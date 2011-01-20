« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary  (Read 278 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,350
LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« on: Today at 05:35:24 pm »
Behind a paywall but the source is legit.

Quote
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are in talks over creating a fly-on-the-wall documentary at Anfield.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-01-23/liverpool-fc-is-in-talks-for-a-behind-the-scenes-documentary



Logged

Offline unknownuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:37:35 pm »
Steady.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:37:50 pm »
FSG out.

No, but seriously, this is wretched news.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:38:27 pm »
On the one hand, I don't like the idea of it.

On the other, I'd watch ever minute....thrice.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,793
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:39:49 pm »
I'd watch it, but please DON'T DO IT.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,350
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm »
It only happens if Kloppo agrees to it. He must've given the green light.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:43:24 pm »
Oh please, not again. That damned first one should have frightened them off.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,350
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:44:47 pm »
Echo confirming Kloppo approves this time round.

Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,791
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:40:35 pm
It only happens if Kloppo agrees to it. He must've given the green light.
Thought he once said hed be off if that happened.
No need to spoil the magic. We dont need these fly on the wall things FFS hope Jurgen vetoes it.

Theyre just so fuckin fake everything is staged.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:46:42 pm »
If Kloppo's fine with it, I am too.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm »
I am yet to see any inside football documentary which comes out looking anything good.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:48:38 pm
I am yet to see any inside football documentary which comes out looking anything good.

https://www.emmys.com/shows/welcome-wrexham
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:01:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:49 pm
I'd watch it, but please DON'T DO IT.


This
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,742
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:01:20 pm »
I'm good without it. Just wanna see the lads play football .
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,793
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:01:20 pm
I'm good without it. Just wanna see the lads play football .

Inside Anfield and Inside Training is enough as far as I'm concerned.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
As long as the cash signs a forward from PSG then get it done!!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:03:34 pm
As long as the cash signs a forward from PSG then get it done!!

I can only assumed thats what helped smooth it over with the Boss
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,912
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:14:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:39:49 pm
I'd watch it, but please DON'T DO IT.

My thoughts too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC In Talks For A Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:18:39 pm »
Wonder how much something like that would bring to the club ?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 