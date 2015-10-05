Poll

Who are the worst divers the league has ever seen? Give me Names and I'll add them and then we can vote!

David Beckham (English)
0 (0%)
Bruno Fernandes (Portuguese)
28 (19.6%)
Luis Suarez (Uruguayan)
4 (2.8%)
Michael Owen  (English)
2 (1.4%)
Didier Drogba (Ivorian)
8 (5.6%)
Jack Grealish (English)
26 (18.2%)
Harry Kane (English)
31 (21.7%)
Jamie Vardy (English)
5 (3.5%)
Wilfried Zaha (Ivorian)
1 (0.7%)
Dan James (Welsh)
2 (1.4%)
Marcus Rashford (English)
1 (0.7%)
Paul Scholes (English)
0 (0%)
Alan Shearer (English)
0 (0%)
Wayne Rooney (English)
1 (0.7%)
Gary Linekar (English)
0 (0%)
Eden Hazard (Belgian)
1 (0.7%)
James Maddison (English)
2 (1.4%)
Kieran Trippier (English)
0 (0%)
Deli Ali (English)
3 (2.1%)
Anthony Gordon (English)
15 (10.5%)
Jürgen Klinsmann (German)
6 (4.2%)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portuguese)
5 (3.5%)
Ziltoids a-spicy-a-cheesy-a-meatballs!
2 (1.4%)

Total Members Voted: 64

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Today at 06:12:36 pm
Nunez has surely got to be on there, hes bigger than most on the list 
Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Today at 06:33:37 pm
Lee 1 Pen has got to be top of any divers list Shirley but that was before football started in 1992
