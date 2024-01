Thought he once said he’d be off if that happened.No need to spoil the magic. We don’t need these fly on the wall things FFS hope Jurgen vetoes it.They’re just so fuckin fake everything is staged.

When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy’. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier