League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January

swish

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm »
fuck that shot was close, 9 mins added time lets hope
QC

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm »
Fuck sake Maguire is bad,barely knows how to tackle
Trotterwatch

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm »
Danny Murphy really is a shit pundit.
Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:19:31 pm
Forget the eleven blokes on two bob a week and two divisions below eh
exactly
Slippers

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 06:22:25 pm »
Ugh.
Hymer Red

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm
Danny Murphy really is a shit pundit.

Nearly as hard to name a good one as it is a decent referee
Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm »
Poundland scores, and gives a massive celebration
DelTrotter

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 06:22:43 pm »
Hojlund looks remarkable.
rushyman

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm »
The celebrating

League 2 😂😂😂

Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 06:23:22 pm »
Good finish? It was pretty much an open goal, fucking hell!
Redley

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm »
Well done hes 13
rushyman

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 06:23:50 pm »
Murphy chats some spectacular shit it's unbelievable
Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:23:50 pm
Murphy chats some spectacular shit it's unbelievable
I have no idea what game he's been watching
Mister Flip Flop

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm »
Corner turned
jillcwhomever

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm
I have no idea what game he's been watching

Probably watching AFCON.  8)
smicer07

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm
I have no idea what game he's been watching

He's trying so hard not to be anti Man United he loses the plot and gushes over them
The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:18:05 pm
Oh fuck off Murphy, Fernandes, Man of the Match
He talks an unbelievable amount of crap.
Hazell

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm
Probably watching AFCON.  8)

He'd probably still give Fernandes man of the match.
Gili Gulu

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm
He's trying so hard not to be anti Man United he loses the plot and gushes over them

Be hilarious if Gary Neville did that. He'd probably be committed.
Hymer Red

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm »
Well Antony goal and assist Poundland goal, I suppose we need to start worrying again another corner turned
jillcwhomever

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 06:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
He'd probably still give Fernandes man of the match.

He's obviously got a thing about him he's a proper weirdo.
The G in Gerrard

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 06:27:47 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:23:50 pm
Murphy chats some spectacular shit it's unbelievable
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:25:55 pm
He talks an unbelievable amount of crap.
Didn't see your post ;D
smicer07

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm »
None of these Man United players deserve man of the match. Newport were excellent.
Hymer Red

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 06:28:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:26:56 pm
He's obviously got a thing about him he's a proper weirdo.

Murphy can be funny as well  :D
Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm »
They've struggled to beat a mid-table League Two side with their strongest available team and you'd swear from listening to the commentators they've beaten a top European side in their pomp
jillcwhomever

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 06:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 06:28:22 pm
Murphy can be funny as well  :D

I'm not sure about that.  :D
Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm
None of these Man United players deserve man of the match. Newport were excellent.
yep, a joke really, giving it to Fernandes was lazy as fuck
thejbs

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm »
Well done Manchester Utd, its not easy coming to places like that.

Fuck me.
swish

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 06:30:44 pm »
is that Onana's first clean sheet?  ;D
DivisiveNewSigning

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #829 on: Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm »
Looked like Ten Hag left the Newport manager hanging with a handshake.
Wabaloolah

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #830 on: Yesterday at 06:32:38 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Well done Manchester Utd, its not easy coming to places like that.

Fuck me.
you could agree if they had blooded some kids but that was their strongest available team.

Anyway corner turned and Hag survived
has gone odd

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #831 on: Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm »
Absolute tossers celebrating like that. Utd are an embarrassment, as are all the dumb ass commentators.



thejbs

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #832 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:32:38 pm
you could agree if they had blooded some kids but that was their strongest available team.

Anyway corner turned and Hag survived

Exactly. A strong team out against a mid-table team from the 4th tier and they still concede two.
swish

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #833 on: Yesterday at 06:38:57 pm »
good news Ten Hag keeps his job  :D
RedDeadRejection

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #834 on: Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm
Absolute tossers celebrating like that. Utd are an embarrassment, as are all the dumb ass commentators.

They dont know when their next win will be so I understand to be honest 🤣
rob1966

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #835 on: Yesterday at 06:47:16 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm
They dont know when their next win will be so I understand to be honest 🤣

or goals ;D
Hazell

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #836 on: Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:26:56 pm
He's obviously got a thing about him he's a proper weirdo.

Yeah, he was positively gushing over them today!
swish

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #837 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm
They dont know when their next win will be so I understand to be honest 🤣

In Anthony's case, or goal for that matter  :D
BobPaisley3

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #838 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Just been sent this, looks like a young lad taking a battering from about 5 grown men. Idiot for going in the WBA end but fucking hell, its an absolute piss take the way they move him out.

https://twitter.com/footbalIfights/status/1751703586260627959/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1751703586260627959&currentTweetUser=footbalIfights
Skeeve

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #839 on: Today at 08:34:30 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm
He's trying so hard not to be anti Man United he loses the plot and gushes over them

You are giving him far too much credit, he's merely shite at his job.
