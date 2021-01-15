Forget the eleven blokes on two bob a week and two divisions below eh
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Danny Murphy really is a shit pundit.
Murphy chats some spectacular shit it's unbelievable
I have no idea what game he's been watching
Oh fuck off Murphy, Fernandes, Man of the Match
Probably watching AFCON.
He's trying so hard not to be anti Man United he loses the plot and gushes over them
He'd probably still give Fernandes man of the match.
He talks an unbelievable amount of crap.
He's obviously got a thing about him he's a proper weirdo.
Murphy can be funny as well
None of these Man United players deserve man of the match. Newport were excellent.
Well done Manchester Utd, its not easy coming to places like that.Fuck me.
you could agree if they had blooded some kids but that was their strongest available team.Anyway corner turned and Hag survived
Absolute tossers celebrating like that. Utd are an embarrassment, as are all the dumb ass commentators.
They dont know when their next win will be so I understand to be honest 🤣
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
