%)
Wilfried Zaha (Ivorian)
3 (1.4%)
Dan James (Welsh)
2 (0.9%)
Marcus Rashford (English)
2 (0.9%)
Paul Scholes (English)
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer (English)
0 (0%)
Wayne Rooney (English)
1 (0.5%)
Gary Linekar (English)
0 (0%)
Eden Hazard (Belgian)
3 (1.4%)
James Maddison (English)
2 (0.9%)
Kieran Trippier (English)
0 (0%)
Deli Ali (English)
3 (1.4%)
Anthony Gordon (English)
30 (14.2%)
Jürgen Klinsmann (German)
8 (3.8%)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portuguese)
9 (4.3%)
Ziltoids a-spicy-a-cheesy-a-meatballs!
2 (0.9%)

Total Members Voted: 91

Offline Historical Fool

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:12:36 pm »
Nunez has surely got to be on there, hes bigger than most on the list 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Hymer Red

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:33:37 pm »
Lee 1 Pen has got to be top of any divers list Shirley but that was before football started in 1992
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm »
Drop-ba was a diving shithouse
Offline Lusty

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:30:06 pm
- those who throw in the occasional complete dive over fresh air (Suarez?
Think this one is quite rare, I'm struggling to think of a good example. Suarez was more the type that would massively exagerate a small contact.

The most blatant dive of all time was Viera against Hamman. Think it was in the Neil Mellor game.
Offline Sarge

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm »
Get Sterling on that list.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:48:04 pm »
I went for Grealish and Gordon.

It's not that I don't think any others on the list dive but it feels like there whole game revolves around it. Whereas like Kane dives but fair play he can hit a ball, Fernandes dives but he can pass a ball. Maybe I should of gone Fernandes for the third because he is a rat like.

Honestly a lot of the older players I struggle to remember diving even though they are of my era so to speak. It's funny I just don't hold the same animosity to them as I would of back in the day.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm »
Roben for me, and the Reina sending off made me want to break his kneecaps.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm »
David Ginola was something else
Offline Sarge

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:03:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm
David Ginola was something else

Dived a lot too.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm »
None of your votes count once I reset the trigger.

Still waiting for names x
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:50:57 pm »
Ashley Barnes, close the thread.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm »
Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm
Get Sterling on that list.
100%.  Him, Kane, Grealish and Zaha would be my choices.  Recency bias, maybe, but still...

Did used to think Mané would trip over a slightly longer blade of grass at times, mind you...
Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Max_powers

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:33:23 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm
100%.  Him, Kane, Grealish and Zaha would be my choices.  Recency bias, maybe, but still...

Did used to think Mané would trip over a slightly longer blade of grass at times, mind you...

Nah Mane, Salah and Suarez are some of the toughest and strongest attackers in the history of PL. They used to get wrestled a lot of time. They are all terrible and awkward at diving. Out of those 3 only Suarez was frequently diving. Mane and Salah dive, but very rarely.
