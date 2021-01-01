« previous next »
League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January

In the Name of Klopp

  smann.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 3,424
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #520 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

swoopy

  not a mod.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,353
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #521 on: Today at 07:40:35 pm
Wtf
Under the rules isn't that handball ?
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,532
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #522 on: Today at 07:41:17 pm
Fulham 0-1 Saudi's
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

mc_red22

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 7,642
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #523 on: Today at 07:41:30 pm
How is that not handball?!!
Pistolero

  BELIEVE.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,496
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #524 on: Today at 07:41:35 pm
How the fuck can that goal stand?....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Zlen

  Suspicious of systems.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 18,497
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #525 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm
Nobody understands this anymore.
smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 34,233
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #526 on: Today at 07:42:33 pm
Presumably because it wasn't the goalscorer who handled it? Stupid rules on handball.
mc_red22

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 7,642
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #527 on: Today at 07:42:35 pm
So yet again theyve changed the rules part way through a season? They need to stop doing that. Wait til the end of the season if you want to review and change the rules ffs
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 15,969
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #528 on: Today at 07:43:20 pm
Not sure his hand/arm was away from his body, plus it was travelling when it hit him. As he wasnt the scorer I thought it should stand
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,532
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #529 on: Today at 07:43:57 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:41:30 pm
How is that not handball?!!

It has to be the goal scorer who handles the ball. An accidental handball by a teammate is disregarded. Deliberate hand ball by a teammate would get the goal chalked off.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

dikwad

  Kopite
  *****
  Posts: 783
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #530 on: Today at 07:44:16 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 07:42:35 pm
So yet again theyve changed the rules part way through a season? They need to stop doing that. Wait til the end of the season if you want to review and change the rules ffs

They change the rules game by game depending who's playing
Pistolero

  BELIEVE.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,496
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #531 on: Today at 07:45:14 pm
It lead directly to the goal, It was like a volleyball pass to a teammate...
fuckin farce again
fuckin farce again
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 15,969
  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #532 on: Today at 07:46:54 pm
Another shoulder injury, is it me or have there been a few of these recently? I know obvs Robbo and Kostas for us but sure Ive seen at least one other
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 32,305
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #533 on: Today at 07:48:39 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:46:54 pm
Another shoulder injury, is it me or have there been a few of these recently? I know obvs Robbo and Kostas for us but sure Ive seen at least one other

The other Newcastle keeper isn't it?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 58,878
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #534 on: Today at 08:01:16 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:45:14 pm
It lead directly to the goal, It was like a volleyball pass to a teammate...
fuckin farce again
fuckin farce again

It's a little disingenuous to say that was like a 'volleyball pass' the balls jumped up and hit him in the arm as his body is inside his trunk

And it had to be the scorer if ANY contact with arm leads to goal

Was the correct decision

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 19,157
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #535 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:42:07 pm
Nobody understands this anymore.

Of course we understand it ...

[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 12,017
  Insert something awesome here!
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #536 on: Today at 08:07:07 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:46:54 pm
Another shoulder injury, is it me or have there been a few of these recently? I know obvs Robbo and Kostas for us but sure Ive seen at least one other

I seem to remeber Wilson having a few problems with his shoulder
